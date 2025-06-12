5 Deep Sleeper Picks in the 2025 NHL Draft

There are always players who end up making a big impact at the next level despite not being highly ranked heading into NHL Drafts. At the same time, some top-10 picks fail to stick in the league or even make it at all.

Below, I’m taking a look at five prospects I believe aren’t getting enough attention across social media, players who could be considered “sleepers” ahead of this month’s NHL Draft.

Sascha Boumedienne

Sascha Boumedienne is the only likely first-round pick on this list. Yet, he’s not getting nearly enough recognition across the media to my liking, despite an outstanding showing at both the U18 World Championship and U18 International Junior level. With more playing time expected at Boston University next season, his production should climb from the 13 points he posted in 2024-25.

A highly skilled offensive defenseman, Boumedienne could be a steal in this year’s draft. At Boston University, he played alongside standout blueliner Tom Willander most of the season. As he grew more comfortable as the youngest player in college hockey, his production increased, finishing his freshman year with three goals and 10 assists in 40 games, along with 33 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating.

Sascha Boumedienne, Boston University (Photo credit: Matt Woolverton)

While he didn’t emerge as an NCAA star right away, his skill set suggests he’s primed for a breakout 2025-26 season with the Terriers. His offensive instincts were on full display internationally, where he ranked second in tournament scoring for Team Sweden at the U18 World Championship, tallying one goal and 13 assists in seven games. His play helped Sweden reach the gold medal game, where they ultimately fell to Canada. Across 15 total international junior games, he registered two goals and 15 assists for 17 points—the most ever by a single defenseman at the U18 Worlds. This earned him an invitation to the NHL Combine earlier this month.

Sascha had a monster opening game at #U18MensWorlds, scoring this goal, adding three assists and leading his team in ice time during a 10-3 win for 🇸🇪pic.twitter.com/q5QxxzvFbG — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) April 23, 2025

A big reason Boumedienne stands out among defensemen in this draft is his experience in Hockey East, a conference known for its tough and physical play. Compared to other leagues, NCAA hockey demands players battle harder for space, adjust to tighter structures, and handle stronger checking, advantages that translate well to the next level.

Despite most rankings placing him anywhere from the early to late second round, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Boumedienne go mid-to-late first. He should be ahead of defensemen Logan Hensler and Cameron Reid in most mock drafts, in my opinion, landing somewhere between 10th and 15th overall.

He’s a name that deserves more attention amongst the defensemen.

Bryce Pickford

Bryce Pickford was one of the most exciting defensemen in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season, playing a major role in the Medicine Hat Tigers’ deep playoff run. While his offensive ability stands out, his game is much more than that—he’s responsible in his own end, moves the puck efficiently, and excels at breaking pucks out of the defensive zone.

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers (Larry Brunt / Spokane Chiefs)

After winning his first WHL championship with Seattle in 2023, Pickford added another title this season with Medicine Hat, wearing an “A” on his jersey. He finished the regular season with 47 points in 48 games, maintaining a strong plus-34 rating that highlights his ability to generate offense without sacrificing defensive responsibility. His playoff run was even more impressive—24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 18 postseason games—helping the Tigers secure the WHL championship before falling short in the Memorial Cup Final.

Pickford’s breakout ability is one of his biggest assets. He transitions play quickly, makes smart passes under pressure, and creates space for his teammates. Despite his offensive mindset, he plays a controlled defensive game, knowing when to jump into the attack and when to hold back. His one-timer and accurate wrist shot make him a legitimate offensive weapon from the blue line.

Pickford went undrafted in 2024, but that shouldn’t happen again this time around. His production and impact on the ice all make him an intriguing prospect for NHL teams looking for a puck-moving defenseman who can dictate play, especially on the power play.

Despite his skill set, Pickford was not invited to the NHL Combine, which is surprising given his postseason performance and overall development. He remains one of the most underrated defensemen in the draft, proving himself when it mattered most in the WHL Playoffs. Right now, media outlets project him anywhere from the late second to seventh round, but based on his production, he could hear his name called much earlier—I wouldn’t be shocked if a team takes a chance on him as a second-round pick.

Aidan Park

Aidan Park is a second-year eligible forward who surprisingly went undrafted in 2024 despite being projected as a mid-round pick. He shouldn’t go undrafted again after his strong season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers. His draft stock has recently climbed, jumping from 151st in the midterm rankings to 94th in the final rankings—one of the biggest moves among eligible players. He’s currently ranked #114 by Elite Prospects, #115 by FC Hockey, and #94 by NHL Central Scouting (NA Skaters).

