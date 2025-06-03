Oilers Must Beat the Panthers Their Way – Not Florida’s Way

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for their second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final, the buzz isn’t just about matchups or stats — it’s about identity. In a revealing conversation between Gene Principe and Mark Spector, the two Sportsnet analysts laid out a critical question for this Final: can the Oilers beat the Florida Panthers at their own game, or do they have to find another way?

Spector’s answer was clear. The Oilers will lose if they try to become the Panthers — gritty, grimy, and built for the trench war. Because Florida already plays that game better than anyone.

Theme 1: The Evolving Identity of the Oilers

Spector started by reflecting on the public perception of the Oilers. The league, especially fans, still think of Edmonton as a high-flying, highlight-reel team that wins 6–5. And sure, that’s still part of their DNA. But as Spector emphasized, this is not last year’s Oilers.

“This is a team now that can shut you out three out of four nights,” he said. “This team has a third defensive pairing of John Klingberg and Jake Walman, who would be a second pair on many NHL teams. This is a team getting top-tier goaltending from Stuart Skinner.”

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) look for the puck during the second period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The Oilers have prepared for this series. They’ve added grit. They’ve added structure. The Oilers can win ugly. And that’s new.

Theme 2: The Oilers Must Not Imitate — They Must Dictate

So when the Oilers face the Panthers — the kings of controlled chaos, led by Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and a cast of antagonists — the instinct might be to fight fire with fire. Match aggression with aggression. Muck with muck.

That’s the trap. “If you go too far, you’re just playing Florida’s game,” said Spector. “And they’re going to be better at it than you are.”

The Panthers are the NHL’s masters of disruption. They’ll hit you, facewash you, bait you, and thrive in the chaos they create. If Edmonton tries to meet them head-on in that arena, they risk losing both the scoreboard and the plot.

The better move? Set the tempo. Get a lead. Force Florida to chase. “The place to play Florida is from in front,” Spector added. “If you’re ahead of them, there’s not as much time for all that mucking and grinding.”

Theme 3: The Oilers Must Unleash Toughness with Purpose

None of this means the Oilers should play soft. Florida won’t allow that anyway. But Edmonton has to be selective with its aggression, not reactionary. Be physical, yes. Get into the trenches, absolutely. But don’t let Florida turn the game into a wrestling match between whistles.

Evander Kane can be as tough as they come for the Edmonton Oilers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)



In short, the Oilers can’t become something they’re not. They must do what brought them here, but do it with more edge.

Theme 4: The Team Is Ready

Spector also noted a quiet but telling sign: the Oilers didn’t practice on Monday. It wasn’t laziness — it was strategy. “They felt they needed a reset,” he said. Practice will happen tomorrow [Tuesday]. Connor McDavid will be on the ice. Connor Brown will be available for Game 1. Everyone knows what’s coming.

That calm-before-the-storm vibe is fitting. The Oilers know who they are. And maybe for the first time in this era, they’re built to dazzle and last – both at the same time.

Now What for the Oilers?

As Game 1 approaches, the question isn’t whether the Oilers can match Florida’s grit. It’s whether they can assert their own game—structured, opportunistic, and confident in their identity.

This Stanley Cup Final will be a tug-of-war not just on the ice, but in the style of play itself. Florida wants to drag everyone they play against into the mud. Edmonton has to be ready to step in — but also smart enough to step out. They can win this series if they can control that aspect of the game.