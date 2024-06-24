Clarke Caswell – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Clarke Caswell

2023-24 Team: Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 2, 2006

Place of Birth: Brandon, MB, Canada

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 176 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 First-Year Eligible

Rankings

Clarke Caswell has developed into a strong playmaking winger with the Swift Current Broncos. After 29 points in his first full Western Hockey League (WHL) season, he shot up the lineup and with more playing time, broke out into a true impact player for the club. His 2023-24 season saw a big jump in production, posting 77 points in 68 games, and a point-per-game in nine playoff games.

Clarke Caswell, Swift Current Broncos (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

Caswell is the most effective when he has the puck on his stick. He can find open skaters for a strong pass better than most and is often the beginning of a scoring chance. He also has a strong shot, but he is too selective with it. Fortunately for him, if he doesn’t see a shot he likes, he isn’t one to toss the puck away to end a play. His skating skills are fantastic, and he can corral the puck until there is a play available.

In the defensive end, Caswell isn’t afraid to battle on the boards and fight for possession. His structural positioning could use some work, but he gives full effort when trying to end the opposition’s possession. Once he gathers the puck, Caswell’s skating and vision help him be a strong breakout option. He often makes a pass rather than carry the puck into the offensive zone, but when you have the skills he does, that makes sense.

Clarke Caswell – NHL Draft Projection

Most rankings have Caswell ending up as a third-round draft pick, but his skill set could attract teams to be willing to take him as high as the second round. His promising playmaking abilities are a strong building block in developing a complete player, and a team with room to allow a prospect to flourish in the pipeline for a bit could take a bit of a reach on him.

Quotables

“He’s even quarterbacked the Broncos’ powerplay at times. While not a poor shooter, Caswell is selective to a fault, and really only attempts from high-danger areas. His transition game is hit-or-miss, but when its working, Caswell can create entries with his skating or passing, find targets early in rush sequences, hold onto pucks through checks, and display an expert delay game. While it may be difficult to translate his offence to higher levels, the upside of a middle-six playmaker is within reach.” – Luke Sweeney, Dobber Prospects

“He is trusted defensively, wins puck battles, and isn’t afraid to get to the middle of the ice. Although it is so difficult to project players without an elite talent or tools as future NHLers he is solid in everything and gritty enough to be that exception. Plays with attitude and fearlessness.” – Bill Placzek, Lines.com

“Caswell is a well-rounded offensive winger without any standout skills in his toolset. His best attribute is probably his skating ability. He’s agile and quick and he uses shoulder feints and punch turns effectively to outmaneuver opponents and create space to attack again. Caswell sees the ice pretty good too.” – Greysen Goudy, FC Hockey

Strengths

Vision

Hockey IQ

Playmaking

Smart transition passes

Skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Structured defense

Physicality

Too picky with shot selection

NHL Potential

Caswell has a good playmaking skillset, and with good development, he could end up as a third-line scoring winger. He has a good defensive mindset, which could make him reliable to ice during late-game moments but he isn’t going to be a true shut-down player.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 4/10

Awards/Achievements

Manitoba AAA U18 Hockey League (MU18HL) Rookie of the Year

MU18HL First-Team All-Star

Clarke Caswell Stats

Videos

Conor Geekie on the forecheck is scary,

But Clarke Caswell in the slot is even scarier!@SCBroncos | #NHLDraft | @ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/3UuPmsmupC — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 7, 2024

