2025 NHL Entry Draft: Top 10 Goaltenders

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is coming up in June, and with the league’s Scouting Combine coming up soon, it is time to start breaking down some of the top options that could be NHL netminders in the future.

It should be no surprise that goaltenders are the hardest to scout each year. It is the most fickle position in hockey, which may never change in our lifetime. That said, the following list is based solely on NHL Central Scouting’s 2025 Draft Prospect Final Rankings and uses the top five North American and International goaltenders to make the top ten.

10. Love Harenstam – Skellefteå AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Central Scouting Ranking: 5th – (Intl Goalies)

Love Harenstam is regarded as a goaltender with athleticism, technical skills, and mental fortitude. He possesses remarkable agility and quick reflexes, allowing him to efficiently cover the net. His post-to-post coverage is a standout trait. His explosive lateral pushes and strong hip flexibility effectively allow him to handle wraparounds, cross-ice passes, and net-front scrambles. His head is constantly on a swivel, and he recognizes threats from all areas of the ice.

We just Love these Harenstam saves from quarter-finals 🤩 #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/aviHTMZEkk — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 1, 2025

His size is one reason he may not be ranked higher. At 6-foot-1, Harenstam is below the NHL average for starting goaltenders. However, in international competitions such as leading Sweden to the bronze medal in the U18 Worlds, it shows that his size is not a shortcoming, as he uses his athleticism to make jaw-dropping saves. Despite the perceived height deficiencies, he seems to get more length out of his legs and plays like a larger goalie in his positioning.

9. Louis-Antoine Denault – Quebec Remperts (QMJHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 5th – (NA Goalies)

Louis-Antoine Denault is ranked fifth by NHL Central Scouting for North American goaltenders, but not by any other major ranking services. This likely means that he will be taken in the later rounds of the draft. What stands out about Denault is that he has the size NHL teams covet by standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 180 pounds. Watching him, he physically resembles Ivan Fedotov of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The NHL Central scouts may also have seen that the native of Quebec is a netminder with strong positioning habits who tracks plays effectively when moving on his feet. He seals both sides of the post very well and uses his feet well to stay with shooters. He appears to have a high ceiling, and an NHL team will likely draft him, hoping he continues to develop into an NHL-caliber netminder.

8. Mans Goos – Farjestad BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Central Scouting Ranking: 4th – (Intl Goalies)

Mans Goos had a decent showing in the two appearances that Sweden won in the U18 Worlds. While Harenstam was the clear number one for Sweden, Goos didn’t do anything to hurt his draft status. He is an athletic goaltender with good hands, but needs to become more disciplined and fix some technical issues if he is to become an NHL goaltender.

His natural athleticism comes through on second-chance saves and rebounds. He also reacts well to pucks up high and consistently steers shots into safe areas or cleanly catches them. His overall movement is quick, but at times appears awkward with some footwork and mobility in the crease. There are physical tools that make him appealing, but he certainly needs technical growth to reach the skillset required to be an NHL goalie. He will most likely be selected in the mid-to-late rounds.

7. Jack Ivankovic – Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 4th – (NA Goalies)

Heading into the season, Jack Ivankovic was considered one of the top goaltending prospects in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Although he has fallen off slightly during his season with the Brampton Steelheads, he has still had a great season as their number-one option. Ivankovic plays a very steady game and is a positionally sound goaltender. You rarely see him out of position or diving through the crease to try to stop pucks.

Jack Ivankovic robs Olivers Murnieks in the shootout 😱#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/QO9EzksvmB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2024

A problem for Ivankovic is his size, as he stands only at 5-foot-11, which may hurt how high he is taken in the draft. However, he has great rebound control and can cover up pucks when needed or send the puck to his defenceman so they can bring it up the ice. He is often in line with his posts and square to a shooter, making it easy to save shots if he can see them. He was sensational for Canada in the 2025 U18 Worlds, posting a .961 save percentage (SV%) across six games. This could eliminate any concerns about his size and future in the NHL.

6. Elijah Neuenschwander – HC Fribourg-Gottéron U21 (U21-Elit)

Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd – (Intl Goalies)

Elijah Neuenschwander had a very good season at home in Switzerland, although he failed to impress at the 2025 World Juniors. His struggles barely allowed the Swiss to stay in the elite division. Despite that, he checks key boxes for NHL goaltenders—size, poise, consistent baseline performance, and technical structure. He is more of a traditional stand-up goalie who will go down to stop a puck when he has to, but will quickly recover to a standing position afterward.

Elijah Neuenschwander, Team Switzerland (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Swiss goalie impresses with his 6-foot-4, 192-pound frame that plays a solid technical game. His steadiness, mental maturity, and translatable traits make him a worthy late-round pick and a low-risk target for teams seeking goaltending depth with a player with some professional experience under his belt.

