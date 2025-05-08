Blackhawks Have Some Great Options With 3rd Overall Draft Pick

Despite having the second-best odds of winning the first-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, the Chicago Blackhawks landed the third-overall pick.

“Third overall … we’re going to get a great player,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “I’m excited to head into meetings next week with our amateur group and start the process of nailing down where we want to line up the board and what it looks like. I think we stayed in a good range where I think we’re going to be really excited with what we end up with.”

Related: 14 Former Blackhawks to Watch in the 2nd Round

Since the turn of the century, the third-overall pick has been hit or miss for the Blackhawks. Yes, they selected Jonathan Toews from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and he went on to captain the team to three Stanley Cup championships, but they also selected Cam Barker from the Western Hockey League (WHL) with that pick in 2004, and he played 310 NHL games. The team also selected Kirby Dach third overall in 2019. He thrived in the WHL but couldn’t translate his game to the NHL with the Blackhawks and now plays for the Montreal Canadiens.



While the top two draft picks, Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa, appear to be set in stone, there’s a flurry of chatter about who goes at number three. Here’s a look at a few options as Chicago prepares to draft in the top three for the third consecutive season.

Porter Martone, RW (Brampton Steelheads – OHL)

With size, speed, hands and a high hockey IQ, Porter Martone is the prototypical modern power forward. His ability to navigate space in the opponent’s zone and create room for himself separates him from other 18-year-old wingers of his size. But don’t let his ability to stickhandle through traffic and keep a play alive fool you: he can hit, and hit hard. That being said, the 6-foot-3 forward rarely takes himself out of position just to make a hit, and his ability to stick check and take the puck away is just as impressive.

Porter Martone, Mississauga Steelheads (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Coaches often put a winger with size on a line to balance out the skill, or have a player who can go into corners and fight for pucks in battles. But Martone’s skill is good enough that he can drive the play and create opportunities for his linemates. The Blackhawks desperately need a skilled winger who can create offense on their own and bring some sandpaper to his game. That’s Martone to a tee.

Caleb Desnoyers, C (Moncton Wildcats – QMJHL)

One scout based in the Canadian Maritimes told me the word that comes to mind regarding Caleb Desnoyers is “relentless.”

“Every shift, he’s a hassle…finishes checks without getting out of position, wins faceoff and puck battles,” the scout told me over the phone. “(Desnoyers) will be the type of player teams pay a first-round pick for at the Trade Deadline.”

Related: Qualities the Blackhawks Need From Their Next Head Coach

Desnoyers’ 2024-25 campaign with the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats was a productive one, scoring 35 goals and 49 assists for 84 points in 56 regular-season games. The 6-foot-2 center also finished with 24 points in 13 playoff games

According to my THW colleague Stefano Rubino, “Desnoyers is an exceptional skater known for his long, powerful stride and quick acceleration, making him effective in forechecking and defensive coverage…His vision and puck-handling skills enable him to create scoring opportunities.”

James Hagens, C (Boston College – NCAA)

One-third of arguably the best line in college hockey, Boston College’s James Hagens, could be the player we look back on and think, “Why did so many teams pass on him?” Finishing the 2024-25 season with 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games as a freshman, Hagens looked like a pro-ready player in a league of grown men. What he lacks in size with his 5-foot-10, 170-pound frame, he makes up for in effort and commitment on every shift.

The youngest player to represent the U.S. at the 2025 World Juniors, he finished with five goals and looked like he could make something happen on every play. If the Blackhawks don’t take him at No. 3, someone will draft him soon after, and they will be happy they did.

Regardless of who the Blackhawks take with the third-overall pick, finishing with such a high draft selection is another reminder of the disappointing season that was the 2024-25 campaign for Chicago. Fans and management alike hope whoever the team takes will be part of the franchise’s resurgence.