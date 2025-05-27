Lightning Fans Should Be Optimistic For Oliver Bjorkstrand’s Return

The Tampa Bay Lightning paid a premium for Oliver Bjorkstrand and his linemate Yanni Gourde at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The trade package included two first-round picks (2026 and 2027), a 2025 second-round pick, and winger Michael Eyssimont.

Despite the hefty price, Bjorkstrand’s arrival was highly anticipated, and he remains under contract at $5.4 million through the 2025-26 season, making him a valuable asset for the team. He missed all five playoff games in the Round 1 series against the Florida Panthers, but he showed signs of excellence in his 18-game regular season stint. Lightning fans should be optimistic about his return next season, considering his historical record of consistent production and strong analytics.

Bjorkstrand’s Box Score and Underlying Metrics

On the surface, Bjorkstrand was underwhelming for the Lightning, scoring just five goals and nine points in 18 games. However, his underlying numbers were impressive. At five-on-five, Bjorkstrand controlled 64.65% of the on-ice goal share (GF%), 57.33% of the on-ice shot attempt share (CF%), and 60.18% of the on-ice expected goal share (xGF%) per Evolving Hockey. The sample size is small, but he could be part of the next wave of Lightning excellence.

Overall, he performed better analytically for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted him, than for the Seattle Kraken (where he was traded in 2022) due to coaching. There’s no question he’ll be in good hands with the Lightning coaching staff next season, so these metrics should be sustainable over an 82-game season.

Bjorkstrand’s Linemates in Tampa Bay

While he logged only 212 minutes of five-on-five ice time with the Lightning, Bjorkstrand was very effective. He spent 77 minutes with Gourde, his linemate from Seattle, and with rookie Gage Goncalves. While this line was out-scored and struggled to get shots on goal, they controlled the shot attempts and unblocked shot-quality shares. However, when Nick Paul joined Bjorkstrand and Goncalves for roughly 50 minutes of ice time, the trio outshot their opponents 22-12. Yes, there was familiarity with Gourde since the two played together for the Kraken, but the Lightning should elevate Bjorkstrand to maximize his impact.

Bjorkstrand Offers Consistency

Bjorkstrand has more to contribute than third-line minutes for head coach Jon Cooper. The Danish forward has proven he can be a valuable top-six forward in the NHL. Over the last four seasons (2021-25), he has scored 20 goals four times and more than 55 points twice. Furthermore, he hasn’t scored at less than a 44-point pace since the 2018-19 season. In other words, Bjorkstrand is consistent. Therefore, Tampa Bay can expect at least 45 points from him next season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Given some success with the Lightning power play, Bjorkstrand may set a career-high in points on the top unit with Nikita Kucherov next season. After all, his shot is one of his strong suits. Having him on his off-wing or in the middle of the ice offers a quick-strike shot option for the team. Having a player who can play comfortably in multiple roles across an NHL lineup is difficult to find, and the Lightning have that in Bjorkstrand.

Welcome Return for Bjorkstrand

Bjorkstrand is a versatile player with a good work ethic, consistent production, solid puck skills, and a well-rounded two-way game. He’s similar to Blake Coleman’s build of a player who can do a little bit of everything. Even though he missed the playoffs due to injury, Bjorkstrand’s first impression in Tampa Bay went under the radar, and Lightning fans should be much more excited for his return to the lineup heading into the 2025-26 season.