3 Defense Options for Maple Leafs to Target at 2024 NHL Draft

We’re just weeks away from the NHL Draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas. While the Toronto Maple Leafs will have a busy offseason ahead of them with free agency and what to do with Mitch Marner, they need to go through the draft first. It’ll be a great opportunity to stock pile prospects to strengthen their system.

The Maple Leafs currently hold the 23rd overall pick in the draft as a result of another early playoff exit. Whether they hold onto that pick or move it at the draft remains to be seen, but they do have plenty of names to add to their system. Especially when you look at how weak their defense is. Aside from Topi Niemela, they don’t have any prospects that can make a big impact on the backend. Lucky for general manager Brad Treliving, there are three quality defensemen to target with their pick.

Note: I will only be using NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for this post. I’m in the final stages of my final rankings and don’t want to use an outdated one from my March rankings. However, all the players are still listed.

E.J. Emery, USA U18 (NTDP)

Central Scouting Rank: 39th (among NA Skaters)

The Maple Leafs truly lack that right shot, strong, physical, two-way presence on the back end. They really haven’t hit on past defenders they selected, but that’s all about to change. NTDP defender E.J. Emery definitely checks off a lot of the boxes that the Maple Leafs need to bolster their defensive prospect depth.

EJ Emery, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Emery is a towering force on the backend. He closes gaps and pressures opponents extremely well, has a strong net front presence and has the ability to play a physical game. Underneath all that, there’s some untapped offensive potential that is evident in his game. He’s extremely mobile in transition and his playmaking is one that’s becoming even more apparent with his breakout and stretch plays. Even so, his attention to detail and ability to not panic under pressure is a key part to his game.

Emery may not be a major offensive producer, as he had 22 assists combined all season (NTDP and USHL) and added another six helpers at the World U18 Championship, winning a silver medal. If he can increase his offensive production and utilize his shot more, he would be a great addition.

Dominik Badinka, Malmö Redhawks (SHL)

Central Scouting Rank: 14th (among EU skaters)

Dominik Badinka is another right shot defender that has started to move up the ranks as a result of his ability to adapt to the SHL level. He had 13 points in 17 games at the J20 level and added another four points in 33 games.

For an 18-year-old defender to get meaningful games and ice time in a very competitive league like the SHL, it’s great to see. Especially when he isn’t bothered by the competition, as Badinka has showed great poise and adapted extremely well at that level. He’s very agile on the rush, showing great confidence and execution when leading a play. He has great IQ and awareness when reading the play, anticipates to break up plays effectively and doesn’t shy away from playing with an edge as well. While he has strong offensive upside, he isn’t flashy as he’s always making the safe and smart play in the process.

Seeing as Badinka has some pro experience already under his belt, that’s a great sign for him as it could help him boost his draft stock. His puck skills require work, but he already has the makings of a smart two-way defender.

Stian Solberg

Central Scouting Rank: 20th (among EU skaters)

Norway is already seeing a player in the first round with Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, but Stian Solberg could make it two as his play in the second half has made him a big riser on a lot of draft boards. Solberg had 15 points in 42 games with Vålerenga in the regular season and had another nine in the playoffs. While he’s a smart and mobile defender, his label as being a throw-back defender is what could make him highly sought after.

Solberg plays a menacing style of hockey, showing his physicality in the open ice or along the boards. No matter what situation he’s in, his intensity and aggressive nature makes opponents keep their guard up as he’ll be attacking and playing the body. Even in the defensive zone, he uses his size to his advantage to separate opponents on plays. Even though he possesses an aggressive mindset, his offensive game is starting to develop. He has a great shot and he moves very well for his size.

Two minutes of Stian Solberg, EP's 20th-ranked prospect in the #2024NHLDraft, showcasing his biggest selling point: his elite physical game.



Crushing open-ice hits, stepping up at the right time against the rush, reverse hits before retrievals, etc. pic.twitter.com/WpjP7Ivej1 — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) June 4, 2024

At the World Hockey Championship, he didn’t look out of place against the senior competition. He was relied on heavily for Norway, playing important minutes. He scored twice, once against Canada. He keeps getting better at every level he’s played at and his ability to adjust at those stages will sit well with many. He held his own in Norway and the WHC, but the biggest test would be next season in the SHL with Färjestad BK. Seeing as he has stood out at previous levels, he’ll be successful. Given how his stock has increased, if he’s available, the Maple Leafs shouldn’t hesitate to draft him.

Other Names to Watch

Given how the Maple Leafs need to bolster their defense, there’s also the potential of them making a reach much like they did last year with Easton Cowan. After this pick, they don’t have one until the fourth round and could take someone that’s a second or third-round selection in the first round.

Look to Colton Roberts, Spencer Gill, Alfons Freij or Noel Fransén as potential fits. Roberts is a strong two-way presence and a name I mentioned before as one to keep an eye on. He’s very underrated and I still feel strongly that he could be a strong selection. Gill has taken tremendous strides to be a factor on both sides of the puck this season. Both Freij and Fransén are dynamic offensive producers and are extremely quick on the rush and cycling in the offensive zone.

