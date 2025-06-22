Topias Hynninen – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Topias Hynninen

2024-25 Team: Jukurit (Liiga)

Date of Birth: Dec. 19, 2005

Place of Birth: Vihti, FIN

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 second-year eligible

Rankings

Not seeing Topias Hynninen get selected at the 2024 NHL Draft was a bit of shock as he did show some upside, being productive at the U20 level and showing some progression in the Liiga. However, his lack of size and physical engagement was something that led to him being passed over.

Topias Hynninen, Team Finland (Photo credit: Pasi Mennander)

That has changed this season as the 19-year-old showed more maturity in his game, earning more responsibilities with his ice time and being more productive in his second season in the Finnish pro level with 35 points in 51 games. Jukurit staved off relegation with Hynninen registering 10 points in five games, showing his ability to take control of games and stand out in a big way.

Hynninen’s play and growth in his second year of eligibility was definitely noticeable. He looked more comfortable at the pro level and having that extra season under his belt is beneficial. His production stood out and his overall pace, intensity and attention to detail was more noticeable. He’s effective and does the little things extremely well.

His game revolves around him hounding pucks and showing a strong drive each shift. He battles hard down low and along the boards and combined with his skating, he’s always dangerous in transition and in the offensive zone. With the puck, he has great skill, vision, can cut through defenders well and spot seams to create plays while constantly being in motion with his mobility and speed. Without it, he’s great at identifying routes to sneak in undetected for a scoring chance and even provide great support for his teammates. He has great smarts to help out on the backcheck and shows great positioning and pressure defensively to tie up attackers and force turnovers.

There were times where he can be passive and not driving play, but that has improved this season as he’s more confident in leading a play and controlling the pace of it. He’s engaging in battles, but he’s not overly physical, as he needs to add more strength if he wants to stick at the next level. He could look to add more of a shooting element and being greedy from when he needs to, as he always elects to pass.

Topias Hynninen- NHL Draft Projection

While he was passed over last year, Hynninen looks to have done enough to hear his name called this time around. His work ethic, drive and detail-oriented game definitely stood out and was more noticeable as a younger player in a pro league. There should be teams to take a flyer on him anywhere between the third and fourth rounds.

Quotables

“He’s shown an ability to either drive play himself from the middle-lane, or support his linemates from the flanks – and could be called upon for both as Finland fights for their place in a crowded top-end.” – Gabe Foley, Pro Hockey Rumours

“He’s not intelligent just as a passer, but his mind for the game also shows through his supporting game, off-puck rotations, and the pace at which he plays.” – Elite Prospects

Strengths

Playmaking

Vision and IQ on both sides of the puck

Great speed and agility

Good compete and pace

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Add more strength

Continue with engaging and play driving style

Look to utilize shot more

NHL Potential

With his decent skillset, smarts and motor in all three zones, Hynninen definitely has the hallmarks of a bottom-six forward. He knows what he’s capable of and sticks to what makes him successful. He can provide great energy and speed while also being a factor on the penalty-kill as his quick transitional game and hounding mindset could benefit any team. Those players are undervalued, but he could provide a great return if he develops well.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3.5/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 5.5/10, Defense 6.5/10

Topias Hynninen Stats

Videos