5. Michal Pradel – Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd – (NA Goalies)

Michal Pradel has developed into one of Slovakia’s top goaltending prospects. His talent and work ethic make him among the most exciting players eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. At 6-foot-5, Pradel relies on his size to command the crease, using a wide stance and butterfly to cover the net. He combines quick lateral movements, strong t-pushes, and explosive reactions to make himself a challenging presence for opposing shooters.

Pradel played an important role in the 2025 U18 World Championship for Team Slovakia. He put up a 2.46 goals-against average (GAA) and a .914 SV% through seven games, helping Slovakia reach the bronze medal game. Slovakia came up just short, dropping a 4-3 decision to Team USA, but Pradel’s performance throughout the tournament cemented his status as a promising young goaltender.

4. Semyon Frolov – Ladia Togliatti (MHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 2nd – (Intl Goalies)

Semyon Frolov started the season in his native Togliatti, with MHL side Ladia, where he split games with 21-year-old Danila Ovcharik, who later went on to make his debut in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). However, in mid-November, Spartak Moscow decided to buy out his contract in Togliatti and have the talented netminder join its organization. He also reunited with his brother, 6-foot-7 defenseman Stepan, who moved to Spartak in 2021.

Semyon Frolov, HC CSKA Moscow (Photo credit: HC CSKA Moscow)

He played very well this season. In one stretch, he went 9-2-2 with two shutouts in 13 regular-season games with Spartak, coached by Alexander Barkov, father of Florida Panthers’ superstar Aleksander Barkov. He is a quick goalie who relies on his legs and feet movement, and has excellent puck tracking. He’s not very tall by modern standards, but at 6-foot-3, his foundation and ability to make critical saves under pressure suggest he has the potential to become an NHL starter.

3. Lucas Beckman – Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 2nd – (NA Goalies)

Finding holes in Lucas Beckman’s game is hard, as he is a sound, all-around netminder. The biggest downfall to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) regular-season wins leader is his size. Being on the smaller side could see him fall in the draft somewhat. But with that being said, being as sound as he is in the crease starts with being very calm and poised under pressure. Fighting through traffic to get eyes on shots from farther out has helped Beckman immensely this season, showing a strong capability of tracking puck movement.

Lucas Beckman, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Photo credit: Kassandra Blais photographie)

After earning the QMJHL’s regular-season leader in wins, Beckman was the backup on Canada’s gold-medal-winning team in the 2025 U18 Worlds. He allowed only one goal in the two games he played in net, demonstrating his ability to be very calm and poised under pressure. His upside and skill set put him in the next tier of goaltender prospects.

2. Pyotr Andreyanov – Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 1st – (Intl Goalies)

Pyotr Andreyanov just ended his second year in Juniors with Krasnaya Armiya of the MHL, CSKA’s junior team. He played well throughout the season, winning the competition for the starting goalie position over Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Timofei Obvintsev, a fifth-round pick in 2024. Andreyanov has shown to be an exceptionally mobile athlete, capable of fluid and fast lateral movements that allow him to track the puck consistently.

Pyotr Andreyanov, HC CSKA Moscow (Photo credit: HC CSKA Moscow)

Andreyanov combines elite puck-tracking, high-level athleticism, and statistical dominance in one of the best junior leagues in Europe. While he’s not the biggest goaltender in this class, he compensates with technical structure, agility, and competitiveness. An NHL team that can polish Andreyanov’s structure and reduce his occasional overmovement will find a strong foundation to build on.

1. Joshua Ravensbergen – Prince George (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 1st – (NA Goalies)

Joshua Ravensbergen is widely expected to be the first goaltender selected at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and for all the right reasons. He is a tall, confident goaltender who relies on his size to find success between the pipes. He has been working to improve his ability to stop high-danger chances from the slot, which some analysts have seen as an issue in his game. He has been able to dominate between the pipes with the Prince George Cougars in the Western Hockey League (WHL) because of his calmness and ability to perform well in clutch moments.

Saves, saves, and more saves!



Check some of the best from Josh Ravensbergen and Cooper Michaluk in 2024-2025! pic.twitter.com/D6ZopQeHgk — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) May 13, 2025

The British Columbia native is a mobile 6-foot-5 netminder with good athleticism and awareness of the puck. He stays relatively calm and doesn’t let in many bad shots, but he has also let a few games get the best of him. He plays a butterfly style, has very good feet, and tracks the play on time, moving laterally. His length allows him to make second saves that some smaller goalies aren’t capable of reaching.

The biggest thing about Ravensbergen that will stand out to some fans is that he catches with his right hand, something not as popular in the hockey world today. With only four right-handed NHL goalies like Ravensbergen, it begs the question: Will he be an exception and become increasingly rare in the modern NHL? With so much talent, he will likely be drafted relatively high and given the chance to prove that being a right-handed goalie will not be a detriment to his NHL career.

We will find out the answer to that question and others when the 2025 NHL Entry Draft is held on June 27 and June 28, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This will be the 63rd Entry Draft in the league’s history.

