Kings Must Trade Up to Draft Konsta Helenius

The Los Angeles Kings have found themselves in possession of a first-round pick for the first time since the 2021 Draft when they took Brandt Clarke. Under current management, the franchise has seen an influx of youth talent, but not many of their former top prospects have found success in the NHL. With the core aging and a dwindling prospect pool, the team can fix both of these issues by trading up in the draft to select Finnish star, Konsta Helenius.

Why Does Helenius Make Sense?

The Kings lost in Round 1 to the Edmonton Oilers, but the team’s struggles did not begin there. From a lack of consistent scoring and goaltending to constant line changes, the 2023-24 Kings were a mess. One of their biggest issues was physicality, with the entirety of the forward core scared to engage in puck battles around the net. While Helenius is not tall, standing just 5-foot-11, he knows how to get physical around the net.

By stating the Kings lack physicality, it does not mean they lack players who are willing to throw their bodies around. Rather, the team lacks the ability to engage in, and win, high-intensity puck battles around the net. This was an issue stated by both general manager Rob Blake and recently named head coach Jim Hiller at his introductory press conference.

Related: Kings Press Conference Takeaways: Blake, Hiller, Physicality & More

Helenius is a fierce competitor who is not afraid to get physical around the net. He is smart and quick-witted, and able to find rebounds to create additional scoring chances. If drafted by the Kings, he would be well positioned to earn a spot on the roster, potentially as early as the 2024-25 season, given his NHL readiness.

While Helenius would not have a role on most NHL teams next season, he would have a particularly easier path to join the Kings, and not just because of his physicality. Firstly, he is right-handed, a quality that is nearly non-existent in the current Kings forward core. He can also play both center and right-wing, providing the forward core with the versatility needed in a lineup filled with uncertainty regarding its line combinations.

Konsta Helenius, Team Finland (Pasi Mennander/FIHA)

Helenius also has two seasons of professional hockey experience, suiting up in 84 regular season games across Liiga’s past two regular seasons. Liiga, the top professional ice hockey league in Finland, is one of the best leagues in the world outside of the NHL, so playing in the league as a 16 and 17-year-old is quite an accomplishment. Helenius also did not just play in the league, he dominated, scoring 14 goals and 36 points in 51 regular season games as Jukurit’s first-line center this past season. There should be no doubt in the right situation, he is ready for a role on an NHL roster.

The most valuable part of a potential Helenius addition is his entry-level contract. The Kings are in one of the tightest salary cap positions in the NHL, so having someone like him making under $1 million for three seasons would be great for the team. He would seamlessly join the Kings’ third line and play alongside strong NHL talents such as Phillip Danault, Pierre-Luc Dubois, or Trevor Moore, and eventually ease into a top-six role as his career progressed. It may not be easy at first, but he is a clear fit in the team’s forward core.

Trading Up for Helenius

Unfortunately for the Kings, Helenius is unlikely to be around by the 21st pick in the first round. He is currently projected to go in the 8-14 range, so a trade would be necessary to land the Finnish prospect. While there have been no reports of teams shopping their top 12 picks, the Kings could get on the phone with the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils.

Related: Konsta Helenius – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

The Sabres own the 11th pick in the draft, a prime position for the Kings to select Helenius. In a trade, Los Angeles would be able to offer the 21st pick and defenseman Jordan Spence as the main pieces. While Spence has been very valuable to the Kings in his short career, the 23-year-old is unlikely to reach his full potential with Clarke and Drew Doughty expected to roam the right side of the Kings’ top four for seasons to come. It is hard to say if the 21st pick and Spence are enough to move up 10 spots, but it would be the bulk of an offer that could see other smaller assets get moved around.

The Devils own pick 10 and may be more willing to trade it. The team was expected to contend for the Stanley Cup this past season but failed to reach the playoffs, so changes may be imminent. It is hard to predict what they might seek in a deal, but the Kings could find assets that make moving down worthwhile for New Jersey.

Ultimately, there’s no certainty that Helenius will still be available by the 10th or 11th picks. Some scouts rank him as high as third or fourth, and justifiably so. However, there’s no doubt that trading up to secure Helenius would be a significant boost for the Kings, who need everything he offers.