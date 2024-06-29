Tampa Bay Lightning Trade Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings

During the second round of the NHL Draft (June 29), the Tampa Bay Lightning traded another player to free up space in their salary cap. They sent Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the 118th overall pick in the 2024 Draft and a 2025 second-round pick.

The LA Kings have acquired Tanner Jeannot from the Tampa Bay Lightning for 118th overall in 2024 and a 2025 2nd-round pick.#GoBolts | #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/aCRf08dktF — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) June 29, 2024

The Lightning acquired Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Cal Foote and five draft picks in February 2023. The picks include a first-round pick in 2025 (top 10 protected), a second-round selection in 2024, and third, fourth, and fifth-round picks in 2023.

Related: THW 2024 Draft Guide

In acquiring a Jeannot, the Lightning continued a trend of trading first-round picks ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline in an attempt to bolster their team for a deep playoff run. The Predators signed Jeannot to an entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Jeannot, 27, never really found his footing with the Lightning. After posting one goal and three assists in 20 games for them in 2022-23, he followed it up with just 14 points in 55 games. Now, he will look to get things back on track with the Kings.