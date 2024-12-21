2025 NHL Draft-Eligible Players to Watch at the WJC

The World Junior Championship is always loaded with high-end NHL drafted talent. While it’s known for being a 19-year-old tournament, there are always performances from players that are younger and getting ready for the NHL draft as well.

A few years ago, there was Connor Bedard‘s masterful performance. Last year, we saw exactly what Macklin Celebrini could do as the first overall pick, as well as Zeev Buium who was fantastic as a draft-eligible player to help Team USA capture gold.

It’s always tough for draft-eligible players to crack the roster given the number of players that can return from the previous year. But, if the talent and skill is there, it’s hard to pass that up and not have them on the roster. These players made their presence felt during camp and deserve the opportunity to represent their country. Here are the 2025 draft-eligible players to watch at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

James Hagens, C – United States

The potential first overall pick in 2025 and despite a strong start with Boston College, James Hagens hasn’t fully solidified that spot. Though, he’s definitely having some competition to start the season. He has five goals and 15 assists in 16 games, which is impressive and he has an opportunity to create some separation with this tournament.

Hagens possesses some of the best hockey sense. He knows exactly where he needs to be in order to open things up, draw players in and create a play when he has the puck. He’s extremely creative and shifty when he has possession, excelling in tight spaces and his agility allows him to easily beat defenders one-on-one. If he’s on a line with teammates and returnees Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, he has that advantage and familiarity to dominate this tournament with his elite playmaking abilities.

Porter Martone, RW – Canada

It’s not surprising that whenever he plays in an international tournament, Porter Martone always stands out in a positive way as a leader. He was an alternate captain for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last year and captained Canada at the 2024 World U18 Championship. As a younger player in those tournaments taking on a leadership role, he thrived on it as he was productive offensively, winning a gold medal. At the moment, he’s second in Ontario Hockey League scoring with 54 points in 26 games.

Martone’s game and impact is going to be felt as he’s going to be relied on in a top-six role. He’s a very energetic and tenacious power forward that is always in the middle of everything; a board battle, a scramble in front of the net or even after the whistle blows mixing it up with the opposition. He has the smarts, the skill and the drive to win and is always in attack mode in the offensive zone. He’s a winner and it shows whenever he’s on the ice.

Matthew Schaefer, D – Canada

Matthew Schaefer was easily one of the best players and defenders during the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the CHL/ USA Prospects Challenge. Even though he missed the start of the OHL season due to mono, he continues to be a cut above the rest of the competition. As a result, he has made his case to go first overall in the 2025 Draft.

Schaefer is extremely confident on the backend when he has possession of the puck. From changing the pace of his speed on the rush to displaying great hands and puck skills to get around the defenders when attacking with intent, he’s a catalyst and gets results. He’s very mature for his age and the fact that he’s a draft-eligible player that cracked Canada’s defense, really says it all about his game. He’s skilled, smart defensively and lays it out all on the line. He’s that good.

Victor Eklund, LW – Sweden

Much like his brother William, Victor is quickly making a name for himself in his draft year as he has been very productive (15 points in 24 games) with Djurgårdens IF of the HockeyAllsvenskan. Not only that, he’s starting to surpass Anton Frondell as the top Swede in this class. Being on the main stage of the World Junior Championship is a great way to improve his stock.

Eklund’s game is built on high-end creativity and strong pace of play. He’s very similar to his brother in that regard and matches his work ethic, displaying swift puck movement and being in a great position to intercept plays. He’s extremely agile and quick when generating a burst of speed in the neutral zone and attacks with force with his stick handling and quick dekes. Playing against players older than him in league play should carry over where he’s playing against his age group.

Logan Hensler, D – United States

Given how team USA is deep on defense, I thought that Logan Hensler may not make the roster. However, he made the team and while he could be in a depth role, he could still provide a spark and impact from the backend for USA.

It’s been a transitional period for Hensler with the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA as he had seven assists in 17 games and has been inconsistent at times. When he’s on his game, he’s a very smooth and mobile defender with great puck movement and strong transitional game. Without the puck, he’s quick in closing gaps and uses his long reach to break up plays effectively. He can be a strong two-way force and his game could benefit an already deep blueline for the Americans.

Topias Hynninen, C – Finland

Even if you’re passed over in the NHL draft, it isn’t the end for some junior-level players to prove their worth. It worked last year with Jesse Pulkkinen as his strong showing at the tournament put him on the map and got selected by the New York Islanders 54th overall. This year, Topias Hynninen– who should’ve been selected in 2024– could follow in his footsteps.

Hynninen is 18 years old playing for Jukurit in the Liiga and has 24 points in 32 games and 14 in his last 10. His size might have put some off being selected in 2024, but his speed, endless work ethic and ability to be relentless in puck battles is what’s drawing teams to his game right now. He has great vision on both the sides of the puck is always in position to make something happen. Even though Finland has the likes of Konsta Helenius and Kasper Halttunen, expect Hynninen to be a major part of the offense as well.

Luka Radivojevic, D – Slovakia

The son of former NHLer Branko, Luka made the jump from Sweden to the USHL, signing with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Radivojevic performed well last year at the tournament as a 16-year-old and was a point per game player at the World U18 Championship with six assists in six games. He’s a strong and agile skater and processes the game very quickly. He’s strong with his breakout passing and is quick with his movements and playmaking in the offensive zone. Heading into his second WJC, expect him to take another step forward for Slovakia.

Other Names to Watch

Jack Ivankovic, G – Canada

Vojtech Cihar, LW – Czechia

Carlos Händel, D – Germany

David Lewandowski, C – Germany

Bruno Osmanis, RW – Latvia

Tomas Pobezal, C – Slovakia

