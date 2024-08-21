Daily Hockey Trivia – Number 99, Canadiens Number 10 & Sittler

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 21, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Today’s questions were provided by NHL historian and trivia expert Liam Maguire.

Question 1: How Many Players Have Worn The Number 99 in NHL History?

a) 3

b) 4

c) 5

d) 6

Question 2: Darryl Sittler Holds The Single-Game Points NHL Record With 10. Toronto scored 11, So Who Was The Player To Score That Sittler Did Not Get A Point On?

a) Borje Salming

b) George Ferguson

c) Erroll Thompson

d) Ian Turnbull

Question 3: Who Wore Number 10 On The Montreal Canadiens Before Guy Lafleur?

a) Frank Mahovlich

b) Ted Harris

c) Bill Collins

d) Tom Johnson

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) 6 – Wayne Gretzky, Wilf Paiement and Rick Dudley all wore the number 99 in the modern era of the NHL. In the 1930s, NHL teams were asked to have some of their players wear high sweater numbers to try and piggyback off of the success of pro football, specifically the NFL. As a result, some NHL teams complied, especially the Montreal Canadiens, who had three players wear number 99. Leo Bourgeault, Des Roche, and Joe Lamb make it six players to wear the number now forever retired by the league for The Great One, Wayne Gretzky.

Q2 Answer: b) George Ferguson – George Ferguson scored an even-strength goal at 11:40 of the second period assisted by Scott Garland and Inge Hammerstrom. Darryl Sittler’s six goals brought him to 27 goals on the season and his ninth point of the game which broke the previous NHL record for points in a game was scored at 9:27 of the 3rd period. The game started at 8:07 pm and ended at 10:27 pm on Sat., February 7, the seventh day of the second month in 1976. Sittler’s sweater number is of course 27.

Q3 Answer: a) Frank Mahovlich – Frank Mahovlich was traded to Montreal from Detroit on January 13, 1971. There was no number 27 available for Mahovlich so he had to wear the sweater number of the biggest player going the other way in the trade. Of the three, Bill Collins was the closest to Mahovlich’s size so Frank took his number which as it turns out….was 10! The game ended in a 3-3 tie. Mahovlich scored in the game and by the time Montreal got home two days later to host the Boston Bruins a sweater with number 27 was ready. Mahovlich recorded two assists in Montreal’s 4-2 over Boston. That summer the Habs drafted Guy Lafleur and the rest is history!

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.