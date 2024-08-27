Daily Hockey Trivia – Carey Price Awards, & Hockey Hall of Fame

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 27, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: How Many Individual Awards Did Carey Price Win?

a) 5

b) 6

c) 1

d) 2

Question 2: Who Has The Highest Career Point Total Among Players Not In The Hockey Hall of Fame (But Are Eligible)?

a) Bernie Nicholls

b) Vincent Damphousse

c) Patrick Marleau

d) Rod Brind’Amour

Question 3: How Many Eligible Players With 1000+ Points Are Not In The Hockey Hall of Fame?

a) 11

b) 18

c) 23

d) 25

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) 5 – Carey Price had a phenomenal 2014-15 season, taking home the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, William M. Jennings Trophy, and Lester B. Pearson Trophy, as well as the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2020-21. While the Jennings Trophy could be considered as a tandem trophy and not an individual, it is widely agreed upon to be counted as an individual trophy in a goaltender’s career.

Q2 Answer: a) Bernie Nicholls – With 1207 career NHL points, nobody has more career points in their NHL career that are eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame and have yet to be inducted.

Q3 Answer: b) 18 – The list of players to score 1000+ points in the NHL and not be inducted into the Hall of Fame, among eligible players, is 18 names long.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.