4 Ways the Islanders Can Fix Their Power Play

The New York Islanders’ power play has been weak for a few seasons. Last season, they scored on only 20.35 percent of their opportunities, and it cost them. In one-goal games, a power-play goal can make all the difference. In the playoffs, their inability to take advantage of the man advantage was noticeable, especially against a Carolina Hurricanes team that eliminated them in back-to-back seasons.

What’s odd is that the Islanders have the right pieces and roster to have a great power play. Typically, teams with a top-heavy lineup have better power-play units – partly because the top skaters play together. So, why are the Islanders different? It’s a mystery. The good news, however, is that they have the path and pieces to turn this weakness into a strength.

Dobson Must Take Over

Noah Dobson is the real difference-maker on the power play. With 10 goals and 60 assists last season, and 13 goals in the two seasons before that, he proved he is a force from the point and gives the offense an extra dimension. This season, he can do the same on the power play.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The catch is that he must be willing to shoot the puck more. While he had 23 assists on the power play last season, he only had one goal. Dobson has no problem finding open skaters in the offensive zone, but on the power play, he must get the puck to the net. It will not only allow him to net a few goals but also set up everything else on the power play, notably second-chance shots and rebounds for forwards near the goal.

The Islanders also need a defenseman who can move the puck up ice and handle it from the defensive zone into the offensive zone. Dobson must lead the way as the skater who can do that and keep the puck in the offensive zone to provide more possession and opportunities for his team.

Barzal & Horvat Continue Strong Connection

Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat carry the offense. They are the best playmakers on the team and feed off each other’s skills to give the Islanders a reliable top line. Last season, they scored 56 goals and 96 assists, and they fueled the power play as well, combining for 15 goals and 28 assists.

The power play is where the two of them need to step up. Barzal thrives in open ice and with space to operate, and Horvat is most effective when he finds a shooting lane in the center of the ice. The power play gives them that space, and they should take advantage. It’s more than just their connection. Barzal and Horvat must create scoring chances for the other skaters on the ice. Barzal has no problem being a great passer and playmaker, but Horvat at center must be one as well.

Rounding Out Power Play Unit 1

The question throughout the season will be who else plays on the top power-play unit besides the great trio. Dobson, Barzal, and Horvat are the mainstays, but who should be the other two skaters?

Instinctively, the two skaters who come to mind are Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. They are also reliable contributors to the offense and will likely be the two rounding out the power play. Palmieri can play on one wing, and Nelson will play on the other while Barzal “freestyles” in the offensive zone. The problem is that this gives the Islanders three shooters and not enough passers to set them up or finishers who can find the back of the net in the dirty areas.

If the Islanders want to pivot, they could roll the dice on Anders Lee or have an extra defenseman instead of four forwards. Lee is on the decline and not the same forward at this age, but he’s still a finisher. The extra defenseman gives the Islanders two playmakers at the point but leaves the unit with a low ceiling.

This is why Anthony Duclair could make or break not just the top line but also the power play. He was acquired this offseason to bolster the top six, and he will be tasked with creating scoring chances and taking advantage of open looks on the wing. It will be pivotal for him to do both on the power play and (in all likelihood) with Barzal, Horvat, and Nelson on the ice.

Reilly Operates the Second Unit From The Point

The power play is expected to drop off after the top unit. That said, having a reliable defenseman to make plays at the point will go a long way in turning things around. The problem is that outside of Dobson, the Islanders don’t have that defenseman on their roster.

They can ask Alexander Romanov or Ryan Pulock to fling the puck on the net or have Adam Pelech play a safe role at the point. However, the best option is for Mike Reilly to operate from the blue line. He was a pleasant surprise after he was acquired last season and can keep the power play from falling apart. Moreover, he’s better at moving the puck up the ice than the other options, making him the most reliable defenseman after Dobson.

Islanders Need the Stars to be Stars

The bottom line is that some skaters must step up and take over the power play the way they do in five-on-five situations. Nelson can create scoring chances and find the back of the net himself. He must also set up Palmieri, who is one of the best shooters on the Islanders.

Similarly, Barzal must set up the other skaters on the unit and take on a more active role as a shooter. It’s what made him an All-Star last season and could make the power play elite. The same must happen with Dobson at the point. He must be both a playmaker and a scorer.

The other question is how aggressive head coach Patrick Roy will want his team to be on the man advantage. Roy brought structure back to the team when he was hired midseason, and they might not find as many quick scoring chances, but they won’t allow quick opportunities for their opponent, either. All this will make the unit an interesting one to watch this season as he enters his first full season with the team. Ultimately, all the pieces are in place for this power play to become a strength. The task for the Islanders is to make that a reality.