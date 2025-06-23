Patrik Kerkola – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Patrik Kerkola

2024-25 Team: KalPa U20

Date of Birth: May 29, 2007

Place of Birth: Siilinjärvi, Finland

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 194 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goalie

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Patrik Kerkola plays a calm game and uses his size well to seal off the net. He hugs the post tightly with his long frame and handles the puck well behind the net. He does have some trouble smothering rebounds and can leave space through the five-hole at times. I like his size, but we’ll have to see how he handles the North American style of play for a full season, as smaller rinks and faster pace could be a challenge. His international numbers are a little concerning, but he did make the Liiga roster midseason, though he only played one game.

In 2023–24, he started with KalPa U18, putting up a 2.86 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .922 save percentage (SV%) in 10 games. He was even better in the relegation round, going 4-0-0 with a 1.77 GAA and .932 SV%. He moved up to KalPa U20, where he played 23 games with a 2.56 GAA and .886 SV%, and added a shutout in his only playoff appearance. He also made his Liiga debut, stopping 21 of 24 shots in a 1.93 GAA, .875 SV% outing. He was loaned to IPK of Mestis League mid-season, where he struggled in two playoff games (4.83 GAA, .865 SV%).

Ryan Roobroeck came close to scoring jere on the breakaway.



Patrik Kerkola has been great. #WorldU17 pic.twitter.com/7IqBxVQJOe — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) November 2, 2023

Internationally, he played for Finland U17, including the World Hockey Challenge, finishing with a 3.20 GAA and .904 SV% in four games.

In 2024–25, Kerkola took on a bigger role with KalPa U20, playing 31 regular season games with a 3.14 GAA and .883 SV%. He stepped up in the playoffs, going 7-4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and .905 SV% in 11 games, including one shutout. He made another Liiga appearance (3.13 GAA, .842 SV%) and played one game in the Mestis (2.93 GAA, .880 SV%). On the international side, he played five games for Finland at the U18 World Championship, posting a 2.44 GAA and .886 SV%. Across all U18 international games that season, he went 7-7-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .903 SV%, including two shutouts.

Patrik Kerkola, Team Finland (Photo credit: Pasi Mennander)

He also played three games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he had a 2.32 GAA and .912 SV%.

Kerkola’s a long-term project with good upside. If he can clean up his rebound control and tighten up his five-hole coverage, there’s something to work with. The size and want are there, now it’s just about how he adjusts and develops from here.

Patrik Kerkola – NHL Draft Projection

I’d take Kerkola in the fourth to sixth rounds. He’s got good size, solid experience, and some long-term upside. He’s played in Liiga, Mestis, U20 playoffs, and international games, so he’s been tested. He still needs to clean up a few areas, but there’s something to work with if a team’s patient.

Quotables

“Kerkola is a sizeable goaltender with some solid technique and physical talent. He fills out the net really well, looking massive in his crease even when he hunches into a lower stance. His long limbs aid his game, too, allowing him to make desperation saves. He’s got a massive wingspan, too.” – Aaron Vickers, FC Hockey

“Kerkola will do anything he can to save the puck. He never quits on a play, and he makes a variety of desperation saves throughout any game. His never-quit attitude is also evident in how he pounces on every rebound he allows. While Kerkola mostly directs pucks into non-dangerous areas, on the few occasions he lets rebounds out in front, he is always the first to react and secure them.” – David Phillips, FC Hockey

Strengths

Size

Puck-handling

Quick glove hand

Good vision

Blocker usage

Experience at multiple levels

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Rebound control

Five-hole coverage

North American adjustment

NHL Potential

Kerkola is one of the top goalie prospects in his draft class and made history last season as the youngest goalie ever to start a Liiga game. He’ll be back with KalPa in the Liiga for the 2025–26 season, which gives him a full season to develop against pro shooters. After this, if he can adjust to the North American style—smaller rinks, faster pace—he could become an NHL starter down the line.

More likely, Kerkola projects as an everyday American Hockey League starter with some upside. He’s already played in the Liiga, Mestis, U20 playoffs, and international tournaments, so the experience is there.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Goaltending – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

U16 Pohjola Camp Roster (KalPa)

U16 SM-sarja Bronze Medal

U18 SM-sarja Rookie of the Year (Heino Pulli Award)

Finland2 (Mestis) Champion

Interviews/Links

Patrik Kerkola Stats

Videos

