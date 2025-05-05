14 Former Blackhawks to Watch in the 2nd Round

The first round of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoffs is in the books. Eight teams have been eliminated, while eight teams remain for the chance to hoist the best trophy in sports. The Chicago Blackhawks might have a future in this fight, but it’s not their time yet. However, there are a number of familiar faces still in the race. Let’s look at 14 former Blackhawks to watch in the second round of the playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes: Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall had a rough go of it in Chicago. Acquired from the Boston Bruins in the 2023 offseason, the former first overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft was brought in mentor Connor Bedard, the first overall pick from the 2023 draft. But alas, Hall suffered a torn ACL that required surgery. He suited up for just 10 games in the 2023-24 season before being sidelined.

In the 2024-25 season, for one reason or another things just didn’t click between the veteran forward and the Blackhawks. Hall contributed nine goals and 24 points in 46 games. This wasn’t terrible, but the organization was expecting more from Hall. Former head coach Luke Richardson made Hall a healthy scratch on Nov. 16 versus the Vancouver Canucks. That was likely the beginning of the end between the player and the team.

While Hall had his chances in a top-six role under interim head coach Anders Sorensen, by mid-January his ice time was cut and he was playing on the fourth line. When he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 25, he attributed the disconnect to factors that just weren’t the same between him and a rebuilding team.

They’re on a different timeline than my career is, right? So I get it, I understand it. I wanted to play more. I’m definitely a better player than the amount I was playing. But you also understand where they’re coming from. They wanted to play young guys, they wanted to play guys up in the lineup. It was what it was. I still have a lot of respect for the people there and I did like being a Blackhawk a lot and loved the city. Just the way it worked out. (from ‘Taylor Hall on Blackhawks: ‘I was happy to be traded’’, The AthleticCHI – 1/30/2025)

It’s true Hall has found a better fit with the Hurricanes. In his 31 regular season games, the veteran winger registered nine goals and 18 points. In the first round of the playoffs, Hall has been a staple on the second line. He recorded two primary assists in Game 1 against the New Jersey Devils. He also added a goal in Game 5, to help the Canes to a 5-4 double overtime victory to win the series and advance to the second round.

The day after the series win, the Hurricanes announced they’d signed Hall to a shiny new three-year contract extension, with an annual average value of $3.167 million. It appears the 33-year-old has finally found his home, on a team that fits with his timeline and expectations.

Hall and the Hurricanes will face the Washington Capitals in the second round.

Washington Capitals: Taylor Raddysh, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Anthony Beauvillier, Dylan Strome

The Capitals made relatively short work of the Montreal Canadiens, beating them in five games in the first round. The Caps have also benefited greatly from Blackhawks castoffs. Four former Blackhawks are currently playing for Washington, and most of them are making significant contributions.

Taylor Raddysh

Taylor Raddysh was part of the return for the Blackhawks in the blockbuster Brandon Hagel trade to the Tampa Bay Lightning. At the time, the Ontario native was a young and talented forward that couldn’t crack the Lightnings’ stacked lineup. Raddysh will be most remembered in Chicago for his impressive 2022-23 campaign, where he posted 20 goals (tied for most on the team) and 37 points.

But he wasn’t able to duplicate this in the 2023-24 season, and the Blackhawks let him walk as an unrestricted free agent. The Capitals signed Raddysh to a one-year deal for the 2024-25 season, where he’s enjoyed moderate success. Raddysh contributed seven goals and 27 points in 80 games this past season, being deployed mostly as a bottom-six forward.

In the first round of the playoffs against the Canadiens, Raddysh played on the fourth line and contributed a primary assist in Game 2, but no other points beyond that. With Aliaksei Protas returning from injury (coincidentally this was a skate cut to his foot he sustained by Blackhawks’ Wyatt Kaiser on Apr. 4), Raddysh was the odd man out in Game 5.

It will be interesting to see if, or how much, Raddysh plays in the second round.

