Tanner Henricks – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tanner Henricks

2023-24 Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Date of Birth: July 25, 2006

Place of Birth: Mission Viejo, CA, USA

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 194 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: Defence

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 79th (among NA skaters)

Tanner Henricks is a big-bodied defenseman with an advanced skill set for his age. While he scored just nine points in 59 goals for the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League (USHL — the United States’ premier junior hockey league — he provided glimpses of strong offensive talent. The strongest part of his offensive game are his hands; he makes precise passes through the defensive and neutral zones to move the puck down the ice.

He is a strong skater who drives plays in the offensive zone. He reads the ice very well, making timely passes with errors far and few between. At the 2023-24 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he spoke to USA hockey, naming fellow American, right-handed defenseman Adam Fox as a player he emulates and models his game after. While Fox is just 5-foot-11, the similarities are evident.

While Henricks has yet to translate his offensive talent to the scoresheet, recording just one assist in five games in the tournament, he plays a similar style of hockey to Fox. Both are smooth skaters with great hands who provide consistent offensive opportunities. While Henricks does not have the caliber of shooting talent as Fox, that is a skill he can work on as he embarks on his collegiate journey with St. Cloud State University, expected to begin in the 2025-26 season. It should be noted Henricks does not turn 18 years old until late July of this summer, so he is crucial months behind in development compared to many of his fellow 2024 draft-eligible defensemen.

Tanner Henricks, Lincoln Stars (Photo Credit: USHL)

Moving forward, his offensive game is bound to improve. He was a rookie this past season in the USHL and is expected to return to the Stars for next season. Just like he improved offensively in his second season at Shattuck St. Mary’s in 2022, and with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U AAA in 2023, a similar offensive jump should be expected next season. While he is unlikely to develop into a point-per-game defenseman, 5-plus goal, 40-plus point seasons should be in the cards for the young blueliiner.

The most important part of a defenseman’s game is their defense, and Henricks is no slouch. He uses his big frame to block shots and his long reach to contain the opposition to the perimeter. While he does not stand out as an amazing defensive defenseman, he is on the stronger side of this draft class, so teams are sure to be taking note of his abilities.

Tanner Henricks – NHL Draft Projection

Henricks is not going to be a first or second-round selection, but the third round is where he could expect his name to join discussions. However, given his underwhelming offensive production last season in the USHL, he is unlikely to hear his name until the fourth or fifth round.

Quotables

“Henricks is a no-nonsense, mobile defensive defenseman known for his great footwork and pivoting abilities, which allow him to effectively shadow attackers. Throughout the game, Henricks leveraged his mobility to disrupt plays, utilizing timely stick use and footwork to intercept a variety of passes and cut off the opposition’s maneuvers.” – David Phillips, FC Hockey (from, ‘25980 – Sioux City vs. Lincoln’ – 05/28/24)

“Henricks is a defensive-oriented blueliner. He has a good stick, using his long reach and bigger frame to keep plays to the outside. He does well in pursuit of the puck, particularly thanks to the man-on-man coverage system in Lincoln. Essentially, he takes a man and stays with him regardless of position. He does a good job, when his man gets the puck, of forcing them away from the slot.” David Phillips, FC Hockey (from, ‘25912 – Lincoln vs. Sioux City’ – 05/08/24)

Strengths

Shot blocking

Long reach

Hands

Vision

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Succeed against higher competition

Getting on the scoresheet against elite competition

Shot power

Translating talent to production

NHL Potential

Hendrick has the potential to develop into a two-way defenseman on an NHL team’s third pair. While he could develop into more than that, it is hard to project much more than that given his recent offensive production. However, a few key seasons of development at St. Cloud State University could help him reach some untapped potential.

Risk – Reward Analysis

Risk – 1.5/5 , Reward 1.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 2/10, Defense 4.5/10

​​Awards/Achievements

Hlinka Gretzky Cup bronze medal

Henricks is committed to St. Cloud State University for the 2025-26 season

Tanner Henricks Stats

