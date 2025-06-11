Canadiens Should Target Ethan Czata in the 2nd Round of 2025 NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2025 NHL Entry Draft with two second-round picks, giving them a valuable opportunity to bolster their prospect pool beyond the first round. Over the past few years, the Habs have shown they can find real talent in the second round of the draft. Lane Hutson, selected 62nd overall in 2022, is now one of the most exciting defence prospects in hockey and a Calder Trophy winner, while Owen Beck, taken just a few picks earlier, is on the fast track to becoming a dependable NHL centre. This year, with depth down the middle still a long-term priority, one name stands out as a smart target for the Canadiens: Ethan Czata.

Overview

Czata, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound centre, spent the 2024–25 season with the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League. After posting just 17 points in his rookie campaign, Czata exploded offensively this season, registering 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in 68 games. That kind of production jump is exactly what scouts like to see in a draft-eligible forward, especially one who plays such a well-rounded game.

Ethan Czata, Niagara IceDogs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

What makes Czata’s rise even more impressive is the context. The IceDogs were once again in the bottom half of the OHL standings, meaning he wasn’t riding the coattails of elite linemates or inflated team offence. His contributions came from within, a testament to his growing confidence, improved puck decisions, and expanded role on the team.

His Game

Czata is not the kind of player who dazzles with toe-drags or flashy dekes. His game is built on intelligence, positioning, and a commitment to two-way play. While he might not be labeled as “skilled” in the traditional sense, his hockey IQ is a clear separator.

Defensively, Czata excels. He understands spacing, tracks the puck well, and consistently makes smart reads in his own zone. Whether it’s supporting the breakout, killing penalties, or positioning himself well, he plays with poise and responsibility. He plays a pro-style game, and that gives him a strong floor as a prospect.

Offensively, Czata’s improvements this season weren’t accidental. His decision-making with the puck has sharpened, and he’s learned how to find soft spots in defensive coverage. He’s not a primary puck carrier or offensive driver, but he supports the play well and can find open teammates with smart passes.

Czata likely won’t ever be a big point producer at the NHL level, but the tools he brings, smart positioning, responsible play, and subtle offensive instincts, make him a safe bet to carve out a bottom-six role down the line.

Fit in Montreal

It’s no secret the Canadiens are looking to build a deep, competitive team through the middle of the ice. With Nick Suzuki locked in as the top-line centre and a handful of high-end prospects like Beck and Michael Hage in the pipeline, Montreal has done well addressing that need, but more options never hurt.

Czata fits the same mold as Beck: smart, two-way, defensively reliable, and capable of adapting to different roles. In fact, Beck’s draft-year production, 21 goals and 51 points in 68 OHL games, was nearly identical to Czata’s this season. While Beck has more speed and a more polished offensive game, Czata offers similar long-term value as a potential third-line centre.

There is real value in building a foundation of centres who can be deployed in tough minutes, take defensive zone draws, kill penalties, and chip in offensively. Czata checks all those boxes. In a system like Montreal’s, which values structure, effort, and detail, his game could translate very well.

It’s also worth noting that Czata’s draft stock is in the right range for Montreal. Most rankings project him to go late in the second or early in the third round. With the Habs holding pick 41 and another just a few slots later at 49, he could easily be available when they step up to the podium. At that stage of the draft, you’re often choosing between high-risk/high-reward players and safe, projectable NHL contributors. Czata belongs firmly in the latter category.

Every draft class brings breakout names who force their way onto NHL radars with strong performances. Czata has done exactly that this season in Niagara. He’s not the flashiest prospect available, but he plays a mature, intelligent, and consistent game that NHL coaches love. He’s taken a major step forward offensively, without sacrificing his identity as a reliable two-way centre.