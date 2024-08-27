Colorado Avalanche’s 2024-25 Depth Charts

While the Colorado Avalanche were active this offseason, they didn’t make any blockbuster trades or sign any big-name free agents. However, they added two more players this month, one of whom will play a significant role on defense. The possibility of Gabriel Landeskog playing games this season is also becoming more realistic.

Here’s a look at the roster with additions from the American Hockey League (AHL) Colorado Eagles roster to explore the team’s depth chart for each position and who might make the opening-night roster.

Forwards

Left Wing Center Right Wing Jonathan Drouin Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen Gabriel Landeskog* Casey Mittelstadt Valeri Nichushkin* Artturi Lehkonen Ross Colton Logan O’Connor Miles Wood Chris Wagner Nikolai Kovalenko Parker Kelly Calum Ritchie Joel Kiviranta Jere Innala Ondrej Pavel Jean Luc-Foudy Oskar Olausson Ivan Ivan Matthew Philips Chase Bradley T.J. Tynan Jason Polin

The asterisk beside Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin indicates a pending situation. If both are healthy and ready to play, that is where they land in the lineup. In a press conference in May with Chris MacFarland, Landeskog said he could return sometime from “September to April,” but there is no clear-cut date. Valeri Nichushkin can be reinstated in November because he is in stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program. However, it’s uncertain if he will return to the roster the second he is available.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Alexandar Georgiev (The Hockey Writers)

Calum Ritchie made a name for himself in 2023-24. During the last development camp, he was recovering from shoulder surgery and couldn’t participate fully. This year, he was fully healthy and looked fantastic compared to the other prospects, so he stayed in Denver this month to continue to work. Does he have a chance to make the opening-night roster? I wouldn’t count him out. Whether he remains the entire season or only plays the nine games before being sent back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Ritchie should expect to see some NHL action this season.

Even if Ritchie makes the team, the fourth-line center position needs improvement. There is still time to sign players to professional tryout contracts (PTO), but if that doesn’t happen, expect players like Parker Kelly or even Nikolai Kovalenko to see some time playing at center, even if it’s less than ideal. I give no discredit to Chris Wagner, who showed last season how reliable he can be when needed, but management would surely like to have him as a call-up or depth piece rather than a regular starter.

Defense

Left D Right D Devon Toews Cale Makar Samuel Girard Josh Manson Calvin De Haan Oliver Kylington Erik Brannstrom Sam Malinski Jacob MacDonald Calle Rosen Keaton Middleton Sean Behrens Wyatt Aamodt Jack Achan

The Calvin De Hann, Erik Brannstrom, and Oliver Kylington signings created a fascinating problem, and we will see how the training camp will solve it. De Haan seems like a lock on the left, but it’s between Brannstrom, Kylington, and Malinski who will get that final position on the starting roster. I like the upside and potential Brannstrom brings to the offense, but Kylington has a better floor for fitting into the offense and being reliably stronger on defense. Kylington received more money from the Avalanche, and he is a dynamic skater so that he might have the advantage right now.

The team’s defense is deep, arguably the deepest it’s been in a while. It might lack a bit of “snarl” and “grit,” but besides that, there is a lot of talent for creating offense and moving the puck. Unfortunately, the recent signings have bumped Sean Behrens down – he signed his entry-level contract (ELC) this offseason. He looked great in his final year with the University of Denver and showcased his talent in the two games he saw last season with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL. Unless there are injuries or he has a monster season, don’t expect to see Behrens with the Avalanche this season.

Goalies

Goaltenders Alexandar Georgiev Justus Annunen Kevin Mandolese Trent Miner

The goalie depth is unchanged. Trent Miner should see starting time with the Eagles, while newly signed Kevin Mandolese will back him up and see time with the Avalanche in a call-up situation. We will see if Alexandar Georgiev can have a bounce-back campaign after his monster performance in the playoffs. Finally, we will see how Justus Annunen will develop as an NHL backup and whether he can fight for the starting position if Georgiev struggles again.



The Avalanche have done a fine job this offseason, filling holes and drafting for the future. They have new pieces to look forward to this season and into the future, whether it’s prospects who still need to make their debut or new players who should fit well with the team. This chart will change before opening day, but right now, it’s safe to say that the depth is looking pretty solid with expectations going into this season.