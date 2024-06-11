Austin Burnevik – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Austin Burnevik

2023-24 team: Madison Capitols (USHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 3, 2005

Place of Birth: Blaine, Minnesota, USA

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 195 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

After spending two seasons in the United States Developmental Program (USNTDP), Austin Burnevik moved on from the program and spent this last season with the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League (USHL). After playing the two seasons he did with the USNTDP, Burnevik stood out with the Capitols this season and made a massive jump production-wise thanks to getting more of a chance on the ice, finishing the regular season second in goals and seventh in points in the USHL.

Austin Burnevik, Madison Capitols (Photo Credit: USHL)

Burnevik showcased a strong all-around offensive game this season with the Capitols thanks to his shot being a strong suit. His backhand seems to be his best shot, as his wrist shot is a bit underwhelming at times considering his size. At his size (6-foot-3), he does show off solid puck work and stickhandling that has gone under the radar for the most part as well. This helped lead to him being one of the Capitols’ stronger playmakers throughout the season.

While his offensive game took a jump this season, where Burnevik struggles the most is defensively. He can positively use his length, as he is capable of getting his stick in passing lanes to disrupt plays for his opponents, but his overall defensive game needs some improvements. The biggest factor in his struggles stems from his skating ability. He is unable to use his legs to get himself going and does not have much power in the lower half of his body to get powerful strides down the ice. This has also affected his defensive play due to the fact he is unable to get moving laterally quickly enough to keep up with the play in his own end of the ice at times. Being able to improve on his skating and defensive play while playing his college hockey at St. Cloud State next season could help him out in a major way in the future.

Austin Burnevik — NHL Draft Projection

While he possesses plenty of positives as an offensive threat, his downfalls when it comes to his skating and defensive abilities will likely make him more of a project for an NHL organization. There is a chance that a team takes a chance on him in the middle rounds of this year’s draft, likely in the fourth to fifth round.

Quotables

“I have loved how Austin Burnevik has taken opportunity into his own hands this season. He’s no longer sitting back and waiting for play to come to him – he’s aggressively searching for it, looking much more effective in puck battles and diving into the corners.” – Gabriel Foley, Recruit Scouting

“Burnevik does play the shooting position on the power play and will go to the net when a scrum ensues. His puck control and passing skills are adequate and do not let his game down. Burnevik’s weakness is his skating ability. His stride mechanics look fine, however, there is no power in the stride and this leads to little speed and little separation skills.” – Chad Carlson, FC Hockey

Strengths

His offensive game has taken a big step in the right direction, becoming a strong option for the Capitols thanks to his all-around play in the offensive zone.

He can use his size and length to his advantage both offensively and defensively.

His shot has looked solid at times throughout the season, with his backhander looking the strongest for the most part.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

While his defensive game did seem to get better as the season went on, he will need to work on it even more to become more of an all-around player and make a bigger impact at the next level.

His skating ability lags and is likely the biggest area of his game that he needs to improve upon to take the next jump.

He does not use his body as much as expected, if he can develop more of a physical, gritty game, he could end up making more of an impact as a defensive player.

NHL Potential

Burnevik has plenty of areas to work on to become an impact player at the next level, but if he can do just that then he could end up becoming a solid bottom-six player at some point in his career.

Risk-Reward

Risk: 3/5, Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 4/10, Defense: 3/10

Achievements/Awards

Thanks to his strong season with Madison, Burnevik earned a spot in the All-American game.

Videos

Last night, Austin Burnevik became the first Caps player in the franchise's tier 1 history to reach 30 goals in a season. He also became the fifth player in the team's Tier 1 to reach 50 points in a season.



Full Highlights: https://t.co/hZsvdn70Da#GoCapsGo pic.twitter.com/l5JnW9djoi — Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) March 2, 2024

Madison Capitols Head Coach and General Manager Andy Brandt on Austin Burnevik 👇#StarsRise | #2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Oy3Gz4sjYY — USHL (@USHL) May 29, 2024