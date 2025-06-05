2025 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 QMJHL Prospects

While the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) may not have a strong history of having high draft picks at the NHL Entry Draft, they have seen a handful of high first-round picks over the last ten years. This includes players like Alexis Lafrenière (first overall in 2020 by the New York Rangers) and Zachary Bolduc (17th overall in the 2021 Draft by the St. Louis Blues). This year’s draft could see a few QMJHL players hear their names called in the first round, as well as plenty of others throughout the other rounds.

10. Noah Laberge, D, Acadie-Bathurst Titan

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 85th (Among NA skaters)

Known more for his defensive game, Noah Laberge relies on his keen hockey sense to be a shutdown player from the back end of the ice. Whether it is in his zone or transition, Laberge is more often than not in the right position. In his zone, he is fully engaged both while on the puck with a defender or away from the puck, constantly looking to make a play to break up opponents’ scoring chances. While on the rush, he leans on his strong skating ability to help close gaps and push opposing players to the outside of the zone.

Even though he is more of a defensive defenceman, Laberge has shown signs of good offensive play. In the offensive zone, he engages well from the point, and when he does have the puck on his stick, he makes the smart play quite often. With his development in production offensively (35 points compared to 24 last season), he could turn out to be a solid two-way defenceman.

9. Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 79th

After a strong rookie season last season, which included winning the Michel Bergeron Trophy (QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year), there were high hopes that Émile Guité could replicate that and take his game to an even higher level this season. That did not happen, as his game seemed to regress somewhat, largely due to his inconsistent play. But when Guité is on his game, he can be a game-changer. He possesses a top-notch shot, and he possesses strong playmaking ability to go along with it, making him a threat in many ways in the offensive zone.

If Guité can find consistency in his game and find the confidence he played with in his rookie season in the QMJHL, he could become a player who will be considered a steal in this year’s draft for whatever NHL organization picks him.

8. Alex Huang, D, Chicoutimi. Saguenéens

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 77th

A smooth skater from the back end of the ice, Alex Huang uses his skating ability to his advantage at both ends of the ice. Offensively, he has the capability to lead a rush down the ice with his skating and high-end puckhandling abilities to help then set up a play in the offensive zone, whether that be a shot for himself or scanning for a teammate down low.

Defensively, Huang relies on his aforementioned skating and his aggressiveness to shut down rushes and plays along the boards. He has no problem jumping up to make a play defensively or battling to get puck possession back. The biggest downside to his aggressiveness is that there are times when he does get himself out of position by looking to make a play instead of playing positionally sound and making the safe play.

7. Carlos Händel, D, Halifax Mooseheads

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 73rd

After being selected in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Import Draft by the Halifax Mooseheads, Carlos Händel made his way to North American hockey and made a strong impact in his rookie season. Händel plays a solid two-way game from his defenceman spot on the ice, making his presence felt in every aspect of the game. Defensively, he plays a physical, in-your-face game, as he is not afraid to get involved physically. While this is a benefit, it is also a downfall, as with many younger players, he tries to be overly physical periodically and gets caught in a bad spot defensively in the process.

On the offensive end, Händel uses his body to help protect the puck and help lead rushes into the offensive zone. He further impacts the game with his shot from the point. With a quick release behind a strong shot, he can get rid of the puck in difficult spots when he activates from his defenceman spot. On the flip side, he does try to force it from time to time, but overall, he plays an all-around sound game.

6. Nathan Quinn, C, Québec Ramparts

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 66th

On the smaller side, standing 5-foot-10, 174 pounds, Nathan Quinn uses his high hockey IQ and awareness at both ends of the ice to be an impactful player on the ice. Quinn does not let his size deter him from getting into the dirty areas to make a play, showing a constant willingness to go to the corners to battle and then driving the net to become a screen in the offensive zone. He always tries to find a way to become an option for a teammate without the puck.

He will need to bulk up to withstand the rigors of the next level, but he has a solid enough set of skills that, if he can develop them further, the future Northeastern University Husky could make an impact.

