Bruins Coaching Search Snag, Plus Stars and Oilers Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Roope Hintz is a game-time decision for the Dallas Stars. He’s working hard to get back in, but is he ready? Meanwhile, Mattias Ekholm might be good to go to the Edmonton Oilers, but will he play? Finally, who are the leading candidates for the head coaching job in Boston, and why is it taking so long for the Bruins to find their next coach?

Hintz and Game-Time Decision

Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz is a game-time decision tonight in Game 4 between the Oilers and Stars, says head coach Pete DeBoer. Hintz was not on the ice for this morning’s optional skate here in Edmonton, although he skated yesterday.

Hintz said he was working hard to do everything in his power to be ready to play in Game 4. He has missed time since taking a slash from Oilers’ defenseman Darnell Nurse on the top of his foot.

Ekholm Not Quite Ready to Return for the Oilers

“I think it’s gonna be soon. Whether it’s tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is, I’m happy with my body and the way I feel. Really excited about where the team’s at and how they’re playing,” said Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm on his potential return. The thought was he might play Game 3, but he wasn’t ready. Then, it was expected he could play Game 4, but Ekholm said it’s up to the coaches and management.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Ekholm won’t come back tonight.

The dilemma is finding the right balance between rushing Ekholm and bringing in a genuine upgrade for the blue line group, which has played exceptionally well for the Oilers.

Troy Stecher will be the player who comes out of the lineup, and he was asked about Ekholm coming in. “He’s a better player than I am. That’s just the reality of the world,” Stecher said.

And Calvin Pickard will back up Stuart Skinner. Viktor Arvidsson will also suit up for the Oilers in the place of Connor Brown.

As per Kevin Weekes, Jay Woodcroft, Mitch Love, and Marco Sturm are among the favorites as potential hires as head coach for the Boston Bruins.

Don Sweeney was asked why it is taking so long to find a coach, and he said that he was doing an extensive search that he doesn’t want to do again. The priority is finding someone who is excited about coaching the Bruins and joining the legendary organization. He wants the coach to understand what they’re doing and “love being part of the organization.”

The comments suggest that Sweeney has interviewed a few coaches who perhaps weren’t as committed or had their sights set on other positions. Whether that means the Bruins are having a difficult time finding someone qualified who wants to coach the Bruins is unclear.

The Bruins are taking some criticism online that they might be looking to underpay a coach in exchange for finding someone to fall over themselves to be part of an Original Six team.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports, “Jay Woodcroft seems on everybody’s short list for NHL coaching jobs but keeps being told “sorry.” He belongs back behind a bench. He can coach. Surely he will get either Bruins, Penguins or Seattle job, only spots left on carousel.”