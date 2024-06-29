Anaheim Ducks Draft Stian Solberg 23rd Overall

With the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks have selected Stian Solberg from Vålerenga (Norway).

About Stian Solberg

On draft night, not every pick can be that exciting 100-plus point player. However, that doesn’t mean that a safe pick can’t only be the right pick, but still be an absolute homerun for the selecting team. When looking at Stain Solberg from Norway, you see a defenseman who can do everything, even if that everything isn’t at the highest possible level (just yet).

First and foremost, Solberg is a big, tough defender who can use his NHL-caliber frame (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) to play a physical game that will wear down opponents. On top of that, he’s a smooth skater for his size, who can step up into the play, lay down a big hit, or absorb a rush play with a smart stick and good positioning. Plus, he could be the perfect partner for a more offensively-driven defenseman, as he can fill in gaps on the ice that could be left by his teammate.

The real knock against his playstyle is a lack of offensive upside. While he is far from an offensive hole on the ice, Solberg’s scoring potential just hasn’t been seen much throughout his development. However, even as is, he’s the kind of player that easily projects to the NHL, even if it’s in a limited third-pairing role to wear down opponents throughout a game.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

Defenseman Stian Solberg has been increasing his stock since the World Junior Championship. He finished with 15 points in 42 games for Vålerenga. While Norway’s top league may not be as strong compared to others, the 18-year-old proved to be very effective and his game has continued to standout. He added another nine points in 17 playoff games, before representing his country at the World Hockey Championship that’s taking place in Czechia. He’s already in a top-four role, averaging 23 minutes and almost 30 shifts per game.

Solberg is already getting that “throwback defender” label as he plays with a high amount of energy and intensity. Though, he has the skillset and ability to be effective offensively in today’s game. The first thing you notice in his game is his physicality and strength. At 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, he isn’t afraid of stepping up and making a big open ice hit or cut off attacking forwards along the boards to shove them down. Even when he’s the target, he holds his ground and can make a big reverse hit. While he shows that he can hold his own, he’s more than just a physical presence.

Solberg’s a very fluid and quick skater for his size, showing great speed and agility in transition as he strikes quickly through the neutral zone and within the offensive zone. He can walk the line to get into the open space very easily and has strong edges to spin off and evade pressure. He can change the pace of play very well, slowing it down and then catching players off guard by going into overdrive. It doesn’t take long for him to get to top speed, he’s difficult to contain as he powers his way through a defense or pushes them back to open things up.

Stian Solberg, Vålerenga (Photo Credit: Kenneth Myhre)

Solberg has great patience with the puck. He isn’t rushing plays to make things happen as he takes the time to assess his options. Even when things get tough, he doesn’t crack under pressure and stays with the play. He shows great maturity and awareness as he doesn’t take many risks without the puck. When he finds his shooting lane, he unleashes his monstrous shot, showing great power behind his release.

How This Affects the Ducks’ Plans

For Anaheim, a benefit of selecting a player like Solberg is consistency. As of now, he’s planning to play hockey against men for Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). This will be a great opportunity for him to develop his size and toolkit against some of the top talent in the world.

After a few seasons in the SHL, he could be ready to make the jump to North America by playing the American Hockey League or even a limited role in the NHL. Either way, it’s hard not to imagine him starting at least 100 games for the Ducks before his 25th birthday just on his size and ability alone.

Don’t be surprised if people look back on this pick and wonder how Anaheim got Solberg 23rd overall. He seems like a player that many may have overlooked heading into the draft who could have a lasting impact on this rebuilding team for years to come while giving them a rock on their blue line.