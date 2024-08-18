Daily Hockey Trivia – Coaching Losses, “Darryl” & Shorthanded Hat Trick

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 18, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Which Coach Has The Most Regular Season Losses in NHL History?

a) Scotty Bowman

b) Lindy Ruff

c) Al Arbour

d) Paul Maurice

Question 2: Which Player Was Nicknamed “Darryl” Before Making The NHL?

a) Derian Hatcher

b) Sidney Crosby

c) Mark Recchi

d) Jamie Benn

Question 3: Who Is The Only Player To Score A Shorthanded Hat Trick?

a) Brad Marchand

b) Theo Fleury

c) Wayne Gretzky

d) Mark Messier

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) Paul Maurice – With longevity comes losses, and with the second-most games coached, Paul Maurice has the most losses as a coach in NHL history.

Q2 Answer: b) Sidney Crosby – When playing for the Rimouski Oceanic, Sidney Crosby was nicknamed “Darryl” after an eight-point game, and the name stemmed from Darryl Sittler’s 10-point game in the NHL.

Q3 Answer: b) Theo Fleury – The only player to score three shorthanded goals in one game was Theo Fleury, who did this in 1991 in a game with the Calgary Flames.

Missed Yesterday’s Trivia?: Daily Hockey Trivia – NCAA Alumni, Pronger Trades & Hall’s Streak

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.