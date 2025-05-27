Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Stars – 5/27/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(C2) STARS at (P3) OILERS

Western Conference Final, Game 4

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 2-1

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Jason Robertson — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

Hintz will again be a game-time decision; the center hasn’t played since being slashed on the top of the skate by Nurse in the third period of Game 2. Back replaced Hintz for Game 3 on Sunday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kasperi Kapanen

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Viktor Arvidsson

Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed)

Status report

Arvidsson will replace Brown, a forward, who left Game 3 after a body check from Petrovic … Pickard will dress for the first time since he was injured during a collision in the crease during Game 2 of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights. … Ekholm, a defenseman, continues to practice with the Oilers but will not return Tuesday.

