Kings’ Targets for First Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

As we enter the halfway mark of the Conference Finals, the shift to the offseason and everything that comes with that is right around the corner. One of those things is the NHL Draft, which is set to take place in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater on June 27 and 28.

For the Los Angeles Kings, the offseason has once again come earlier than they would have liked, and with that, they brought in general manager Ken Holland just in time for him to gear up and prepare for the draft, which will be his first major task as newly-hired GM.

With Brandt Clarke and Alex Turcotte taking that next step this past season and finding themselves with full-time NHL roles, the Kings’ prospect pool is looking a bit light, with Liam Greentree — the captain of the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League for the past two seasons — being the only first-round pick in the Kings’ pipeline at the moment. However, the good news for the Kings is that they currently have their first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. With that in mind, although the possibility that the Kings trade their first-round pick is still there, let’s take a look at a few players they could be targeting 24th overall.

Cullen Potter, C/LW, Arizona State Sun Devils (NCAA)

Starting his collegiate hockey career with the Arizona State Sun Devils a year early at 17 years old, Cullen Potter is a standout in this year’s draft. Standing at just 5-foot-9, Potter is on the smaller side, but his exceptional skating, elite puck-handling, and outright ability to create quality chances off the rush make him a dangerous player any team would love to add. Projected to be selected anywhere from 12th to 25th overall, there’s no telling where he will land, other than the fact that it will be somewhere in the first round. Creative, offensively gifted players are exactly what the Kings should be targeting in the first round, and if Potter is available when they select at 24, he should be No. 1 on the list.

“Best-skating forward in this age group by a margin, Potter is a small but talented and extremely fast player who uses his electric speed to put defenders on their heels, back them off, create opportunistic chances, get out in transition, and jump onto loose pucks.” – Scott Wheeler, (from ‘2025 NHL Draft prospects,’ The Athletic, March 25, 2025)

“Potter may be the most singularly skilled player in the draft. His speed and acceleration are ridiculous. His edge work and balance are also both off the charts. Potter can stretch the neutral zone, lug the puck through all three zones, and cut back through traffic and pressure with complete ease. Potter’s hands, vision, and particularly his creativity, are almost unmatched.” – Luke Sweeny, Dobber Prospects

Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Defensemen who play the right side and possess both a big frame and solid skating ability are rare. The 6-foot-4, right-handed defenseman for the Edmonton Oil Kings, Blake Fiddler, is being looked at as one of the strongest and most reliable defenseman to come out of this year’s draft. Fiddler plays the shutdown role extremely well and offers a big physical presence, never afraid to throw his body around. Despite his size, his skating ability is looked at as elite, and his mobility allows his transition game to excel. He is not known for his offensive capabilities or expected to be a major contributor to a team’s offensive production, but there have been glimpses of his ability to lead an attack when given the chance. Projected to be selected anywhere from 18th to 37th, there’s a pretty decent chance that Fiddler is available for the Kings.

“Fiddler is a big-bodied defender who clears forwards away from his net and pushes opponents to the perimeter. Fiddler is averaging around 22 minutes a night this year and already looks good with the puck. He’s mobile, and while he isn’t the quickest defender overall, he moves well for his size.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Blake Fiddler, Edmonton Oil Kings (Eric Young / CHL)

“He’s becoming more and more confident in his puck moving, attempting riskier passes and picking spots better, but his biggest strength remains his defensive game, especially on the rush, continuing to completely erase promising zone entries for the other team more often than not. A defenseman like Fiddler, who can move the puck effectively, skate and defend very well, is incredibly valuable in today’s NHL, especially when they’re a right-handed shooter.” – SMAHT Scouting

Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

“Hard worker” seems to be the best way to describe the captain of the Seattle Thunderbirds, Braeden Cootes, who is natural-born leader who leaves his all on the ice and makes an impact in all areas. Despite his offensive talents not being the reason for his high draft stock, he led his Thunderbirds in points with 63 through 60 games played. The 6-foot, 183-pound center plays a complete 200-foot game that will undoubtedly help him translate to the NHL level. Cootes is a player who has an endless motor, hounds pucks, tries to win every battle, isn’t afraid to get into the dirty areas, is defensively responsible, and can play in all situations. He keeps on coming, and that style of play would fit in seamlessly with the way the Kings play.

“He’s the captain in Seattle, rolls over the boards in all situations, produces offence at even strength and on the power play, and provides energetic penalty-killing. He plays much bigger than his listed size.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

“Cootes is the type of prospect that you need to watch closely, while also understanding the nuances of his situation, in order to properly appreciate, because simply looking at his stats will never tell the full story. As a true heart-and-soul kind of player and a natural leader, the impact that he leaves both on and off the ice cannot be measured in goals and assists alone, though his numbers in those departments are both still highly respectable. Mix in the ability to play center in all situations and the ease with which he earns the trust of coaches, and the overall result is someone who is surely being coveted highly by NHL scouts.” – Derek Neumeier, McKeen’s Hockey

Benjamin Kindell, C/RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

If there was one thing about Benjamin Kindell that stands out more than anything, it’s his playmaking ability. His vision is elite, and his ability to set up teammates and put pucks in smart areas is what has made him stand out in this year’s class. He is another player who has more than one side to his game. He plays on the penalty kill, quarterbacks the power play, can create off the rush and in the offensive zone, and makes an effort to get back defensively and battle for a puck. His size and strength are areas of concern when thinking about how his game would translate to the NHL level, but standing at 5-foot-10, he doesn’t let that affect the way he plays or stop him from taking the puck to the net. Anytime you have a player who can make an impact in more than one area, is finding ways to produce, and has more than one dimension to their game, there’s a pretty decent chance they find success at the highest level.

“Kindel is a smart, versatile forward who is always in the right position and a constant factor in all three zones and all situations. He has an impressive small-area game, hanging onto pucks and drawing pressure before finding teammates with precision through tight lines.” – SMAHT Scouting

“He’s a worker with legit skill and smarts. That combination of effort, sense, and talent really blends well together at the junior level, and though he looks a little lean, it doesn’t present itself in his game because of his work rate and pace of play. He’s also got quick hands in tight to his body.” – Scott Wheeler, (from ‘2025 NHL Draft prospects,’ The Athletic, March 25, 2025)

Despite this year’s draft class being labeled as a weaker one, there will undoubtedly be some terrific players available for the Kings to snag when it’s their turn to pick. The lack of first-round prospects in the pipeline means that they shouldn’t necessarily be focused on drafting a certain position, but more so, the best player available.