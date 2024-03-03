Blue Jackets’ Cole Sillinger: A Future NHL Star in the Making

The 2022-23 season for Cole Sillinger was one to forget. In 64 games that season, he scored just one goal at even strength. One. He certainly wasn’t the only Blue Jacket to struggle. But coming off an impressive rookie season of 16 goals in 79 games, certainly much more was expected.

Sophomore slumps are a real thing. Teams start to get the book on players. They start to find and expose weaknesses of the players they’re playing against. Whatever it was for Sillinger, he couldn’t get traction. It eventually led to the team assigning him to the AHL to figure things out.

The big question coming into season three was what version of Sillinger would the Blue Jackets get? If the beginning of the 2023-24 season was any indication, the sophomore slump seemed to want to continue. He didn’t score a goal in his first 19 games of the season. But unlike last season, he had six assists to show for it. There was more of an impact. It just wasn’t being reflected in the goals’ column.

As of late, things have taken a positive turn in Sillinger’s game. He’s starting to show the potential he has. Not only is that a strong potential, it’s one where he eventually could become a star in the league.

Down on the Depth Chart

Sillinger started the 2023-24 season in the bottom six. With Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli operating as the Blue Jackets’ top-two centers, it left Sillinger bouncing between center and the wing mostly on the third line.

In other words, if Sillinger was going to take the next step, he was going to have to prove that he deserved more minutes and a bigger role. Early on, it appeared he was still battling.

Jenner got off to his usual start. Fantilli was showing flashes of what he was eventually going to become. Sillinger was struggling to score goals. But to his credit, he was showing better defensively. He was making an impact in the game that the box score won’t reveal. He was noticeably faster. He was using that to his advantage by being more of a two-way player.

Eventually, this started to lead to better results for Sillinger. At the end of December, he scored three goals in a five-game stretch where his confidence was starting to shine through. Then there was his game on Jan 6 against the Minnesota Wild.

Cole Sillinger’s game is trending upward of late. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sillinger had the Blue Jackets on the verge of a win by himself. He scored a hat trick including the third with just under six minutes left in the game to give his team a 3-2 lead. Although the Blue Jackets went on to lose that game in overtime, this was his breakthrough game.

Injuries Lead to More Opportunity

Sillinger was everywhere in that game against the Wild. He played a then season-high 19:07 and played in every important situation. Given Jenner’s broken jaw from back in December, someone had to step their game up.

Sillinger answered that call. A couple games later against the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks, he logged 24:35 in ice time and had seven shots on goal. Given the level of competition the Canucks presented, it was yet another impressive performance.

Still, Sillinger had to fight for his ice time higher in the lineup. The Russian line contributed on most nights. Fantilli was still putting together a great rookie season. However, the injury bug caught up to Fantilli too.

Just like in the Jenner situation, someone had to step up. Enter Sillinger once again. While his ice time depended on game flow and performance, on the nights he was closer to 18-20 minutes, Sillinger’s two-way game was noticeable. Although he had stretches where there weren’t points, he was making sure the opposition wasn’t scoring either.

Defense Noticeably Better

In a season where the Blue Jackets have needed good news as they play out the string on the 2023-24 season, Sillinger’s overall play is standing out. He’s more noticeable on the defensive end and doing a much better job of impacting the game in his own zone.

What stands out in this regard? First, his play away from the puck is noticeably better. He’s been in better position on the ice which allow the team’s system to work more efficiently. He’s using his speed more to his advantage on the forecheck and creating pressure. This has forced the opposition into more mistakes.

Cole Sillinger’s confidence is shining through. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The second thing is Sillinger’s overall confidence. He’s doing a better job of knowing where to go. He’s doing a better job of reading the plays and anticipating what’s next. Where this is really shining through is in his transition play. Once he has the puck, they’re off in the other direction without much hesitation. That hesitation was a big part of his earlier struggles.

Goals Starting to Come

Sillinger and his line was outstanding on Saturday night in Chicago. He along with Alex Nylander and Alex Texier were among the leaders in 5-on-5 ice time.

Sillinger scored in his third consecutive game which marked the first time in his career he was able to accomplish that. The goal Saturday was his 30th career goal. He became just the third Blue Jacket to get to 30 goals before his 21st birthday joining Rick Nash and Pierre-Luc Dubois.

42-4-92 had the most 5×5 ice time for #CBJ tonight in the 5-2 win at Chicago, and it was well deserved. https://t.co/7vBDvKS74B — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 3, 2024

The three goals have shown Sillinger’s improvement in his overall game. In New York, the play started with him having the puck on the wall. Then his ability to get open allowed him to eventually get in front and create the goal. That play away from the puck made this goal happen.

Against the Hurricanes, a turnover allowed an odd-man rush the other way. Sillinger carried the puck down left wing and beat Spencer Martin clean. When given the opportunity, he can finish.

Then against the Blackhawks, it was a bit of a chaotic play where Connor Bedard appeared to get injured. Sillinger kept playing and found an opening in front of the net. He called for the puck and finished. Like the goal in New York, his awareness was on display and knew where to go to get a prime scoring chance.

A Star in the Making

Scoring 30 goals before your 21st birthday is no small feat. Despite many struggles along the way, Sillinger has been able to stick with it and show massive improvement in his game at a time the Blue Jackets needed something positive to build on.

Now we’re not saying Sillinger is the next Sidney Crosby or Nathan MacKinnon. But if he continues along the current path he’s on, he has the chance to become a star in the NHL.

You May Also Like

Sillinger was generally known as someone who could become a good two-way center in the NHL. As we start winding down his third season with the Blue Jackets, that’s how it’s playing out. He is on pace for his best offensive season to date. He’s also taken his defensive game to the next level.

Sillinger is trending to eventually become a mainstay as the Blue Jackets’ second-line center. So long as he starts putting together seasons of 20+ goals and is a force defensively, calling him an eventual star is not out of the question. He’s showing it in bits and pieces now.

Offensive impact, a much improved two-way game, play away from the puck and growing confidence, those are what make Sillinger a star in the making for the Blue Jackets.