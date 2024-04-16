Colton Roberts-2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Colton Roberts

2023-24 team: Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Date of Birth: June 8, 2006

Place of Birth: Maple Ridge, BC, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 195 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: D

Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Defenseman Colton Roberts’ stature, at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, stands out as an NHL-type build. Once the puck drops, the second-year Vancouver Giant makes his presence felt in all three zones. After his first full junior season in 2022-23, he has become more comfortable, building up his value heading into the 2024 Draft.

Roberts’ defensive game has taken a step in the right direction this season. During the offseason, he emphasized improving and developing this side of his game, and it has paid off. That being said, his one-on-one battles are a bit wishy-washy and need work going forward. One of the bright spots of his defensive game is how he uses his large frame, shutting down plays by getting himself in passing and shooting lanes.

Colton Roberts, Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

Roberts’ offensive play and mindset are impressive for a defenseman. He has not lit up the scoresheet this season, but he has continuously shown a willingness to get himself involved in the attack and has shown a mix of good vision, strong passing, and a good shot.

With his vision, Roberts can often see plays and make them before his opponents can catch on, which also plays into his strong passing ability. His shot has been on display this season and has helped him get more involved in the power play, with three power-play goals this season – he didn’t score any last campaign. What could also help him climb up the draft board is that he is a right-handed shot, which is a hot commodity these days.

One of the most underrated aspects of Roberts’ game is his skating. He is a very smooth skater for his size and can get himself moving. Overall, Roberts is a solid two-way player who could see his game go to another level with the right development and work in the coming seasons.

Colton Roberts- NHL Draft Projection

Roberts might be a coveted right-handed shot, but the fact that his defensive play is not at the same level as other defensemen in this year’s draft means he will likely hear his name called at the end of the second round or beginning of the third.

Quotables

“His smooth skating skills allow him to read the play and stand out amongst players in his age group. He is an offensive play-driver from the back end who is adept at activating in the offensive zone to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.” – Nathanial Duffett, FCHockey

“Roberts moves very well, has great size, and he’s a coveted right shot defenceman. He projects as a two-way defenceman who can provide some secondary offence. There are times his routes when defending his zone can improve, but he’s also had some tough luck in his zone with plays breaking down around him that led to goals against.”-Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Strengths

A smooth skater who can move through the ice nicely even with a bigger frame.

His vision with the puck and hockey sense help him position himself well in the offensive zone.

His strong passing ability stems from his vision and hockey sense and adds another layer to his offensive game.

He seems to have put in the work to improve his defensive game.

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

He can get caught watching the play at times, which can lead to being out of position. Staying more engaged in the play away from the puck will be an area of improvement to watch.

One-on-one defensive play will need to improve for him to become a more reliable defender.

NHL Potential

With his offensive skill set, size and the improvements that Roberts has made throughout this season, there is no reason for him not to become a second or third-pairing defender for an NHL team, if he can continue to work on his downfalls. With his hockey sense and smooth handling of the puck at the offensive blue line, he could also make a difference on the power play.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6.5/10 Defense: 7/10

Awards/Achievements

2024 CHL Top Prospects Game

Colton Roberts Stats

