Oilers Reportedly Pursuing Massive Trade to “Shake Things Up”

The Edmonton Oilers have had one of the most eventful summers in recent history, going from one win away from a Stanley Cup championship to making moves at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, to then making a splash in free agency. Fans have been wondering if new general manager (GM) Stan Bowman will take a big swing on the trade market to make his mark on his new team, and a well-respected pundit claims it could be happening.

Related: Oilers’ Best Options for Replacing Dylan Holloway: Savoie vs Lavoie

With confirmation from David Staples of The Edmonton Journal, about a report from well-respected pundit Frank Seravalli, the Oilers may be going the trade route to improve their defensive depth, rather than only pursuing professional tryout deals (PTOs) for the upcoming season, with a potential move that could “shake things up.”

Seravalli said: “The Oilers have options. They are pursuing those options. There are other things that Edmonton is looking at I think, including a potential trade that could shake things up a little bit more than just maybe the PTO route.” source: “Edmonton Oilers considering trade that would ‘shake things up’: top NHL insider” – Edmonton Journal – David Staples – 08/26/2024

While Seravalli refers to Tony DeAngelo as a potential Oilers’ free-agent target, it seems something bigger could be in play. It would be nice to have something lined up on the trade market to help bolster the defensive core heading into the new season. With the uncertainty surrounding how new acquisition Ty Emberson could fit in with the Oilers’ top four, bringing in another player to fill the role as Darnell Nurse’s partner could give many fans a chance to breathe and not worry as much. While Emberson should be able to play well alongside Nurse on the second pairing, ideally, someone with more experience gets more ice time.

What Realistic Options Are Out There For Oilers?

The Oilers have plenty of targets available to them and fans will begin to make their own mock trades as the report comes to light, but what realistic options are out there? One name I think we can avoid entirely is Seth Jones, due to his contract being outrageously high despite the connection to Bowman during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. One name that caught my eye was Nashville Predators’ defender Dante Fabbro, who on paper, seems to be the perfect fit alongside Nurse on the second pairing. Unfortunately, it looks like the Predators won’t be selling and instead will be pushing for a playoff spot based on their free-agent signings this offseason, so Fabbro is also probably a no-go.

Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Looking at options for who could come in on a PTO if they still decide to go down that route, DeAngelo seems to have his name amongst several other strong candidates. Tyson Barrie, Justin Schultz, and Kevin Shattenkirk have all been named by Seravalli in the past as potential Oilers’ targets. Some other names that could make sense and are still available are Travis Dermott, Mark Pysyk, Markus Niemelainen, Mark Giordano, and Alex Goligoski. While nothing indicates any of these players will sign PTOs with the Oilers, it proves some solid options are still on the market.

When it comes to the trade market, it’s hard to correctly predict who is truly available and who isn’t. The Oilers will surely be looking to add defensive depth in a trade, specifically a right-shot defenceman, without having to break the bank and give up a lot of assets in return. A few players who immediately come to mind as fitting the bill are Calgary Flames’ Rasmus Andersson, Ottawa Senators’ Artem Zub, and Anaheim Ducks’ Radko Gudas. All three of those players can play in a top-four role as they’ve proven throughout their respective careers, but it could be costly to bring any of them in.

If the Oilers are looking to make a splash on the trade market, I am all for it. They have made so many changes this summer that will have this team looking close to brand new when they hit the ice on opening night, but they still have a powerhouse lineup that should make a run for a Stanley Cup. Whether they choose to make a trade, sign someone to a two-way contract, or bring a few players in on PTOs, it would just be nice to see the Oilers’ defensive lineup improved as they look to get back to the Stanley Cup Final this season and win their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history.