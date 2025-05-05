Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 Player Grades: Defencemen

The 2024–25 season marked a turning point for the Montreal Canadiens’ defensive unit. With veterans stepping into leadership roles and a wave of young blueliners carving out their place in the NHL, Montreal’s back end steadily matured throughout the season. This group wasn’t without its growing pains, but it showed clear signs of progress, identity, and future potential. Let’s break down how each defenceman performed this season and assign grades based on their contributions, consistency, and development.

Lane Hutson – 10/10

Lane Hutson didn’t just meet expectations in his rookie season, he redefined what’s possible for an undersized defenceman entering the NHL. The 21-year-old dazzled fans and coaches alike with 66 points in 82 games, leading all Canadiens defencemen and ranking as the league’s top rookie scorer. But it wasn’t just the raw numbers that stood out; Hutson’s ability to control tempo, escape pressure, and make high-end plays from the back end made him one of the most entertaining players on the team.

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite his small frame, he rarely got overwhelmed physically, using elite skating, edge work, and anticipation to manage defensive matchups. He logged major minutes on the power play and was a key reason Montreal’s puck movement improved dramatically as the season wore on. Already a fan favourite, Hutson looks like a future star who will anchor the Habs’ top pair for years to come.

Kaiden Guhle – 8/10

In his third full NHL season, Kaiden Guhle continued to establish himself as a pillar of stability. He logged tough minutes against top lines, and brought physicality every night. Guhle only played 55 games because of an injury, tallying six goals and 12 assists for 18 points. His calm demeanour and sound positioning made him a perfect complement to more offensive-minded partners like Hutson.

What makes Guhle so valuable is his versatility; he can play both sides, adapt to different partners, and handle a wide variety of situations. He’s not flashy, but his steady progression and willingness to do the dirty work make him an indispensable part of the defensive core moving forward.

Mike Matheson – 6/10

Mike Matheson had a mixed campaign after a stellar 2023–24 season. While he still managed to produce offence, six goals and 25 assists for 31 points in 80 games, he wasn’t as sharp defensively. He was used in a more reserved role and put in a more defensive role.

He remained an excellent skater and transitional threat, but his role changed. No longer the go-to puck mover, Matheson had to find a way to coexist in a new structure. At times, it worked well. At others, not so much. With one year left on his contract, his role entering next season is one of the more intriguing questions on the blue line.

Alexandre Carrier – 8/10

Acquired midseason from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Justin Barron, Alexandre Carrier was one of Montreal’s most effective under-the-radar acquisitions. He appeared in 51 games with the Canadiens, posting two goals and 16 assists, but it was his defensive play that stood out. Calm, disciplined, and positionally sound, Carrier brought balance to the right side of the defence and formed a reliable pairing with Matheson.

Carrier logged key minutes and was often used late in games to protect leads. With his steady presence and low-maintenance style, he made a strong case for a long-term role in Montreal. He doesn’t grab headlines, but his addition helped solidify the team’s identity on the back end.

Jayden Struble – 7/10

Jayden Struble’s emergence this season was a pleasant surprise. While not a household name, he carved out a regular spot by keeping things simple and playing with an edge. In 56 games, he recorded two goals and 11 assists, while showing off surprising mobility and strong wall play. His ability to make smart outlet passes and his willingness to engage physically earned him the coaching staff’s trust.

He likely slots best as a third-pairing defenceman, but he showed he can hang with faster, more skilled opponents. Whether he remains in the top six next season will depend on internal competition, but Struble did enough this season to earn a long look going forward.

David Savard – 7/10

The steady veteran of the group, David Savard provided exactly what was expected of him in what was his final NHL season. He played 75 games, tallying a goal and 14 assists, and remained a rock on the penalty kill. His leadership, both on the ice and in the dressing room, was vital, especially as young players like Hutson joined the team throughout the season.

Savard’s willingness to block shots, take hits, and play the hard minutes never wavered. Though his skating is starting to decline, his understanding of defensive zone structure and timing helped him remain effective.

Arber Xhekaj – 5/10

Arber Xhekaj entered the season with plenty of hype, but it ended up being a challenging year. He dressed for 70 games, collecting a goal and five assists, but was a healthy scratch for a stretch. While his physicality and intimidation factor are undeniable, his defensive game remained raw. Poor puck decisions, lapses in coverage, and limited special teams usage made it hard to keep him in the lineup consistently, especially as other defencemen showed more reliability.

Still, Xhekaj has tools that are hard to teach, and his toughness can’t be overlooked. If he can round out the details of his game, he may still carve out a valuable role in Montreal. But as the blue line gets more competitive, nothing will be handed to him.

The Canadiens’ defence took a meaningful step forward this season. Hutson blossomed into a star, Guhle continued his ascent as a top-four anchor, and players like Carrier brought dependable support. While veterans like Savard helped mentor the group, the future clearly belongs to the youth. With Savard retiring and others like Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher knocking at the door, Montreal’s blue line could look even younger, but also deeper, next season.