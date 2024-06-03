Miguel Marques – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Miguel Marques

2023-24 Team: Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Date of Birth: March 8, 2006

Place of Birth: Prince George, BC, Canada

Height: 5-foot-7, Weight: 172 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Miguel Marques has a very interesting range of those ranking prospects. He was ranked as the 53rd North American skater in the draft but is frequently featured in the top 50 for all prospects in other rankings. The Prince George, B.C. product was the Lethbridge Hurricanes’ leading scorer in the 2023-24 season, putting up 28 goals and 46 assists for 74 points in 66 games. He added one assist in two playoff games and was given the Hurricanes’ Top Scorer Award while also receiving the Hurricanes’ Fan Favorite Award.

Miguel Marques, Lethbridge Hurricanes (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images)

Noted for someone who plays with a great deal of confidence, Marques strikes that rare balance between patience and pace. He presses with speed but knows when to cut back, pass to the trailer, or regroup. He slows down and waits for the defender to poke, then instantly dekes around their stick and passes to the inside. Where many players fire, he finds a better look by outwaiting the defense.

The discrepancy between some of the rankings may come from the fact that Marques is still figuring out what works and what doesn’t. He will end attempts by not looking before dishing. He creates lanes, but at times, he passes poorly or chooses the wrong lane. He’s not an especially powerful skater, which might scare some off, too.

Marques is a solid power forward with a high IQ and a great shot. He has a great release and quickly shoots the puck through traffic to create rebound opportunities. There’s an edge to his game, too, throwing reverse hits, colliding with opponents along the boards, and skating through their hands to win body positioning. His high-octane forechecking creates heaps of turnovers.

Something else that stands out when watching Marques is his willingness to play a physical style while trying to get under the opponent’s skin. He can use his intelligence to change the momentum of a game, either by creating offensive chances or throwing a massive hit.

NHL Draft Projection

Marques is a player with the skills to create favorable positions, experiment, and play the game with a lot of pace. He is a high-octane forechecker who creates a great deal of turnovers. While his stock dropped after mid-season in the eyes of many scouts, he should still see his name called in the third round.

Quotables

“If one thing stands out here, it’s Marques’ confidence. He’s just 5-foot-11, but he’s not afraid of bigger players, and it shows in how feisty he gets. Marques’ numbers have been excellent this season and he’s got enough skill in bursts to beat just about anyone in the QMJHL in 1-on-1 situations. I just wish he’d shoot the puck more because he has too many games with zero to one shots.” – Steve Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Marques is a goal-scoring winger whose greatest attributes lie in his shot and ability to work himself into areas to use it. He reads how plays are going to develop both in the offensive zone and through the neutral zone, and knows how to capitalize on having smart linemates by working himself into playable positions.” – Aaron Vickers, FC Hockey

“Marques’ production slowed down near the end of the season, but he still ended the 2023-24 campaign with 28 goals and a team-leading tally of 74 points in 67 games for the middling Lethbridge Hurricanes. Despite the slight dip in points, there were some interesting developments in Marques’ game. Most notably, he upped the ante engagement-wise, rarely took shifts off (a big concern of ours earlier in the year) and made himself available very consistently as a breakout option in his own zone. The skillset and motor combine so well with Marques when he’s on — he’ll hunt a defenceman down and quickly turn a takeaway into a slot pass, he always gets off the wall, and he can power through checks well despite his average size.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Stickhandling

Puck protection

Physicality

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Size

Skating ability

Decision making

NHL Potential

Marques has the skills to be a middle-six playmaking winger in the NHL, especially if he continues to make further improvements in his skating mechanics and plays with more consistent effort.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 5/10

