Patrik Kerkola – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Patrik Kerkola
2024-25 Team: KalPa U20
Date of Birth: May 29, 2007
Place of Birth: Siilinjärvi, Finland
Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 194 pounds
Catches: Left
Position: Goalie
NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible
Rankings
- TSN/Craig Button: 69th
- McKeen’s Hockey: 205th
- NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings (EU Goalies): 6th
Patrik Kerkola plays a calm game and uses his size well to seal off the net. He hugs the post tightly with his long frame and handles the puck well behind the net. He does have some trouble smothering rebounds and can leave space through the five-hole at times. I like his size, but we’ll have to see how he handles the North American style of play for a full season, as smaller rinks and faster pace could be a challenge. His international numbers are a little concerning, but he did make the Liiga roster midseason, though he only played one game.
In 2023–24, he started with KalPa U18, putting up a 2.86 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .922 save percentage (SV%) in 10 games. He was even better in the relegation round, going 4-0-0 with a 1.77 GAA and .932 SV%. He moved up to KalPa U20, where he played 23 games with a 2.56 GAA and .886 SV%, and added a shutout in his only playoff appearance. He also made his Liiga debut, stopping 21 of 24 shots in a 1.93 GAA, .875 SV% outing. He was loaned to IPK of Mestis League mid-season, where he struggled in two playoff games (4.83 GAA, .865 SV%).
Internationally, he played for Finland U17, including the World Hockey Challenge, finishing with a 3.20 GAA and .904 SV% in four games.
Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide
In 2024–25, Kerkola took on a bigger role with KalPa U20, playing 31 regular season games with a 3.14 GAA and .883 SV%. He stepped up in the playoffs, going 7-4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and .905 SV% in 11 games, including one shutout. He made another Liiga appearance (3.13 GAA, .842 SV%) and played one game in the Mestis (2.93 GAA, .880 SV%). On the international side, he played five games for Finland at the U18 World Championship, posting a 2.44 GAA and .886 SV%. Across all U18 international games that season, he went 7-7-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .903 SV%, including two shutouts.
He also played three games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he had a 2.32 GAA and .912 SV%.
Kerkola’s a long-term project with good upside. If he can clean up his rebound control and tighten up his five-hole coverage, there’s something to work with. The size and want are there, now it’s just about how he adjusts and develops from here.
Patrik Kerkola – NHL Draft Projection
I’d take Kerkola in the fourth to sixth rounds. He’s got good size, solid experience, and some long-term upside. He’s played in Liiga, Mestis, U20 playoffs, and international games, so he’s been tested. He still needs to clean up a few areas, but there’s something to work with if a team’s patient.
Other THW Draft Profiles
Quotables
“Kerkola is a sizeable goaltender with some solid technique and physical talent. He fills out the net really well, looking massive in his crease even when he hunches into a lower stance. His long limbs aid his game, too, allowing him to make desperation saves. He’s got a massive wingspan, too.” – Aaron Vickers, FC Hockey
“Kerkola will do anything he can to save the puck. He never quits on a play, and he makes a variety of desperation saves throughout any game. His never-quit attitude is also evident in how he pounces on every rebound he allows. While Kerkola mostly directs pucks into non-dangerous areas, on the few occasions he lets rebounds out in front, he is always the first to react and secure them.” – David Phillips, FC Hockey
Strengths
- Size
- Puck-handling
- Quick glove hand
- Good vision
- Blocker usage
- Experience at multiple levels
Under Construction/Improvements to Make
- Rebound control
- Five-hole coverage
- North American adjustment
NHL Potential
Kerkola is one of the top goalie prospects in his draft class and made history last season as the youngest goalie ever to start a Liiga game. He’ll be back with KalPa in the Liiga for the 2025–26 season, which gives him a full season to develop against pro shooters. After this, if he can adjust to the North American style—smaller rinks, faster pace—he could become an NHL starter down the line.
More likely, Kerkola projects as an everyday American Hockey League starter with some upside. He’s already played in the Liiga, Mestis, U20 playoffs, and international tournaments, so the experience is there.
Risk/Reward Analysis
Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4/5
Fantasy Hockey Potential
Goaltending – 7.5/10
Awards/Achievements
- U16 Pohjola Camp Roster (KalPa)
- U16 SM-sarja Bronze Medal
- U18 SM-sarja Rookie of the Year (Heino Pulli Award)
- Finland2 (Mestis) Champion
Interviews/Links
Patrik Kerkola Stats
Videos
Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter