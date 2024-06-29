Florida Panthers Draft Linus Eriksson 58th Overall

With the 58th pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Florida Panthers have selected Linus Eriksson from Djurgårdens IF of the HockeyAllsvenskan

About Linus Eriksson

Linus Eriksson is a highly intelligent centerman who has had the potential to move up in the rankings. While he may not have standout attributes, his composure, game reading, and all-around off-puck skills have allowed him to play reliably in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second-highest league, this season. These qualities also make him a promising bottom-six NHL player. He consistently demonstrates high energy and positioning without the puck, giving him an edge on offense and defense against professional competition. He is adept at applying defensive pressure within the system through forechecking or handling opponents in the cycle.

He anticipates and understands the game well. He comes back hard on the backcheck and is an excellent stick handler. He can deceive opposing defenders, looking them off and holding the puck for an extra second as his linemates break into open areas. He is dangerous when setting up plays behind the enemy net, making crisp little backhand scoop passes in tight spaces. He also runs his team’s power play from the left half wall. There’s a lot to like about his game.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Linus Erikkson bolstered his draft stock with an excellent performance at the 2024 U18 World Championship, captaining Sweden to a bronze medal finish. He was Sweden’s most consistent forward, stepping up in key situations for them. He excelled on both sides of the puck and drove play below the goal line. His vision and playmaking stood out in this tournament. Scouts note that Eriksson’s play at times has been a bit up-and-down, but when he’s been good, he’s been really good.

Linus Eriksson, Djurgardens (DIF Hockey/Mats Högberg)

“Eriksson is a speedy forward with a great motor that capably plays all three forward positions. His versatility is a big plus for his possible position in the 2024 Draft class. He supports his linemates well by being active, involved in battles in the corners, digging pucks out for teammates, and in front of the net.

“By playing internationally and in two different divisions in Sweden, Eriksson has proven that he adapts easily to different environments, in part because he’s so reliable defensively. He always positions himself in the right spots and does a great job of taking away time and space from opponents.”

How This Affects the Panthers’ Plan

He now joins the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions to help with their future. Learning from Aleksander Barkov could be the best thing for Eriksson, as he plays a very similar game. It is a two-way game that can lead the offence while providing a defence that can cause plenty of turnovers and physical play. He now joins Sandis Vilmanis, Gracyn Sawchyn and Josh Davies to help lead this team in the future. With the team looking to continue to compete for another Stanley Cup, Eriksson could have plenty of time to develop his game.