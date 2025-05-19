2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 6-1 Game 7 Loss to the Panthers

It never gets easier. Even though this is the seventh time this has happened, it still hurts the same way. The Toronto Maple Leafs were essentially no-shows in Game 7 last night against the Florida Panthers, losing 6-1 and watching their season come to an end.

Right from the jump, the Panthers wanted it more. They had the edge in shots and shot attempts through the first 10 minutes of the first period. The Maple Leafs did manage to turn it around in the back half and even things up, but after that, it was a completely different game. Florida dominated the puck battles, the shots, the forecheck — and it led to them scoring three goals. In the third, Max Domi tried to get his team back into it with an early goal, but just 47 seconds later, the Panthers responded and then added two more to put the game away and advance to the Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

That’s the end of the season, which means this is the last takeaway piece for the Maple Leafs until next year. So, let’s put a bow on this second-round series with some final takeaways from Game 7.

Maple Leafs Failed to Win Yet Another Game 7

As soon as Game 7 was confirmed, the nerves kicked in for a lot of the fan base. But there was a small sense of optimism — including from myself. It felt like, after the dominant Game 6 win, they would come into Game 7 and punch their ticket to the Conference Finals. That didn’t happen. They came out flat, looked hesitant, and ended up repeating the same story we’ve seen over and over. Another Game 7 loss — the seventh straight, for those keeping track.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

Over the past seven or eight years, there have been games where the Maple Leafs deserved a better result. But this wasn’t one of them. The only time they looked good was in the final 10 minutes of the first period. It looked like maybe they would come out in the second and take over. Instead, they looked completely lost. No urgency, no energy, no answers. They spent the next 30 to 35 minutes chasing the game, playing right into Florida’s style, and watched it all fall apart.

Changes Are Needed This Summer

If Game 7 showed us anything, it’s that changes are coming — and they should. Unless something unexpected happens, Auston Matthews and William Nylander aren’t going anywhere. But there are real questions surrounding John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Both of their contracts expire next July, and if the Maple Leafs want to shake things up, it might involve moving on from one of them. Morgan Rielly is another name to think about. He was on the ice for five goals last night, and his overall play has taken a big step back. The problem is his contract — he’s got five more years at $7.5 million, which makes it tough to move. Still, GM Brad Treliving will have to look at every option when it comes to the core.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) shake hands after game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Outside of that, the defence was pretty solid this season, and the goaltending was excellent. The tandem of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll gave them a chance to win most nights. The real focus needs to be on the forward group. There are players like Calle Järnkrok, David Kämpf, and Ryan Reaves — and if you move on from those contracts, you free up about $5.8 million. If they decide not to bring back one of Tavares or Marner, they’ll need to re-sign Matthew Knies. But as it stands, they have $26 million in projected cap space. If they free up more, it could be closer to $32 million — which would give them the room to overhaul the forward group and finally break through to the Conference Finals or Stanley Cup Final.

Sadly, the 2024-25 season is over. But that doesn’t mean coverage of the team stops. The Maple Leafs team at The Hockey Writers will have you covered on everything from trade talk to the draft to free agency. So be sure to bookmark the Maple Leafs team page and stay locked in all off-season long.

The Maple Leafs lose another Game 7, 6-1 against the Panthers, bringing their season to an abrupt end after so much excitement that this year was different