NHL Suspends Florida Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad for Two Games

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for two playoff games for elbowing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel, the NHL announced today (April 29).

With less than nine minutes left in the second period of Florida’s 4-2 victory on Monday (April 28), Hagel played the puck out of the Tampa Bay zone near the boards. Ekblad skated in on him and delivered a hit with his right forearm that made contact with Hagel’s head, shoving Hagel down in the process. The back of Hagel’s head bounced off the ice. He was pulled from the game because of concussion concerns and didn’t return to the bench. Ekblad was not penalized on the play.

From @NHLPlayerSafety, slow-mo view of Ekblad’s forearm to Hagel’s head.



This is a reverse angle that we hadn’t seen – and shows the carnage. Very clear 2 game suspension. pic.twitter.com/8DoWbNcxKj — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 29, 2025

Earlier today, Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said that Hagel will not play in the critical Game 5 matchup on Wednesday.

Ekblad missed the first two games of the playoffs after he was suspended 20 games without pay in March for violating the NHL and NHLPA’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

It was his first suspension for on-ice actions.