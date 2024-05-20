Kasper Pikkarainen – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kasper Pikkarainen

2023-24 Team: TPS (Liiga)

Date of Birth: Aug. 7, 2006

Place of Birth: Helsinki, FIN

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 195 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-year eligible

Rankings

It is sometimes an overused word, but the term “sleeper” applies here to Kasper Pikkarainen. Overall, scouts love the playmaking ability he brings along with his size. Unfortunately, that did not translate into a lot of production for Pikkarainen over the past year. However, that may have more to do with bouncing between Liiga, the top Finnish circuit, and its U20 league, which may factored into some of his inconsistencies.

Kasper Pikkarainen, Team Finland (Photo Credit: Pasi Mennander)

What every scout likes about him is that he is a true playmaker. He knows how to make quick plays to his teammates and has the eye to see passing lanes nobody else sees. If he cannot find any place he wants to pass, he may also move the puck into the empty space where a teammate is heading. He will find passing lanes others regularly miss.

His father, Ilkka Pikkarainen, was an aggressive, annoying power forward who played 31 games for the New Jersey Devils, so it is not much of a stretch to see where Kasper got his skills and hockey IQ. At the most recent U18 Worlds, he demonstrated that he is not afraid to be part of the action and will actually seek it out.

His offensive skills are a work in progress. He can shoot in various ways, along with the occasional handling and playmaking flash, but he lacks higher-end skill and sometimes makes poor choices with the puck. This is why his analytics show the lack of chances generated at five on five. Despite that, he does put up decent numbers, such as he did in December’s Five Nations Tournament in Switzerland, where Pikkarainen led the Finnish squad with three goals and four points in as many games.

Kasper Pikkarainen – NHL Draft Projection

NHL scouts love that Pikkarainen is a big, physical forward who always finishes his checks and is not afraid of making the big hit on open ice. The big question is, how much improvement do teams think he can make on his offensive skillset? If they think it will improve, he could be picked in the third round but will likely see his name called in Round 4.

Quotables

“Bringing size and physicality to a lineup, Kasper Pikkarainen has seen his draft stock rise much in the same way as his TPS teammate Koivu. He has a power forward side to him, but also has some finesse through some crafty handling and occasional playmaking flashes.” Lassi Alanen – EP Rinkside (“Meet the Team: Finlands 2024 U18 World Championship Hockey Roster”, EP Rinkside, April 28, 2024)

“Pikkarainen is a winger whose playmaking skills are among the best I’ve seen in this draft class. He’s capable of magical things with the puck. He has eye to see passing lanes nobody else sees. If he cannot find any directions he wants to pass, he may also play the puck into the empty space where a teammate is just going. Pikkarainen is always able to advance the game.” Arrtu Myllymaki – FC Hockey

“Blooming power forward with great tools and great size and bloodlines, as his father, Ilkka, was an aggressive annoying power winger. He didn’t fall too far from the tree, but also has big wheels, a filled toolbox and a an energetic game. He had a slow start but started lighting the lamp with TPS U20 late November and December. The spring before he had a strong World Junior Under-18. There might be a little concern of his hockey sense in some situations but that’s why guys like this still can add to their size and skills and whole game.” Bill Placzek – Lines.com

Strengths

Puck skills and handling

Hockey IQ

Competitive in board battles

200-foot game

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Higher end shooting skills

Consistent decision making

NHL Potential

Pikkarainen’s game will probably translate relatively quickly to the professional ranks compared to many of the other draft-eligible prospects from Finland. His floor is set by the pro-ready frame, strong physical game, and solid work ethic. Increasing his offensive skillset could land him as a reliable middle-six forward.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 5/10

Defense 5/10

Awards/Achievements

2023 – EYOF Bronze Medal

2023 – U17 WHC Bronze Medal

2023 – U20 SM-sarja Bronze Medal

2024 – U20 SM-sarja Silver Medal

Kasper Pikkarainen Stats

Videos