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Trevor van Riemsdyk is an interesting story, as he signed with the Blackhawks as an undrafted free agent after his NCAA collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire. He spent three seasons with the Blackhawks between 2014 and 2017. Yes, that means he won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2015, recovering from a broken wrist just in time to play four games in the Final versus the Lightning.

The Hawks lost van Riemsdyk in the 2017 expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights, but he was later traded to the Hurricanes. After three seasons with the Canes, the defenseman left as a free agent and signed on with the Capitals, where he’s been for the last five seasons.

In the first round of these 2024-25 playoffs, van Riemsdyk has been deployed on the third defensive pairing while averaging 16 minutes of playing time per game. The 33-year-old contributed two secondary assists in Game 4. He will now face his former team (the Hurricanes) in the second round.

Anthony Beauvillier

Anthony Beauvillier’s time with the Blackhawks was short and rather uneventful. The organization acquired the winger from the Vancouver Canucks in Nov. 2023, hoping to jumpstart a struggling offense. It didn’t exactly work out. Beauvillier was then dealt at the trade deadline to the Nashville Predators. He played a total of 23 games with the Blackhawks, mostly as part of the bottom-six forwards.

Which is why it’s so surprising that this 27-year-old is playing alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome in the Capitals’ playoff run. How the heck did that happen?! As mentioned above, Protas, who played on the Capitals’ top line for most of the season, sustained an injury to his foot. While he was out, Beauvillier was substituted in Protas’s spot, and something clicked.

In the five playoff games against the Canadiens, Beauvillier has contributed a goal and four assists. Even with Protas back for Game 5, Beauvillier kept his spot on the top line. We shall see if that remains the case as the second round gets underway.

Dylan Strome

Ah, now we get to the man everyone wants to hear about! Dylan Strome was quite the beloved figure with the Blackhawks, playing four seasons in Chicago, from 2018-2022. He and best friend Alex DeBrincat brought their chemistry from their junior days with the Erie Otters. Add in superstar Patrick Kane, and man, that was a really fun line to watch!

When they actually got to play together, that is.

Strome found himself in the doghouse with then head coach Jeremy Colliton. Colliton wanted Strome to be more responsible defensively, and therefore rarely played him in the top-six rotation.

Well, one team’s trash is another team’s treasure, which is exactly what Strome has become with the Capitals. He amassed a career-high 29 goals and 82 points in the regular season (first on the team in assists and points), riding shotgun while Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 NHL goals.

In the first round, Strome boasts two goals, seven assists and nine points; currently leading the team in assists and points just like in the regular season. Yes, the 28-year-old center has come a long way since his days with the Blackhawks. And he’s still going as he and the Capitals now face the Hurricanes.

Toronto Maple Leafs: David Kampf, Jake McCabe, Max Domi

The Maple Leafs advanced to the second round by beating the Ottawa Senators in six games. While the Capitals have four ex-Blackhawks on their team, the Maple Leafs come in second with three players that used to suit up for Chicago.

David Kampf

David Kampf was always the underdog to root for when he played with the Blackhawks for four seasons between 2017 and 2021. The Czech native was always counted on to be that shutdown forward on the fourth line. The one that did the dirty work; going up against the opponent’s top lines and flipping the ice in the Blackhawks’ direction for the next shift.

Kampf’s role has been similar in Toronto for the last four seasons. This past season he registered five goals and 13 points while averaging 12:24 minutes of ice time. He also boasted a 51.2% success rate in the faceoff circle.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old sustained an upper body injury on Apr. 2 while playing the Florida Panthers. He’s since been cleared to play, but did not suit up for the first-round series against the Senators. It’s unknown if he will play in the second round.

Jake McCabe

Defenseman Jake McCabe played for the Blackhawks in the 2021-22 season as well as most of the 2022-23 season. As part of the rebuilding process, Kyle Davidson packaged McCabe into a trade deadline deal in Feb. 2023. The return for the Blackhawks included a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 draft and a second-round pick in the 2026 draft.

