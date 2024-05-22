Los Angeles Kings Name Jim Hiller Head Coach

The Los Angeles Kings announced they removed the interim tag from Jim Hiller’s title, promoting him to full-time head coach. This move should not come as a surprise to fans as he went 21-12-1 in his 34-game stint with the Kings this past season, leading the team to a 104-point pace. He was promoted to interim head coach halfway through the season following head coach Todd McLellan’s departure.

McLellan was infamous for his 1-3-1 system that has received scrutiny from Kings’ management, players, and fans. Hiller continued running the system following McLellan’s departure, and it appears the decision to promote Hiller confirms the team’s decision to move on from the system.

At the end of the season press conference, general manager Rob Blake said he would consider having Los Angeles move away from the 1-3-1 system, but then proceeded to part ways with assistant coach Trent Yawney who was a key figure in utilizing the system.

Jim Hiller, Interim Head Coach of the Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kings’ star forward Kevin Fiala showed dismay in the 1-3-1 system following the season, stating it “would be fun to try something else.” Hiller, who also spent time with the New York Islanders primarily on Barry Trotz’s coaching staff, will likely implement a system that allows his top scorers to be more aggressive, showcasing their scoring abilities. As well, he will likely try to find chemistry with the roster he is provided since it was the issue that held the Kings from reaching their full potential this past season.

Now that Hiller has been promoted to head coach permanently, many other decisions on the bench and roster have to be made. The team still needs to round out the remainder of the coaching staff, as well as address the goaltending department and negotiate with multiple key pending free agents.