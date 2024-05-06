Tarin Smith – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tarin Smith

2023-24 team: Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Date of Birth: March 24, 2006

Place of Birth: Porcupine Plain, Saskatchewan, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

With this year’s draft class being headlined by some top-tier defensemen like Zayne Parekh, Sam Dickinson, and Artyom Levshunov, Tarin Smith finds himself in the second to third tier of defensemen. He also finds himself in a situation where his ranking amongst the numerous prospect rankings is inconsistent due to some not truly knowing what his game could end up being like and having some questions about the Everett Silvertips defenseman.

Smith has excelled this season as a two-way defenseman who can get involved in the offensive zone quite a bit. Last season, his offensive play was viewed as an area that was in need of much improvement and he was able to do just that this season. Where it all really begins is with his skating. His skating ability is a strong suit for the 6-foot-1 defenseman, as he is smooth when moving around the ice and also possesses some long, strong strides that work to his advantage. When he gets into the offensive zone, Smith has high-level instincts with the puck that allow him to set his teammates up for solid chances as well as being a good option from the blue line without the puck.

Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

In the defensive zone, Smith excels in the corners and dirty areas of the ice, showing a willingness to go to these areas and battle with opponents and, more times than not, win the battles. Winning these battles helps to generate chances for clears and rushes for his teammates. But while he does show willingness in the battles, there is still room for him to get more involved physically and use his frame to his advantage a bit more than he does currently. Further expanding on his defensive play, he is strong in transition and on rushes to slow down his opponents and is strong in between the blue lines with his defensive play.

Overall, Smith is a solid two-way defenseman who can also be seen at times as a high-risk, high-reward player.

Tarin Smith – NHL Draft Projection

As mentioned before, with this year’s draft class being heavy with top-tier defensemen, Smith will find himself most likely in the second tier of the position. With the upside that he has shown this season and the improvements to his offensive game, there is a chance that he will be picked in the second or third round of the draft.

Quotables

“Tarin Smith is an offensive defenseman who is dynamic with the puck and creates off the rush using his feet and creative puckhandling to slip through defenders in highlight-reel fashion. He’s an intelligent passer but loves to take a volume of shots from the point.” – Luke Sweeney, DobberProspects

“Smith’s game is built around his mobility and ability to position himself proactively. He always seems to be in the right spot, and the smoothness of his stride allows him to cover a lot of ground and extend without sacrificing on the defensive end. He has very quick feet and excels at making micro-adjustments to maximize his coverage and stay positionally sound.” – Donesh Mazloum, FCHockey

Strengths

Strong and smooth skating abilities with and without the puck.

Defensively strong in transition and on the rush.

Has a strong willingness to go to the corners and dirty areas to battle for the puck with opponents.

His offensive zone play is strong thanks to a solid shot and high-level instincts.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

While being willing to go to the dirty areas, he does not use his body as much as he could in the physical aspect of the game.

His offensive game has improved this season quite a bit, but could still use some work going forward.

NHL Potential

Smith has the tools defensively to be a solid defenseman in the NHL, but what tempers those thoughts is the lack of talent that he has in the offensive zone. While being able to create space with the puck thanks to some solid puck handling, he does not have the raw talent to be likely more than a bottom-four defenseman in the league.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 3/5 Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 4/10 Defense: 6/10

Awards/Achievements

With his strong play this season, Smith earned Most Improved Player for the Everett Silvertips organization.

Tarin Smith Statistics

Videos