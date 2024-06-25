Owen Allard – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Owen Allard

2023-24 Team: Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 13, 2004

Place of Birth: Renfrew, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 201 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 third-year eligible

Rankings

Owen Allard is hoping third time’s a charm. After being passed over in both the 2022 and 2023 Drafts, he has become the epitome of hard work and a never-give-up attitude as he’s kept at it despite two disappointing years where he had to sit through 224 picks only to go home undrafted. This year promises to be different though, as he’s gotten onto multiple draft boards, projected to go as high as the second round. In fact, the lowest he’s projected to go is 186th, which is lightyears away from being undrafted.

“I’ve defied all odds and stuck with it…It could have been really easy for me to quit hockey or even just not played, but I say just never give up and trust your abilities. You can always get better, just put the work in.”

Playing for the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League this season, Allard finished with a career-high 18 goals and 44 points in 55 games and four goals in the playoffs after missing all but 14 games in 2022-23 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He even got onto Team Canada’s roster for the 2024 World Juniors, where he played five games and contributed a surprising two goals and three points playing mostly on an energy line with Nate Danielson and Owen Beck. Canada ended up going home early, but that trio was a bright spot in the tournament, boosting Allard’s draft stock in the process.

Allard’s makeup is that of a typical bottom-six grinder. He’s strong on the forecheck, has a motor that runs hot most of the time and he’s usually one of his team’s hardest workers on any given shift. When you look at who his father is, it makes sense why. He is the son of Shawn Allard, who is a long-time performance coach who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 as their skills and skating coach. Basically, a strong work ethic is in his DNA, and he knows that you can’t get anywhere without it.

“He’s been with the best players in the world,” says Owen, recognizing the impact his dad has played in his development. “He’s seen what they do, their habits, and their work ethic. So he’s just really preached that to my brothers and I.”

Owen Allard, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Along with Allard’s work ethic and forechecking abilities, he also brings to the ice a 200-foot game and a lot of physicality. Of course, skating is also one of his strengths, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering his family background. While he doesn’t score a lot, and has average hockey IQ in the offensive zone, he is a pretty well-rounded player with minimal weaknesses, at least when it comes to what is expected from a bottom-six energy forward.

Owen Allard – NHL Draft Projection

With rankings ranging from as low as the sixth round to as high as the second round, it’s hard to say where Allard will end up when the chips are down on June 29. One thing I do know is that he has done enough this season to be selected. He is the type of player all teams need in the grind of the playoffs, that pesky forechecker who never shies away from a hit and is always buzzing around the offensive zone. His archetype has value in the NHL, and a team will grab him probably in the third or fourth round.

Quotables

“I’m just a hard guy to play against. I think my speed is my biggest attribute so just buzzing around the ice, making plays, tracking back, being good two ways, winning face-offs. Just that two-way centerman role that is hard to play against and really competitive all over the ice. That’s my game in a nutshell and if I can do that, I think I can be effective every night.” – Owen Allard

“His energy is infectious…You see him on the ice and the work ethic that’s driven him and allowed him to make this team [Team Canada], but it’s the energy, his love for hockey, his teammates. He pushes everyone around him to be better.” – Kyle Nishizaki, Allard’s skills coach

“He excels at skating and has good speed, enabling him to effectively forecheck, apply pressure to opponents, and create opportunities. He approaches each forecheck methodically, providing support during offensive rushes and positioning himself strategically. His smooth transitioning and direct playing style make him a valuable asset on the ice.” – Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

“Though he isn’t the prettiest skater, Allard is an explosive skater and he can close on opponents quickly. He has the ability to get into the heads of opponents and throw big hits to generate momentum. Allard will also be able to provide secondary scoring from the bottom-six, with his ability to retrieve pucks from below the goal line an an above-average shot release. He will be able to put in the work in puck battles and set up his teammates around the net.” – Joely Stockl, The Hockey News

Strengths

Motor

Skating

Work ethic

Physicality

Strong two-way game

Forechecking

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Hockey IQ

Only has an average shot

Not very strong offensively

NHL Potential

As you can probably guess, Allard is projected to become a high-energy bottom-six center who excels on the forecheck and the penalty kill. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was one of the reasons a team wins a Stanley Cup one day. With him being already 20 years old, he could be in the American Hockey League (AHL) as soon as next season, and might even see his first call-up to the NHL. At his peak, he will be a staple of an effective third or fourth line that makes a difference in the playoffs.

Risk – Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 4/10, Defense 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Allard was named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2024 World Juniors where he had two goals and three points.

Interviews/Links

Owen Allard Statistics

Videos