McCabe’s physical and fearless style of play endeared him to Blackhawks’ fans; it was tough to see him go. It’s no surprise the 31-year-old has found success in Toronto, currently playing on the top defensive pairing.

McCabe led the team with 21:31 average minutes of ice time in the regular season, and he was second on the team with 135 blocked shots. This holds true through the first round of the playoffs; McCabe’s 22:31 average TOI and 15 blocked shots currently leads the team. He also contributed an assist in Game 4.

Max Domi

Max Domi is another player that was a fan favorite in Chicago. He was signed to a one-year deal with the Blackhawks for the 2022-23 season, and then was flipped at the deadline to Toronto. But in his time with the Hawks, he developed some chemistry with Patrick Kane that netted him a healthy 18 goals and 49 points in 60 games played.

Domi is a versatile player that can slot in almost anywhere in the lineup. He’s currently being deployed on the third line for the Maple Leafs, and his biggest contribution so far in these playoffs was his overtime winner in Game 2.

The feisty 30-year-old also contributed a primary assist in Game 6, and will look to make more contributions in the second round versus the defending champion Florida Panthers.

Florida Panthers: Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones

The Florida Panthers were another team that defeated their opponent (the Tampa Bay Lightning) in five games. It was a bit of a surprise, since the Lightning finished seventh in the league in the regular season. The Panthers, by the way, finished 11th. But the current playoff format pitted these two teams together yet again in the playoffs, and the Panthers came out on top.

Gustav Forsling

This defenseman could be considered one of the players that got away for the Blackhawks. After being drafted in the fifth round (126th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2014 draft, Forsling signed with the Blackhawks in May of 2016. He played three seasons in Chicago, but then general manager Stan Bowman traded Forsling to the Lightning. Many pundits would say Bowman gave up on Forsling too soon, because he’s blossomed with the Lightning, becoming one of their top defensemen.

In the first round Forsling logged 23:29 average minutes of ice time on the top defensive pairing, second only to his partner, Seth Jones (25:41 minutes). Forsling also led the team with 11 blocked shots, and contributed a primary assist in Game 5.

Seth Jones

Well, after enduring three losing seasons with the Blackhawks, Jones wanted out. He got his wish, being traded to the Panthers, and is now headed to the second round of the playoffs to face the Maple Leafs.

Jones wasn’t a very well-liked player in his tenure with the Blackhawks, mostly because his level of play didn’t match up to his hefty $9.5 million average annual salary that runs through the 2029-30 season. But he was also tasked with playing heavy minutes and in all situations on a team that wasn’t very good. That’s a lot of pressure, and the consensus was he’d be of better value not having to be a bad team’s No. 1 defenseman.

But with defenseman Aaron Ekblad out of the lineup 20 games due to violating the NHL & NHLPA’s policy for performance enhancing drugs, and then suspended two games for his hit in Game 4 of the first round to the Lightning’s Brandon Hagel, Jones has been playing as a No. 1 defenseman with the Panthers as well. Granted, the Panthers are obviously a better all-around team than the Blackhawks.

Jones didn’t exactly light the world on fire in 21 regular season games in Florida. He registered just two goals and nine points while still playing a ton of minutes (24:55 ATOI). But he has fared a little better in the playoffs, registering a primary assist in Game 2 and the game-winning goal in Game 4. It will be interesting to see how the defensive pairings play out, and how Jones responds, when Ekblad returns for Game 2 against the Maple Leafs.

Vegas Golden Knights: Brandon Saad

Finally, we move on to the Western Conference, where not as many former Blackhawks are represented. Let’s start with the Vegas Golden Knights, who punched their ticket to the second round by besting the Minnesota Wild in six games.

Brandon Saad

We’re all probably familiar with the Brandon Saad saga. After all, he played with the Blackhawks in two different stints. In his first stint with the Hawks (2011-2015), Saad was the young power forward that complemented the veteran core so well. He helped lead the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2013 and 2015.

