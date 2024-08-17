Daily Hockey Trivia – NCAA Alumni, Pronger Trades & Hall’s Streak

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 17, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Which NCAA Had The Most Alumni In The NHL In 2023-24?

a) Boston University

b) Boston College

c) University of Minnesota

d) University of Michigan

Question 2: Chris Pronger Was Traded Five Times, Which Player Was Traded For Him Twice?

a) Sam Gagner

b) Joffrey Lupul

c) Luca Sbisa

d) Eric Brewer

Question 3: Glenn Hall Holds The Longest Streak of Games Started In NHL History. How Many Games Was It?

a) 133

b) 214

c) 448

d) 502

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) University of Michigan – Plenty of NCAA alumni play in the NHL each season, but in 2023-24, 30 players that once played for the Michigan Wolverines skated in at least one game, which led all NCAA teams.

Q2 Answer: b) Joffrey Lupul – In a deal sending Chris Pronger from the Edmonton Oilers to the Anaheim Ducks in 2006, Joffrey Lupul was part of the package the Oilers received. Three years later, Lupal, who was with the Philadelphia Flyers, was traded to the Ducks in a package that brought Pronger to the Flyers.

Q3 Answer: d) 502 – One of the NHL’s most unbreakable records belongs to Glenn Hall and his 502 consecutive regular season games started. This streak spanned from the 1955-56 season until the 1962-63 season when he missed a game due to a back injury.

Related: The Best of ‘Mr. Goalie’ Glenn Hall

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.