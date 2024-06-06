Petr Sikora – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Petr Sikora

2023-24 Team: HC Ocelari Trinec (Czechia)

Date of Birth: Jan 2, 2006

Place of Birth: Karvina, Czechia

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 174 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Petr Sikora is one of the top talents to come out of Czechia for the 2024 NHL Draft. He played part of the season with HC Oceláři Třinec in the Extraliga after having an outstanding start to the 2023-24 season for their U20 team. He didn’t play a big role with Oceláři Třinec but rather lined up as their second-line center in some games – a feat that’s even more impressive when you consider how many former NHLers are in their lineups, like Andrej Nestrašil, Richard Pánik, and Marko Daňo. He had three points in 22 games for the main squad while recording 40 points in 30 games for the U20 squad.

Sikora is a two-way forward with some tenacity off the puck. There’s not a lot of flashy skill, but he has a clear commitment and work ethic to provide additional value. When he’s focused on making a play, opponents find it difficult to stop him. He shields the puck and wins every battle of will. His desire to score and get the puck back is bigger than his opponent’s ability to prevent that.

However, that tenacity must be pulled back after some issues during the most recent U18 World Championship. He was quite physical against Canada, which eventually led to an ejection. His overall performance saw him get only three points in five games, which may have hurt his draft stock slightly. While Sikora can play on the edge, he needs to play with a little more of an even keel and just focus on the basics of the game like he did in the Czech U20 league.

Doing so will allow him to be a good puck handler. His exceptional hands make him a threat in the offensive zone, while his outstanding hockey sense and aggressive forechecking make him a valuable teammate in all areas of the game.

Petr Sikora – NHL Draft Projection

Scouts note that Sikora has a few things to work on in order to play in the NHL. Despite that, a prospect with a great work ethic and high motor will definitely have teams interested in him. Look for him to be drafted anywhere from the mid-fourth round through the fifth round.

Quotables

“Sikora is a really interesting and odd player. He’s got the toolset of a skillful playmaking forward and yet he plays like a power forward agitator type. He’s got a really strong puckhandling ability and can pull off some pretty impressive moves to get himself into the offensive zone or off the half-wall. Sikora plays with a nasty bite to his game, and he finishes every check.” – Greyson Goudy, FC Hockey

“Sikora is a dynamic two-way centre with a unique combination of skill, intelligence, and tenacity. His deft puckhandling and exceptional hands make him a threat in the offensive zone, while his keen hockey sense and aggressive forechecking set him apart as a valuable asset in all areas of the game. He is a valuable passer with solid patience.” – Marek Novotny, EP Rinkside

“Sikora is a skilled center who likes to play in the middle of the ice and connect plays in the neutral zone. He has good separation speed, quick feet, and the ability to change gears rapidly. Sikora can stop or slow down quickly to be in the right position to receive a pass in the offensive zone, but he also looks to delay after zone-entry to find a teammate coming in the second wave.” – Miroslav Simurka, FC Hockey

Strengths

High motor

Puckhandling

Vision

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Forechecking

Playmaking

Petr Sikora – NHL Potential

Sikora has already played a handful of games at the professional level in Czechia but will need to improve his all-around skills to make it to the NHL. He has a very nice shot already, and his intensity in playing the game will be an asset. If he can get his skillset to the NHL level, he has the chance to be a productive middle-six player.

Awards/Achievements

2023-24 – Czechia U20 Champion

2023-24 – Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal

2023-24 – U18 WJC Top 3 Player on Team

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5.5/10, Defense – 6/10

Petr Sikora Stats

Videos