In Saad’s second stint, he was brought back to provide that magic once again; specifically to help boost a struggling Jonathan Toews. But as it became more and more obvious the Blackhawks were headed towards a rebuild, Saad was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche, and then has spent the last four seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

But the 32-year-old wasn’t producing in St. Louis. When the organization couldn’t find a trade partner for Saad and the final year of his $4.5 million cap hit, Saad and the team mutually agreed to terminate his contract. He was then signed for the rest of the 2024-25 season with the Golden Knights, with a cap hit of $1.5 million.

It turns out that includes some playoff hockey! Saad is playing on the second line for the Golden Knights, and contributed an assist in both Games 1 and 2 against the Wild. He hasn’t had any production since, but I’m sure he’ll be hungry to raise his game in the second round against the Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers: Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry

The Golden Knights will be matching up with the Edmonton Oilers, who defeated the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round.

Mattias Janmark

Mattias Janmark played for less than one season with the Blackhawks; he’s pretty much a footnote in the big picture. He was acquired from the Stars in Oct. 2020, and then flipped at the April trade deadline during the 2020-21 season to Vegas. But Janmark was a solid depth forward for the Blackhawks, accumulating 10 goals and 19 points in 41 games. This is likely what made him attractive to the Golden Knights.

Now in his third season with the Oilers, the 32-year-old currently centers the fourth line. He’s already contributed two goals and three points in the first round, showing his experience and 82 career playoff games could be an asset as the Oilers look to continue their playoff run.

Corey Perry

Do we really have to talk about this?! Corey Perry was the player you loved to hate, and then he was signed with the Blackhawks in the 2023 offseason. He proceeded to endear himself to Chicago, until he was released from the team in Nov. 2023 due to conduct that was in violation of his contract and the team’s internal policies.

Yeah. Referred to as “the worm”, Perry has been loved and hated by numerous fanbases in his 20-year career. Currently with the Oilers, Perry does what he’s always done, intimidating his opponent and scoring goals by hanging out in the crease.

In the first round with the Oilers, Perry logged two goals and three points while playing mostly on the second line. Now the 39-year-old is set to get under the skin of their second-round opponent, the Golden Knights. Coincidentally, this is Perry’s 15th career playoff appearance. Despite that, he hasn’t won the Cup since his first appearance in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks, when he was 22 years old.

Dallas Stars: Colin Blackwell

The Dallas Stars defeated the Colorado Avalanche in an exciting seven games to earn a trip to the second round. This was a hard-fought series between two high-power teams. But only one player from either team is a former Blackhawk.

Colin Blackwell

Colin Blackwell played with the Blackhawks for two seasons, from 2022-2024. But he underwent sports hernia surgery in Mar. 2023 that kept him out of the lineup for 10 long months. The depth forward also dealt with concussion issues in college that almost kept him from having an NHL career in the first place.

When Blackwell returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup in Dec. 2023, he found some chemistry on a line with Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson. He ended up netting a commendable eight goals and 12 points in 44 games. His adversity helped him to be even more appreciative of his success.

The 32-year-old hasn’t enjoyed the best 2024-25 season with the Stars. He compiled just six goals and 17 points in 63 games, and was a healthy scratch for Game 1 of the playoffs. But Blackwell cracked the lineup for Game 2, and made the most of it by scoring the game-winning overtime goal!

Blackwell suited up for the rest of the first-round contests, but he didn’t add any more production and he only logged 7:35 minutes in Game 7. We shall see if he plays in the second round, and what contributions he might make.

The Stars and Blackwell will face the Winnipeg Jets in the second round. The Jets don’t currently have any former Blackhawks on their team.

Who will advance to the Finals in the East and the West? Which former Blackhawks will be involved? I guess we’ll find out in a couple of weeks, once the second round battles are complete. Enjoy the games, everyone!