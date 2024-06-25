Was McDavid Wrong to Not Accept the Conn Smythe Trophy?

Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers’ star forward, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, having accumulated an impressive 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 25 games. However, in a move that has sparked considerable debate, McDavid chose not to come out to accept the prestigious award after the Oilers’ heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers.

McDavid’s absence during the Conn Smythe presentation has left fans and analysts divided. Some view his decision as unsportsmanlike, while others see it as a testament to his leadership and dedication to his team.

McDavid Stuck With His Devastated Teammates

Eric Engels of Sportsnet was among those who defended McDavid’s choice, emphasizing the emotional toll of the loss. “When Connor McDavid looks back on this night, he’ll only regret one thing and it certainly won’t be not returning to the ice to pose with the Conn Smythe.” He adds, That anyone was judging him for that directly after he took the biggest gut punch of his life is just ridiculous.” I agree with Engels. In fact, I would have found it odd had McDavid left his team at that moment and come back out to accept it.

Our viewpoints aren’t shared by everyone. Some have taken to social media and labeled McDavid as a poor sport and said he had a loser mentality.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

From one perspective, McDavid’s refusal to accept the Conn Smythe in person could be interpreted as disrespectful. The significance of the award should not be understated. The Conn Smythe Trophy is a recognition of individual excellence. Furthermore, it is awarded regardless of the team’s ability to win a championship. By not accepting the trophy, McDavid could be seen as diminishing the honor and the legacy of an award most players would be honored to receive.

This situation brings to mind the 2003 Conn Smythe winner, Jean-Sébastien Giguère, who accepted the trophy despite his team, the Anaheim Ducks, losing the Stanley Cup. It would be easy to argue that he didn’t want to accept it at that moment, but he did. Those arguing that McDavid was wrong here, point to Giguere being the bigger man.

Related: Panthers Win Game 7 vs. Oilers to Capture Franchise’s First Stanley Cup

On the other hand, McDavid’s decision can also be viewed as a reflection of his commitment to his teammates and his leadership qualities. McDavid has always been a team-first player, and his refusal to accept the Conn Smythe Trophy publicly underscores his unwillingness to celebrate a personal milestone while his teammates were struggling with the biggest loss of their respective careers. At the very least it would have been awkward.

Did McDavid Even Want or Deserve the Award?

“Obviously, I guess, an honour with the names on that trophy… but ya,” McDavid said, acknowledging the significance of the award but indicating his reluctance to celebrate it under the circumstances. It will take some time before McDavid likely even feels good about being linked to the trophy. It’s not the one he wanted to win and it will only serve as a reminder that he fell short of getting the trophy he and his teammates worked so hard to achieve.

Frankly, McDavid might not feel like he deserved it. He went pointless in Games 6 and 7 and that was when the team needed him most. How does someone as competitive as McDavid feel good about getting the award when his worst showings came during the most critical moments for the organization? This is a player who is paid to show up and relied upon to lead this team. In the grand scheme of things, he absolutely did. But, what will also be remembered is how he went missing towards the end. A lot of credit should go to the Panthers and their stingy defense. Still, McDavid will be the first to admit he needed to provide more and you can throw out those other 42 points when none come in the final two games of the season.

Ultimately, whether McDavid’s decision was unsportsmanlike or a display of good leadership depends on one’s perspective on sportsmanship and leadership in moments of defeat. What do you think he should have done?