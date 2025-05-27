Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Stars – 5/27/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(C2) STARS at (P3) OILERS
Western Conference Final, Game 4
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 2-1
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Jason Robertson — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
Hintz will again be a game-time decision; the center hasn’t played since being slashed on the top of the skate by Nurse in the third period of Game 2. Back replaced Hintz for Game 3 on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Bruins Coaching Search Snag, Plus Stars and Oilers Rumors
- 1 Swing Every Conference Finalist Took That Paid Off
- 2 Takeaways From Stars’ 6-1 Game 3 Loss
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kasperi Kapanen
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Viktor Arvidsson
Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry
Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed)
Status report
Arvidsson will replace Brown, a forward, who left Game 3 after a body check from Petrovic … Pickard will dress for the first time since he was injured during a collision in the crease during Game 2 of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights. … Ekholm, a defenseman, continues to practice with the Oilers but will not return Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Bruins Coaching Search Snag, Plus Stars and Oilers Rumors
- 4 Keys to Oilers Winning Game 4 Against Stars
- 1 Swing Every Conference Finalist Took That Paid Off