Ducks Working on Trade for Rangers’ Kreider, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a report surfaced late Tuesday night that the Anaheim Ducks and New York Rangers were working on a trade that would see Chris Kreider go to the Ducks. Is it done? What’s the holdup? Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers making lineup changes for Game 4? Finally, will the NHL Draft be interrupted by the protests in Los Angeles?

Ducks Finalizing Trade to Land Kreider

The New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks are reportedly in advanced trade discussions involving veteran forward Chris Kreider, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. While no deal is finalized, Seravalli notes there is a framework in place, with interest from both sides. Talks reportedly involve Ducks prospect Carey Terrance, a 2023 second-round pick, heading to the Rangers, while Anaheim would take on Kreider’s full contract, which has two years remaining at $6.5 million annually.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN adds that Kreider’s 15-team no-trade clause includes the Ducks, so he needs to approve the deal before it can be made. It is is believed he is open to joining the Ducks, particularly under new head coach Joel Quenneville and alongside familiar faces like Ryan Strome and former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Though Kreider’s even-strength production dipped last season, he remains a highly respected forward and one of the best net-front players in the NHL. The 34-year-old has been a cornerstone for the Rangers, ranking third in franchise goals (326), first in playoff goals (48), and among the top ten in multiple other categories.

As for what else the Rangers might have planned, goaltender Igor Shesterkin, defenseman Adam Fox, and left winger Artemi Panarin are the Rangers’ only untouchables. The organization is reportedly open to discussions about everyone else. Defenseman K’Andre Miller and left winger Alexis Lafreniere could garner the most interest in the coming weeks.

Oilers to Make Lineup Change for Game 4

According to multiple sources who spoke with Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, there is one potential lineup change coming for the Oilers ahead of Game 4 on Thursday night against the Florida Panthers. Knoblauch did not confirm a starting goalie, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins remains a game-time decision.

One rumored change could be defenseman Troy Stecher coming in and John Klingberg coming out of the lineup. There is also the potential for the Oilers to run with an 11-7 setup.

The Oilers are down 2-1 in the series, with a pivotal Game 4 coming up.

Could the NHL Draft Be Interrupted?

Seravalli reports that the NHL is closely monitoring the ongoing civil unrest and protests in Los Angeles, which is set to host the NHL Entry Draft in just over two weeks. He notes, “Peacock Theater and LA Live are both within the current designated curfew boundary, which restricts activity and movement from 8pm-6am.”

Congratulations to Makar and Hutson

For the 2nd time in his career, Cale Makar has won the Norris Trophy. Meanwhile, Lane Hutson was awarded the Calder Trophy earlier this week. Both defensemen had outstanding seasons.

Zach Werenski and Quinn Hughes got the second and third most votes in the Norris voting. Makar was surprised by his buddies while golfing. He was given the award during their round.