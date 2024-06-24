Clarke Caswell – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Clarke Caswell
2023-24 Team: Swift Current Broncos (WHL)
Date of Birth: Feb. 2, 2006
Place of Birth: Brandon, MB, Canada
Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 176 pounds
Shoots: Left
Position: Left Wing
NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 First-Year Eligible
Rankings
- NHL Central Scouting (NA Skaters): 77th
- THW/Forbes (May): 66th
- THW/Horn (June): 96th
- THW/Baracchini (June): 93rd
- FC Hockey: 95th
- Recruit Scouting/Foley: 99th
- Dobber Prospects/High: 51st
Clarke Caswell has developed into a strong playmaking winger with the Swift Current Broncos. After 29 points in his first full Western Hockey League (WHL) season, he shot up the lineup and with more playing time, broke out into a true impact player for the club. His 2023-24 season saw a big jump in production, posting 77 points in 68 games, and a point-per-game in nine playoff games.
Caswell is the most effective when he has the puck on his stick. He can find open skaters for a strong pass better than most and is often the beginning of a scoring chance. He also has a strong shot, but he is too selective with it. Fortunately for him, if he doesn’t see a shot he likes, he isn’t one to toss the puck away to end a play. His skating skills are fantastic, and he can corral the puck until there is a play available.
Related: THW 2024 NHL Draft Guide
In the defensive end, Caswell isn’t afraid to battle on the boards and fight for possession. His structural positioning could use some work, but he gives full effort when trying to end the opposition’s possession. Once he gathers the puck, Caswell’s skating and vision help him be a strong breakout option. He often makes a pass rather than carry the puck into the offensive zone, but when you have the skills he does, that makes sense.
Clarke Caswell – NHL Draft Projection
Most rankings have Caswell ending up as a third-round draft pick, but his skill set could attract teams to be willing to take him as high as the second round. His promising playmaking abilities are a strong building block in developing a complete player, and a team with room to allow a prospect to flourish in the pipeline for a bit could take a bit of a reach on him.
Quotables
“He’s even quarterbacked the Broncos’ powerplay at times. While not a poor shooter, Caswell is selective to a fault, and really only attempts from high-danger areas. His transition game is hit-or-miss, but when its working, Caswell can create entries with his skating or passing, find targets early in rush sequences, hold onto pucks through checks, and display an expert delay game. While it may be difficult to translate his offence to higher levels, the upside of a middle-six playmaker is within reach.” – Luke Sweeney, Dobber Prospects
“He is trusted defensively, wins puck battles, and isn’t afraid to get to the middle of the ice. Although it is so difficult to project players without an elite talent or tools as future NHLers he is solid in everything and gritty enough to be that exception. Plays with attitude and fearlessness.” – Bill Placzek, Lines.com
“Caswell is a well-rounded offensive winger without any standout skills in his toolset. His best attribute is probably his skating ability. He’s agile and quick and he uses shoulder feints and punch turns effectively to outmaneuver opponents and create space to attack again. Caswell sees the ice pretty good too.” – Greysen Goudy, FC Hockey
Strengths
- Vision
- Hockey IQ
- Playmaking
- Smart transition passes
- Skating
Under Construction – Improvements to Make
- Structured defense
- Physicality
- Too picky with shot selection
NHL Potential
Caswell has a good playmaking skillset, and with good development, he could end up as a third-line scoring winger. He has a good defensive mindset, which could make him reliable to ice during late-game moments but he isn’t going to be a true shut-down player.
Risk/Reward Analysis
Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5
Fantasy Hockey Potential
Offense – 6/10, Defense – 4/10
Awards/Achievements
- Manitoba AAA U18 Hockey League (MU18HL) Rookie of the Year
- MU18HL First-Team All-Star
Interviews/Links
Clarke Caswell Stats
Videos
Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter