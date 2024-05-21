Oilers Defeat Canucks 3-2 in Game 7, Will Meet Stars in West Final

When all was said and done, a memorable Western Canadian second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs went to the Edmonton Oilers. On Monday, Edmonton came to Vancouver to face the Canucks and their supporters for Game 7 and, save a stressful flurry from the hosts very late, played a brilliant road playoff match, winning 3-2. As such, the Oilers have claimed the series 4-3 and move on to the Western Conference Final to contend with the number-one seeded Dallas Stars.

THE EDMONTON OILERS ARE THE LAST CANADIAN TEAM STANDING! ⛽️🍁



With a 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 7, the Oilers are moving on to the Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/8QGzHBH6uW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 21, 2024

Oilers Silence Crowd Before Canucks Fight Late

They say that one of the best and most important things a team playing away from home in any sport is to “take the crowd out of it.” To that point, for about 50 minutes, the Oilers put in a near-perfect performance. An early sensational save by new Canucks hero Arturs Silovs might have had the home crowd believe it was their team’s night, but the next few hours proved otherwise. Although the clubs were knotted at 0-0 after the first period, the truth was that Edmonton looked like the side with more composure, experience, and intent.

That advantage eventually paid dividends in the middle frame when Cody Ceci blasted a shot from the blue line that Silovs struggled with through traffic. It was a bit of a backbreaker for the Canucks given that it came moments after they failed to capitalize on a four-minute power play. Less than five minutes later it was Zach Hyman who deflected an Evan Bouchard shot launched from distance to really pile the pressure onto the Canucks. Finally, the Oilers made good on a power play of their own when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins pounced on a puck that bounced off the backboard which Silovs never stood a chance on.

Yet the Oilers played with fire in the final frame. Up 3-0, offensive intent went out the window. With under nine minutes to go, Conor Garland scooped up the puck off a turnover deep in Edmonton territory to snipe a shot past Stuart Skinner. Then, with barely five to go, Filip Hronek wired a slap shot through traffic, halving the deficit to 3-2. Try as they did, the Canucks could not find the equalizer. Make the final, 3-2 for the Oilers.

After an unbelievably hard-fought series, Connor McDavid and company will head to Texas to play the Stars in the Western Conference Final which begins on Thursday.