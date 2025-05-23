Kraken 2025 NHL Draft Options at 8th Overall – Mrtka or Martone?

The Seattle Kraken were positioned to select fifth in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. That was until the Draft Lottery knocked them down to eighth; at least, they are still primed to select a top-ten player. Seattle has a couple of options at eighth overall. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of two of their options, Radim Mrtka and Porter Martone.

Radim Mrtka

Radim Mrtka‘s draft stock has consistently been rising. The 6-foot-6 defenseman has been having a great season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds. In the 2024-25 season, he recorded 35 points via three goals and 32 assists in 43 games.

Radim Mrtka, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

Here’s a look at what Mrtka would bring to the Kraken, for better or worse.

Pros for Selecting Mrtka

Mrtka can shut down his opponents, which the Kraken need. They don’t have a bruiser, and Mrtka could fill that role perfectly. While not every team needs an enforcer, it might help Seattle in the long run.

Mrtka’s final NHL ranking has him being drafted fifth overall, a jump from his midterm ranking where he was projected to go sixth. Mrtka’s stock has fluctuated throughout the season, as he was ranked 12th in Andrew Forbes’ March Rankings.

Cons for Selecting Mrtka

Seattle struggled with puck possession this season, not always being consistent or making the right plays with the puck. The Kraken need players who will shoot the puck, not freeze when given the opportunity. Although Mrtka had 32 assists this season, the Kraken need players who can score.

Porter Martone

Porter Martone is also ranked in the top ten for this year’s draft. The power forward has been stellar for the Brampton Steelheads in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. The right winger has recorded 98 points (37 goals and 61 assists) through 57 games.

Related: Kraken Should Consider Promoting Jessica Campbell to Head Coach

However, Martone was initially projected to be selected fourth overall in the midterm ranking, but he has since slid down into the top ten. NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings project Martone being selected sixth overall.

Pros for Selecting Martone

If Martone is still available when the Kraken reach the podium, they should draft him. He is a goalscorer, which is what the team needs now. He drives pucks to the net and takes shots when he has an opportunity. The Kraken need a player like Martone, who has a competitive mentality and a strong work ethic.

Cons for Selecting Martone

Just like Mrtka, Martone is unlikely to see NHL ice time right away. He is a strong player, but he has some issues that must be corrected. Martone tends to be a slower skater. But Seattle needs someone who can shoot the puck, and he does that. He tends to be shot-happy, taking shots that don’t always hit the net.

Kraken Should Select Martone

Between Mrtka and Martone, Martone is the right fit for Seattle. While his shots don’t always hit the mark, he can develop his shot accuracy with more practice. Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Kraken have lacked scoring depth, and Martone could provide Seattle with what they need.

While it is unlikely that he will hit NHL ice until he plays a few seasons with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, this is not a bad thing; take a look at Shane Wright. Wright was selected fourth overall by the Kraken in the 2022 Draft. While he didn’t touch NHL ice for a full season until this past 2024-25 season, Wright’s performance proved that he deserved a full NHL season. Once Martone finds his footing, he will be a great addition to Seattle.

In this year’s draft, there really isn’t a generational talent to speak of. The 2025 Draft class is still full of incredible talent, but there is no clear answer as to who will be drafted first. Each team has their own needs, and the Kraken need a goalscorer like Martone.

2025 NHL Draft Begins on June 27

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held on June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.