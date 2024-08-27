Top 10 Draft-Eligible OHL Players for 2024-25: Preseason Edition

In the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, 39 players were drafted from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), led by Beckett Sennecke (third overall to the Anaheim Ducks) and Zayne Parekh (ninth overall to the Calgary Flames). The 2025 Draft could see its fair share of OHL players again, with a few being ranked towards the top of the draft rankings. But who are these players, and where do they rank amongst their OHL peers?

10. D Cameron Reid – Kitchener Rangers

A prospect who saw his game and draft stock rise throughout last season, Cameron Reid’s game developed immensely, and he became one of the Kitchener Rangers’ go-to players as the season progressed. One of the aspects of his game that truly sticks out most is the simplicity with which he plays. He has a good mix of smooth skating ability and the hockey IQ and vision to make plays look easier than they are.

He showcases this simplicity and smart play on both ends of the ice. It starts with his play in the defensive zone, whether as a defender or with the puck on his stick. As a defender, he shows the smarts to put himself in the best position to cut down his opponent’s chances and has the mobility and skating skill to do just that. With the puck on his stick, he takes full advantage of that skating skill to work out of the zone or find his teammates on a breakout play. Offensively, he shows a strong willingness to get involved in the play and has the wherewithal not to force or rush plays.

With the movement and advancement of a few veteran players Kitchener had on their roster last season, there is a good chance Reid will find himself getting more opportunities to take over the reins on the back end and further improve his value by season’s end.

9. G Jack Ivankovic – Brampton Steelheads

Anyone who watched this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup has undoubtedly gotten accustomed to the name Jack Ivankovic. The netminder helped lead the Canadians to gold this year and was by far the strongest goaltender in the tournament. The tournament acted as a coming-out party for the Brampton Steelhead — after playing only 25 OHL games last season and playing behind Buffalo Sabres 2024 draft pick Ryerson Leenders, there is a chance he could end up finding himself getting more playing time this season.

Michael Misa, Porter Martone and Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

When watching Ivankovic play, you rarely see him out of position and scrambling to make a play in the crease. He plays a very poised game and is a fundamentally sound goaltender. Although he is on the smaller side for a goalie (6-foot), he plays big enough to take angles and space away for opponents and limits the potential for “corner picking” reasonably well. When he has to scramble to make a save (which again seems to be a rarity), his movement in the net is fast and strong enough to make the save more times than not.

While some people may not rank Ivankovic as high as I do, I feel that his potential and ceiling, combined with the momentum he could be taking into this season, could make him one of the top goaltending prospects in the entire 2025 Draft, if not the number one. He is certainly someone for fans to watch throughout the season. With a seasoned Steelhead team in front of him, it could be a strong season for the organization and Ivankovic.

8. D Carson Cameron – Peterborough Petes

An interesting prospect, Carson Cameron, did not get to showcase his game this summer at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, failing to make the final cut for the Canadian team. However, that does not diminish the fact he is a solid defensive defenseman in the OHL. At this point in his development, that aspect of his game is ahead of his offensive game, which will need to take a jump this season if he hopes to find himself in the mix for a high ranking come the end of the season.

Defensively, Cameron’s instincts stand out the most. Much like Reid, he can position himself so he is not out of position to make a play and keep his opponents in check. Offensively, Cameron struggles with the puck on his stick occasionally and will need to improve on this aspect of his game to ideally take it to the next level. It will also be an interesting draft year for Cameron, thanks in part to the fact that the Petes, unlike the Steelheads, are on a bit of a rebuild/retool phase heading into the season. If he can develop his offensive game while maintaining his strong defensive play, he will stick out for the Petes and could find himself climbing up the rankings.

7. C Brady Martin – Soo Greyhounds

Another player who benefited from a strong showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Canada, Brady Martin, was someone who may not have lit the scoresheet on fire (four points in the tournament) but did all of the little things right. After being touted as a power-forward-type player after being drafted third overall in the 2023 OHL Draft, Martin has done just that. Whether in tournament play or with the Greyhounds, he is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team.

On top of being a solid presence in the dirty areas of the ice, Martin has the skill set to be a strong all-around offensive player and has the tools to be a presence defensively. In his rookie season with the Greyhounds, he showed off the good mix of being a solid passer and his high-level shot. Heading into this season, if he can continue to hone his entire toolbox of skills, there is a good chance he will be able to be one of his team’s top offensive players as well as one of the league’s best 2025-eligible prospects.

6. D Kashawn Aitcheson – Barrie Colts

A player with an edge to his game (126 penalty minutes last season), Kashawn Aitcheson is a defenseman many NHL teams would love to have in their lineup. Obviously, with the edge to his play, Aitcheson has no problem getting involved in the physicality of a game and has shown his strong ability to throw his body around. But that is not all Aitcheson can do while on the ice. Tied in with his physicality are his defensive instincts that help him eliminate time and space for his opponents. He can also log many minutes and proved that for the Canadian team at the 2024 U18 World Junior Championship.

The biggest area of improvement for Aitcheson heading into his draft year is with his offensive game. While he totalled 39 points last season with the Barrie Colts, it would be a massive benefit if he could get more involved and take his game to another level in the offensive zone. If he can do so, there is a chance he could push for an early-round selection in the 2025 Draft.

5. C Jake O’Brien – Brantford Bulldogs

After an impressive rookie 2023-24 season, Jake O’Brien earned himself OHL Rookie of the Year honours. This came largely thanks to his strong playmaking abilities with the puck on his stick, totalling 51 assists on the season. His playmaking skills stand out the most about his offensive game, feeding off the vision and patience he has with the puck on his stick. His hockey smarts and IQ also translate well to his defensive play, as he is a capable defender on his end of the ice and acts well as a “third defenseman” as a center.

Heading into his draft year, if O’Brien can add more scoring to his game while continuing to mix in his playmaking abilities, he could have an even better second season with Brantford and climb up these rankings.

4. LW Malcolm Spence – Erie Otters

After scoring the game-winning goal for Canada in the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Malcolm Spence seemingly carried that momentum into his play with the Otters this last season. He totaled more assists alone (43) than total points in his rookie season (42). The playmaking abilities Spence has shown in his two seasons with Erie have been one of the most impressive parts of his game. He has high-level hockey IQ and vision with and without the puck, helping position himself and his teammates for success in the offensive zone. While he has shown to be more of a playmaker, his shot is an underrated aspect of his offensive game.

Spence is another player who is not just successful in one area of the ice, though. He is a strong two-way player with one of the strongest work ethics and the highest motors out of the players in this ranking. He is a solid defensive player, which has helped him play both the wing and center positions. His speed also benefits his all-around play, helping him become one of the Otters’ top penalty killers.

Spence’s on-ice intangibles are impressive, but he has the intangibles that can’t be taught in the form of his leadership. It helped make him an alternate captain for the U18 Canadian World Junior team and the Otters this last season. If he can build off his play last season and find more consistency in his game, there is no reason not to believe he will be a first-round pick in the 2025 Draft. As one of the older prospects in the draft class, this season will be a big one for Spence.

3. D Matthew Schaefer – Erie Otters

Unlike his Erie teammate Spence, Matthew Schaefer is among the youngest prospects in the 2025 Draft class, missing out on eligibility for the 2026 Draft by a week. The first-overall pick from the 2023 OHL Draft did not disappoint in his rookie season for the Otters and was noticeable throughout the campaign. He ended up being one of the team’s go-to defensemen, played in the mid-20s minute-wise per game, and did not look out of place in doing so.

Matthew Schaefer has become one of the 2025 Draft’s top defensemen heading into the season. (Photo Credit: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

Even as a youngster, Schaefer’s play seems very mature, thanks to his patience, IQ, and vision while on the ice. He is smooth with the puck on his stick in all three zones of the ice, and while the statistical numbers did not show it throughout the 2023-24 season, he plays a major role in his team’s success offensively. He stood out in this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Canada and has had great success in tournament play for his country (15 points in 20 games across three tournaments) over the last year of play. If he can get even more involved offensively this season with Erie, Schaefer could push to be the top defenseman in the entire 2025 draft class.

2. C/LW Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit

After being granted exceptional status by the Canadian Hockey League ahead of the 2022-23 season, many had high hopes and expectations for Michael Misa. He did miss 20 games in his rookie season two years ago due to injury but still managed to record 56 points in 45 games for the Saginaw Spirit. Last season, a healthy Misa showcased his full arsenal. While being shifted from the center spot to the wing due to a stacked Spirit lineup, Misa flew under the radar offensively and showed off his strong offensive mindset, led by a high-level shot. He seems to succeed the most when he finds himself deeper into the offensive zone and can protect the puck with his smooth skating and puck-handling abilities.

Heading into his third full season with the Spirit, Misa will need to be more consistent and engaged throughout the game. The hope is that with players like Owen Beck, Josh Bloom, and other veterans on the 2024 Memorial Cup-winning roster leaving, Misa can take his game to the next level and carry more of the load. He could push players like Porter Martone and James Hagens for a top spot in next year’s draft if he can do so.

1. RW Porter Martone – Brampton Steelheads

After his rookie 2022-23 season that saw him split time with the Sarnia Sting and the then Mississauga Steelheads, Porter Martone settled in with the Steelheads this last season and became one of the best prospects in the 2025 class. Martone possesses an offensive arsenal that is pushing at an elite level. He mixes in a strong ability to be a playmaking winger with a shot that could be one of the best amongst his draft-eligible peers and gives opposing goaltenders nightmares. The IQ, vision, and hockey sense he showcases has helped to put himself and his teammates in great spots in all zones of the ice. Not only did he succeed in his play with the Steelheads, but he was also one of the best players at the 2024 U18 World Juniors while captaining Canada and racking up an impressive 17 points.

Where his game took a jump last season was with his defensive play. Martone seemed to make it a priority to become more of an all-around player, and this showed in his play in his own zone, which developed throughout the season. This helped him earn more opportunities and responsibilities on the penalty kill. Heading into this season, if he can build off his play from last season, there is a strong chance he will be one of the first few names to be called for the 2025 Draft.

Honorable mentions: RW Travis Hayes (Soo Greyhounds), C Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers), D Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

2025 Draft Could Be a Big One for The OHL

After the 39 players drafted from the OHL in 2024, there is a good chance with the players listed above, and with plenty of other prospects as well, that the league could see themselves having quite a few of their own hear their name called by NHL teams come the 2025 Draft. There is plenty of time for this list to change, whether mid-season or at the end of the season. 2024-25 should be yet another exciting one for OHL fans.