Park is a well-rounded forward with some playmaking ability, a high hockey IQ, and a reliable shot. He also brings positional versatility, capable of playing center, right wing, and left wing—something that adds to his potential as a future depth piece. His 66 points in 55 games for Green Bay placed him second in goals and fifth in points in the USHL in the 2024-25 season, proving his ability to create offense in a league known for its tight-checking style.

Beyond his offensive production, Park is defensively responsible, consistently back-checking and blocking plenty of shots for a forward. While his defensive game doesn’t always get attention due to his scoring numbers, it’s an underrated part of his skill set. He also brings postseason experience, having played in the Clark Cup Playoffs twice, though Green Bay was eliminated in the first round this past season. Even with a short playoff run, that level of competition will be valuable for his development.

With a well-rounded offensive game, solid defensive details, and the flexibility of NCAA development at a high-level program in Ann Arbor, Park is a great early mid-round option.

Artemi Nizameyev

Artemi Nizameyev is a total sleeper pick heading into the 2025 NHL Draft. Despite being ranked 217th by NHL Central Scouting (NA skaters) and 200th by Foley’s Midseason Draft Guide earlier this year, he is now unranked after the season ended with the Tri-City Storm—a surprising drop considering his production. He went undrafted in 2024, but after the year he had, that shouldn’t happen again.

Artemi Nizameyev, Tri-City Storm (Photo credit: Tri-City Storm)

Nizameyev’s game is built on creativity and intelligence rather than size. Standing 5-foot-10, 192 pounds, he reads plays exceptionally well, adapting on the fly to exploit defensive weaknesses. His elite stickhandling allows him to beat defenders with slick dekes and highlight-reel plays, making him a dangerous offensive weapon. His high shot power and quick, precise wrist shot make him a legitimate scoring threat from anywhere in the offensive zone. Add in his exceptional offensive vision and playmaking ability, and he’s a player who can both finish plays and create them, especially on the breakout and zone entries.

“A shifty winger who gets on the puck a ton. Moves well on defense, follows the play, and jumps in quick. Can beat defenders head-on with his stickhandling but loses some control at top speed. Makes good passes but doesn’t necessarily look in sync. Killer shot, stout build. A fine talent to leave the late draft with.” – Gabriel Foley, Recruit Scouting

Artemi Nizameyev with the backhanded bar ⬇️ goal. What a play by the Miami commit!



pic.twitter.com/uXkPEGM8uN — Ryan Sikes (@rms_hockey) April 6, 2025

His discipline is another standout trait. Despite being an active and shifty winger who plays in all situations, he keeps his penalty minutes low, maximizing his time on the ice. He already shows flashes of promise on the back-check, moving well and putting in the effort defensively. If he can refine his awareness and become more effective without the puck, he could unlock his full potential as a two-way forward.

Nizameyev put up 27 goals and 28 assists for 55 points in 53 games with Tri-City in the 2024-25 USHL season, adding two points in two playoff games.

Looking ahead, he will reunite with head coach Anthony Noreen at Miami University next fall, joining a solid 2025-26 squad. This will be a great opportunity for him to refine his defensive game and continue developing his offensive skill set at a high level.

Despite not getting the attention he deserves, Nizameyev has the tools to be a mid-to-late round steal in this draft.

Diego Buttazzoni

Diego Buttazzoni is another prospect who went undrafted in the 2024 NHL Draft. However, after his outstanding season with the Portland Winterhawks, especially in the playoffs, he’s a player who deserves more attention. He’s a two-way forward who brings energy, offensive skill, and defensive reliability, making him a strong candidate to be a mid-round steal this year.

Despite only being ranked #141 by NHL Central Scouting (NA Skaters), he should be recognized by more outlets for his impressive play, not just one. Buttazzoni posted 38 goals and 39 assists for 77 points in 63 games during the 2024-25 WHL regular season and followed that up with a dominant 14-goal, 13-assist, 27-point performance in 18 playoff games.

His ability to elevate his game under pressure was huge in Portland’s run to the WHL Western Conference Final, where he played a key role alongside Kyle Chyzowski, who finished as the Winterhawks’ top scorer. Buttazzoni also played an important role on Portland’s first power-play unit.

Standing 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, he plays a high-energy style, battling for pucks, making smart passes, and creating space for teammates. His quick hands and offensive instincts make him a dangerous playmaker, while his defensive awareness allows him to contribute in all situations.

Looking ahead, Buttazzoni will continue his development at UMass-Lowell, where he’ll grow his two-way game at the NCAA level. His versatility and ability to produce in big moments make him a legitimate sleeper pick for teams searching for long-term value late in the draft.

Every draft features players who slip under the radar, overlooked despite having the talent for the next level. Whether it’s a lack of exposure, concerns about size, or simply being overshadowed by bigger names, these five sleepers have the potential to be draft-day steals.

