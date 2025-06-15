Nicolas Sykora – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2024-25 Team: Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

Date of Birth: May 24, 2007

Place of Birth: Roseland, New Jersey

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 174 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Nicolas Sykora, son of long-time NHLer Petr Sýkora, had a strong 2024–25 season in the United States Hockey League (USHL), starting with the Omaha Lancers before being traded to the Sioux City Musketeers in November. After the trade, his game really took off, as he posted 33 points in 44 games with Sioux City and added two more in five playoff games. He also played for the U.S. U18 team in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup earlier in the 2024-25 season, scoring four points in five games.

Nicolas Sykora, Sioux City Musketeers (Photo credit: Brianna May Photography)

Sykora is a great playmaker with a lot of upside. He’s got an elite one-timer and a heavy wrist shot, and is a major weapon on the power play, where most of his production comes from. He’s dangerous anywhere in the offensive zone, can rip pucks through traffic, and has the vision to find open teammates.

Nicolas Sýkora dnes vstřelil svůj šestnáctý gól v sezoně. Je na 2️⃣5️⃣. místě kanadského bodování #USHL, ve 40 zápasech nasbíral 31 bodů (16+15)



Je synem hokejisty Petra Sýkory. Za Česko ale kvůli pravidlům IIHF hrát nemůže. V létě reprezentoval USA na Hlinka Gretzky Cupu. pic.twitter.com/zIDSWKycyU — Eliška (@eliska_tweetuje) February 2, 2025

He creates space on the rush and consistently finds guys in stride entering the offensive zone, which makes him tough to defend.

He’s also a utility forward who can play both center and wing. He’ll need to bulk up a bit more to become a more physical center before heading to Quinnipiac University, where he’s committed. But with his offensive instincts, scoring tools, and ability to make plays under pressure, he’s a name to watch heading into the 2025 NHL Draft.

Nicolas Sykora – NHL Draft Projection

Sykora is the kind of young, hungry forward I’d take a shot on in the later rounds, despite his drop in the NHL Central Scouting final rankings. He’s probably looking at somewhere in that fourth to seventh-round range—still developing in some areas (consistent production, physicality, and offensive decision-making), but the talent is there. However, for a young player, he’s still got a ton of potential, especially with how well he moves the puck and runs a power play.

He’s shown flashes of what he could be if he keeps developing. He might not be a guy who gets all the attention on draft day, but he’s the type of player who could surprise people a few years down the line.

Quotables

“Excellent offensive zone positioning, with over 50% of his ice time spent in the offensive zone, showing strong instincts to find soft spots and maintain possession. Effective skating ability – creates time and space to distribute the puck or get shots off under pressure,” – Neutral Zone

“Scores on only 13% of Grade “A” chances, which is too low for a top-six offensive forward— he needs to improve shot deception, release, and ability to finish in tight. Attempts 4 shots per game but only 2.4 hit the net – he needs better shot selection and accuracy,” – Neutral Zone

“Sykora is a supremely smart player, using his intelligence to position himself effectively in all situations. Offensively, he frequently goes to the net front as a screen or back-door option, where he creates havoc,” – Kyle Pereira, FC Hockey

Strengths

One-timer

Wicked wrister

Power-play production

Playmaking

Defensively sound

Speed

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Turnovers

Physicality

Strength

NHL Potential

Sykora has a real chance to become a middle-to-bottom-six forward at the NHL level. He’s got skill, as he can make plays, score with his one-timer, and produce on the power play. He’s also pretty defensively sound for a young prospect.

He was drafted in the third round, 57th overall, by the Owen Sound Attack in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Draft and will probably head there next season. He’s still committed to Quinnipiac and will likely join the Bobcats for the 2026–27 season or maybe later.

He’ll need to keep adding strength to handle the physical side, especially if he stays down the middle. But with the way he sees the game and the offensive tools he already has, the upside is there, and I’ve got full confidence he’ll keep trending in the right direction.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.75/5, Reward – 3.75/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

AYHL 14U Most Assists (27)

AYHL 14U Most Goals (39)

AYHL 14U Most Points (66)

AYHL 15U (Premier) Champion

NEPACK 15U Champion

Nicolas Sykora Stats

Videos

