Sabres Draft Target: Radim Mrtka

On Monday evening, the NHL held its first live drawing of the Draft Lottery. Perhaps the league took note of the growing chatter questioning the transparency of the process, but the live format made the event far more engaging and enjoyable to watch.

The New York Islanders jumped nine spots to win the lottery for the first-overall pick, while the newly-named Utah Mammoth jumped 10 spots to snag the fourth-overall pick. However, most teams fell two spots, including the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres had a higher chance of getting the first-overall pick than the ninth, so of course they ended with the ninth pick. They have many forward prospects in the organization, but they lack defensive prospects, which is why they should pounce on Radim Mrtka if he is available when they step up to the podium.

Mrtka’s Defensive Game

Mrtka, a 17-year-old from Czechia, plays for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League. At 6-foot-6 and 198 pounds, he’s an imposing presence on the ice. A true two-way defenseman, Mrtka excels at both ends of the rink, making him an ideal fit for a team like the Sabres. This season, he’s posted three goals and 32 assists in 43 games—impressive for a blueliner. His ability to contribute offensively while also stepping into a shutdown defensive role when needed is a key reason he’s projected to go early in the first round.

Radim Mrtka, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

It’s not often you find a defenseman with Mrtka’s size who can skate and move the puck as well as he does. Since arriving in North America in late 2024, he’s developed his offensive game significantly and has emerged as one of the top two-way defensive prospects of this draft class. His long reach makes life difficult for opposing puck carriers, often neutralizing threats before they get close. While he isn’t overly physical, he understands how to use his frame effectively, clearing traffic in front of the net or winning battles in the corners.

He also has a very high hockey IQ, forcing the puck carrier to make poor decisions and turn the puck over. He has the on-ice awareness to make the smart plays. Mrtka is not flashy like some players in the 2025 Draft class, but he gets the job done, which is what teams are looking for in a defenseman with his size. He’s an ideal target for any team looking to draft a defenseman.

Why Sabres Should Focus on Mrtka

Adding a player like Mrtka to the Sabres’ prospect pool would be ideal. He’s ranked all over the board by draft analysts—coming in as high as 6th among North American skaters via NHL Central Scouting, and as low as 25th in Logan Horn’s December rankings. There’s no consensus on when he will be taken off the board; however, most rankings have him in the top 12 – 15.

The Sabres’ defensive core is young. Rasmus Dahlin, a franchise-altering defenseman, is only 25. Owen Power is 22, and Bowen Byram, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, is only 23 years old. Adding a player like Mrtka would strengthen the team’s blue line for the next 7-10 seasons.

If Mrtka is no longer available, the Sabres should trade the ninth-overall pick for immediate help or, at least, explore their options. The pick doesn’t have enough value given where the team stands in their development curve. However, if they keep the pick to bolster their defensive pipeline, they should draft Mrtka. Last offseason, many wanted the Sabres to deal their pick, yet they held firm and selected Konsta Helenius, who now looks like a future top-six center.