5. Will Reynolds, D, Acadie-Bathurst Titan

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 63rd

A big shutdown defenceman, Will Reynolds, is what an NHL organization looks for at the position. Standing at 6-foot-3, Reynolds plays a strong and reliable game defensively, with great one-on-one skills and physicality. In one-on-one battles, he has great stick work, skating, and reach to keep opponents out of high-danger areas.

The biggest area where Reynolds needs to grow is offensively, where he is not much of a producer, but the shutdown game he plays will certainly catch the eye of an NHL organization at the end of the month.

4. Mateo Nobert, C, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 56th

While playing on a team with Justin Carbonneau, Mateo Nobert seemed to go under the radar with his play. However, Nobert has an offensive game that is potent when he plays to his full ability. His game is very consistent, led by a high motor and work ethic. He has the ability to be a play driver from his centre position, with top-end playmaking and puck-handling skills.

After tallying 28 goals and 39 assists, Nobert proved that while being on the smaller side (166 pounds), he will not be detered or let it slow him down and plays a determined and strong two-way game led by an offensive skillset that is one of the strongest among the QMJHL prospects in this year’s draft.

3. Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn- Noranda Huskies

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 31st

A player whose season did nothing but raise his draft value, Bill Zonnon, has earned the praise of many in the hockey world. This includes THW’s own, Peter Baracchini, who highlighted one of the strongest parts of Zonnon’s game, his puck skills, quoted as saying, “Zonnon has tremendous skill with the puck, using the open space very well to make himself available and draw players in. His playmaking awareness and vision makes him a strong and cerebral puck facilitator. He’s smart with his decision-making, executing plays very well and can connect with his teammates with strong and crisp passes.” While being viewed as a playmaker with the puck, he also possesses the size and mindset to play a power forward style of game, complemented by great skating ability.

Zonnon plays with a motor that is relentless and nonstop, and always seems to be around the puck and turning nothing into something. This helped lead to his offensive breakout this season, tallying 83 points in his draft year campaign.

2. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 16th

Simply described as a player who will do anything to help his team, Justin Carbonneau’s toolbox of skills is stocked full. Not only is he a force on the offensive end of the ice, but he also makes an impact defensively. Offensively, Carbonneau uses his speed to make plays with the puck on his stick, both through the neutral zone on rushes and in the offensive zone to keep defenders guessing at what he will do next. He has an all-around game that turns him into a threat to either shoot the puck himself or use his vision of the ice to find a teammate for a chance.

Defensively, Carbonneau is positionally sound and finds himself in the right spot to make a play on an opponent to get to his potent offensive game. He should hear his name called early on in this year’s draft with his all-around game.

1. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats

NHL Central Scouting Final Rank: 7th

Probably the strongest two-way player of all the players in this piece, Caleb Desnoyers is one of the more consistent players in this draft class at both ends of the ice. Starting on the defensive side of the puck, Desnoyers supports his defencemen very well, playing low enough as a centre to take on either the role of battling in the corner or taking on an opponent out in front of the net. He is also relentless on the backcheck, using his speed to get back on opponents and then using his stick work to gain position to force a turnover.

Once his team gets the puck and heads into transition, he turns the jets on and gets moving downhill quickly. If he is not the player leading a rush, he is finding a lane to get down the ice to become an outlet option or, further on in the play, a passing option in the offensive zone. In the offensive zone, Desnoyers is constantly scanning the ice to find a spot to get a pass or find a teammate for one when he has possession of the puck, turning into a lethal playmaker. His shot can be a bit underrated, and when his game is fully on, he can take over a game at both ends of the ice. Desnoyers’ strong game translated to the playoffs, where he helped lead the Moncton Wildcats to the QMJHL Championship and a spot in the 2025 Memorial Cup.

QMJHL Top Heavy in Potential

While the QMJHL may not have the heavy hitters compared to leagues like the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) at the top end of the draft this year, the top talent that will be representing the league is amongst the best in the class. After seeing the first pick from the league not being until the tail end of the second round last year, with Spencer Gill being taken by the Philadelphia Flyers, players like Desnoyers, Carbonneau, and Zonnon should get the QMJHL back into the first round.

