Hurricanes Should Target Cullen Potter From Arizona State with 29th Overall Pick

While most of the hockey world will be focused on the upcoming 2025 Stanley Cup Final, the other 30 teams have, or will have, their focus set on the upcoming NHL Draft that’s scheduled for June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles, CA. Despite it being decentralized, the same anticipation for who will get drafted where is still as high. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, they will be selecting at the 29th overall position for the upcoming draft. During the 2024 Draft, the Hurricanes traded out of the first round with the Chicago Blackhawks to claim the 34th and 50th overall picks, both in the second round. Could this be another situation where they trade out of the first round to collect more draft capital? Or, will they keep it and draft the best player available at 29? If it’s the latter, there is someone the Hurricanes should target at that spot, and he comes from the Arizona desert.

Does the Road From the Desert Lead to Raleigh?

The player in question from the Arizona desert? It’s center/winger Cullen Potter from Arizona State University. During his freshman year with the Sun Devils, he tallied 13 goals and 22 points in 35 games. While that may not jump off the page, he did start his collegiate career a year sooner, as he was 17 years old in his first season in the NCAA. What makes Potter stand out as a now 18-year-old from Hotonville, WI, is that he was one of the main players on the Sun Devils’ power play. Furthermore, with the puck on his stick, he thrived in any offensive situation and was someone who was a consistent threat when on the ice. Potter showed flashes of driving through the neutral zone individually with or without the puck. He also had a knack for finding open areas, distributing the puck on rushes, and facilitating the breakout.

Even as an 18-year-old, his talent and skill are off the charts. He could be someone who sneaks his way down the draft ladder and lands at the 29th pick for the Hurricanes. The way Potter can be a dynamic player with an insanely high offensive game, along with being able to add some elusiveness, pace, and energy. Plus, with the incredible hockey IQ that he already has gives him the ability to have all the qualities of an impactful player.

Cullen Potter, Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo credit: Sun Devils Hockey Twitter/X)

When getting a scouting report from Chase Beardsley, the credentialed Utah Mammoth writer at The Hockey Writers, who also covers the Sun Devils, he had a lot of praise and feedback about Potter. He mentioned that his stick skills are incredible and his speed and quickness are very noticeable. Just an overall great player with some unreal speed. He is an offensive player who could be dynamic with some more reps and a system that can really unlock his potential. While he still needs some work on the defensive side of his game, he is worth taking at 29 if he falls that far to the Hurricanes. Luckily for Potter, the Hurricanes know how to take offensively strong guys and make them sensational two-way players, i.e., Seth Jarvis.

The one thing that could also catch the eyes of the front office and the fanbase is that Potter is in the range of a Logan Stankoven or Jarvis. By range, it’s that he is 5-foot-9. The Hurricanes know all about smaller players, but can unlock so much potential out of them. What makes Potter dynamic at 5-foot-9 is his exceptional skating and ability to create dangerous chances off the rush. As mentioned by Beardsley, Potter’s unreal speed, agility, and edgework make him a threat in transition, which is what the Hurricanes thrive on when it comes to going from defense to offense. The high-end motor and relentless forecheck are something they can utilize, and adding Potter could unlock another level of potential in that aspect of the game.

It was stated best by The Athletic‘s Scott Wheeler when talking about Potter, “Best-skating forward in this age group by a margin, Potter is a small but talented and extremely fast player who uses his electric speed to put defenders on their heels, back them off, create opportunistic chances, get out in transition, and jump onto loose pucks” (from ‘2025 NHL Draft prospects,’ The Athletic, March 25, 2025).

Elite Prospects has Potter ranked 31st when it comes to the 2025 NHL Draft class. NHL Central Scouting has him ranked 22nd for North American skaters, and Bob McKenzie has him 20th on his TSN board. Either way, Potter could be the best option at 29th overall for the Hurricanes if he falls that far in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. There could be some magic in this Potter, hockey magic that is.

Hurricanes Have Some Decisions to Make at 29

The next major event for the Hurricanes will be the 2025 NHL Draft, scheduled for June 27-28, 2025. It will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA. This will be the first decentralized draft, with the teams making their picks at their home arenas. However, the top drafted players will be in attendance when their names are called. It’ll be interesting to see who the Hurricanes will select with the 29th pick, however, it would make sense for them to pick Potter at that spot. Only time will tell in what direction they will go in come draft day.