Colorado Avalanche Could Make Erik Brannstrom Their Next Reclamation Project

Before the start of free agency, it was clear that the Colorado Avalanche would need to look to the secondary market for good value and reclamation projects. They are adept at finding talent in this market, whether through free agency or trades. Former Avalanche players, including Valeri Nichushkin, Andre Burakovsky, Matt Nieto, Ryan Graves, Patrik Nemeth, Evan Rodrigues, and the recently re-signed Jonathan Drouin, all experienced career revivals with the Avalanche. This led those players to earn much larger contracts in the offseason, either with an extension with the Avalanche or with a brand new contract with another team in free agency.

Finding value in the market is crucial for a cap-strapped team like the Avalanche, so signing former Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract worth $900,000 was a notable move. With proper room to grow and a path to success like the players previously stated, he could be a massive piece for the Avalanche going forward as the blue line goes through significant changes as contracts expire in upcoming seasons. Finding a player like Brannstrom, a highly-touted blueliner, doesn’t always come, but it will take work to help him find his groove and unlock his best game.

Who is Erik Brannstrom?

At 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Brannstrom is a left-handed defenseman selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Playing in Sweden’s SHL, he started attracting attention when he became a regular starter on the HV71 team in 2016-17, with qualities rarely seen at that level and so young.

At the time, many scouts had him going as early as 15 in the first round to as late as the mid-second round. In 35 SHL games during the 2016-17 season, he scored one goal and five assists for six points. However, in 26 games in the J20 SuperElit, including the playoffs, he scored 12 goals and 30 points.

Erik Brannstrom, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brannstrom was selected 15th overall. However, he was part of the Mark Stone trade that sent him to the Senators. Since then, he has been unable to find a secure spot in the lineup. Playing 266 games, with seven goals and 62 assists for 69 points, was deemed insufficient for the Senators to extend him a qualifying offer, thus landing him with the Avalanche.

What Can Brannstrom Bring to the Team?

He will have an excellent opportunity to refine his game and play for a dedicated team. The Avalanche are looking for top-notch defensemen who are excellent at transitioning the puck from defense to offense. However, Brannstrom may appear smaller on the ice due to his 5-foot-10 frame, which is relatively petite. Samuel Girard remains a key player on the Avalanche defense, who is also 5-foot-10, so if Brannstrom joins this group, the concerns about them being too small on certain defence pairings might become a factor. Offensively, he’s an excellent playmaker with a high-end transition game, who gains the zone at a high rate. As a player known for his offensive skills, he hasn’t scored much, with a career-high of 20 points set last season.

Defensively, he is proficient at retrieving pucks and moving them quickly. He is also effective at defending near his blue line. However, he lacks physicality and often overpasses, leading to several turnovers at both ends of the ice. He has only played more than 70 games twice, so he still has a lot of room to grow, especially in a better situation. The Senators limited his playing time against tough opponents, but this is the role he will likely have with the Avalanche.

Last year, Brannstrom was slightly above average in his offensive play-driving, but his defensive suppression was outstanding. He isn’t and will never be a physical bruiser like Josh Manson and Calvin de Haan, but he is a puck-moving predominant player, and his versatility allows him to play on either side of the ice despite being left-handed. This means the Avalanche can deploy him either on the left or right side, which helps shift the lines if needed or if someone gets hurt, and won’t impact his game as much as other defensemen.

Brannstrom’s Ice Time Will Be Earned Not Given

He will likely play on the right side alongside de Haan on the reconstructed third pairing. Brannstrom will need to adapt quickly, as Sam Malinski is eager to take over if Brannstrom struggles. However, this is an excellent opportunity for both the Avalanche and Brannstrom.

He will benefit from the stability of an organization that knows what it’s doing, and the Avalanche will gain a low-salaried player who is likely to exceed expectations based on his contract. He will need to show he can be an elite defender in this league who can take over games with skills that still have room to grow.

This will be a challenging season for the Avs’ bottom-pairing defensemen as many were signed, and plenty of young, promising blueliners in the system are looking to make their way into the lineup. Malimski was already noted, but players like Sean Behrens, Saige Weinstein, and one day Mikhail Gulyayev, who are still a bit young but could earn a spot in the future, could be ready to show that they should be getting that starting spot over him. Brannstrom will be 25 in September, and if all goes well, this relationship could extend beyond just one year.