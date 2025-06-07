Wilhelm Hallquisth – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Wilhelm Hallquisth

2024-25 Team: HV71 (Swedish Hockey League; SHL)

Date of Birth: March 2, 2005

Place of Birth: Stockholm, Sweden

HT: 5-foot-11 WT: 180 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defense

NHL Draft eligibility: D+2

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 49th (EU skaters)

Wilhelm Hallquisth has become a full-time fit with HV71’s SHL team this season, playing around 15 minutes per game and putting up nine points in 37 games. He also played for Team Sweden in the World Junior Championship and had two points in seven games. Hallquisth gets noticed because of his excellent skating ability. He stands out in his four-way mobility. He moves smoothly sideways, both backwards and forward. He is also relatively fast on short distances and can win races to the puck. He can also make deceptive changes of direction and challenge opponents with his mobility.

While Hallquisth wasn’t a big-time point producer this season, there seems to be some offensive upside to his game. He tries to get involved in the play through intelligent in-zone activations down the middle and has some craftiness in his play along the boards. In transition, Hallquisth flashed his capabilities as a puck carrier, but he needs to be better with his decision-making. There were too many instances throughout the season where he would panic and recklessly get rid of the puck.

Hallsquith will need to mature significantly in most aspects of his game, including holding the blue line, defending the lower third, playing physically, playing through contact, and creating space for his forwards. He can use his stick effectively to both close off the rush and control space from the low slot. He has plenty of raw talent that lends itself to upside, regardless of his role – the challenge for a drafting team will be fitting him into a mold.

Wilhelm Hallquisth – NHL Draft Projection

Hallquisth’s skating makes him an interesting player long-term, and a team might take a shot at him in the late rounds to see if he can become a reliable depth piece on an NHL blueline.

Quotables

“Hallquisth is a puck-moving, two-way defender who is an incredibly reliable option for getting the puck out of the defensive zone and into the hands of the forwards. What stands out about him is his exceptional puck-moving ability and the confidence with which he distributes pucks up the ice. Regardless of the pressure he faces from forechecking opponents, he consistently makes smart, mistake-free decisions.” – (from ‘Samuel Tirpak World J-20 Scouting Report,’ FCHockey, December 31, 2024)

“His skating stands out in a clear way at this level. He is mobile in all directions and it helps him to find open spaces with the puck. I would grade his skating as above average, even for an NHL projection. He is quick on both short and long distances and very smooth in his backwards and sideway mobility. He had some struggles in this game, though, and got sidelined at times. He takes too much safe distance and leaves room for opponents to enter the zone with ease.” – (from ‘Jimmy Hamrin Scouting Report, MoDo vs HJ71,’ Elite Prospects, March 16, 2025)

Strengths

Skating

Vision

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Physicality

Puck control

Engage more physically

NHL Potential

While his skating abilities will likely spark interest from NHL teams, he will need to adapt to the North American style of hockey to secure a chance in the NHL.

Risk – Reward Analysis

Risk 3/5, Reward 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense 3.5/10, Defense 5/10

Wilhelm Hallquisth – Statistics

Video

